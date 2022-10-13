Prep Central Newsletter: Benedictine trainers save life of football player at practice

Trainers Brian Tuten and Ed Livingston are at every Benedictine football practice and game, and are considered to be coaches and part of the Cadet family by players and everyone associated with the program.

On Wednesday, Tuten and Livingston helped save the life of a Benedictine football player who went into cardiac arrest at practice. The player went down and Tuten and Livingston went to work -- performing CPR and using an automated external defibrillator to shock his heart three times.

Coach Danny Britt said that doctors said the quick action by the trainers saved the freshman's life. He was in the ICU of a local hospital and was improving on Thursday, BC athletic director Jack Holland said.

The excellent work by Tuten and Livingston is the lead story for this week's edition of the Prep Central Newsletter.

We also look back at Benedictine's dominating win over previously undefeated Burke County as the Cadet defense nearly pitched a shutout in a 28-3 win. BC, the defending Class 4A state champion, moved up to No. 5 in the Atlanta Journal Constitution's Class 4A state rankings.

We also were there to see Savannah Christian hold off a game Johnson squad with a 14-6 win in a defensive battle. Johnson, which is ranked eighth among Class 3A teams defensively allowing 15.17 points per game, played very well defensively -- shutting out the Raiders after they score on their first two possessions.

But SCPS, ranked No. 3 in Class 3A defensively giving up 12.14 points per game, had a stellar defensive performance itself led by sophomore Elijah Griffin, a 4-star defensive lineman.

Johnson (4-2, 2-1) has another tough test as they are at Calvary Day (5-0) Friday night in a Region 3-3A matchup previewed in this week's "Five Games to Watch."

We also took a look at the top returning flag football players to watch -- led by St. Vincent's senior quarterback Hayden Aliotta, who put up some spectacular numbers in her first season playing the sport last year.

Dennis Knight covers sports for the Savannah Morning News. Contact him at Dknight@savannahnow.com. Twitter: @DennisKnightSMN