A Fun New Rumor Suggests a Much Talked About Character Will Debut in ‘Ironheart’
Marvel Studios Ironheart will introduce one of Marvel Comics’ most ruthless villains to the MCU: Parker Robbins, aka The Hood. Anthony Ramos will be playing Robbins and was introduced at D23 by Kevin Feige, though little was revealed about his origins or motivations. Footage from Ironheart did, however, show a very comic-accurate-looking cloak on The Hood and a new rumor indicates that its origins may be a bit less comic-accurate.
A New Rumor Points to Kingpin Running for Mayor of NYC in ‘Daredevil: Born Again’
As Daredevil: Born Again begins casting ahead of a 2023 start of production, new information seems to corroborate an old rumor. According to insider Daniel RPK, casting has begun for a group of characters associated with Vincent D’Onofrio’s Wilson Fisk as he runs for Mayor. Mayor Fisk may...
A Look at Marvel Studios’ 10-Year Page-to-Screen Rule
New York Comic Con hasn’t really been known to be the kind of event where fans should expect huge reveals from Marvel Studios. Traditionally, it’s been a place for Marvel TV and Marvel Comics to take center stage and NYCC ’22 was comic-heavy. Jonathan Hickman revealed some of Valerio Schiti’s artwork from their mysterious new comic series, the 2022-23 event slate was revealed, including the Fall of X and numerous non-event series were teased or introduced. All in all, a great weekend for Marvel Comics.
‘Werewolf By Night’s Michael Giacchino Rules Himself Out of ‘Blade’ Director Search
Production on the highly anticipated Mahershala Ali-led Blade movie is currently shut down after losing director Bassim Tariq. After Tariq’s departure, it was revealed that Beau DeMayo had agreed to rewrite the script. With the hiring of DeMayo, it was expected that Marvel Studios would quickly fill the director position, but instead, the studio has slowed down to “deepen the search” for a new director, while also taking time to further strengthen the film.
Edward Norton Almost Made His Return to the MCU in ‘She-Hulk’
Episode 2 of She-Hulk: Attorney At Law took full advantage of the self-awareness of the series in order to crack wise about Mark Ruffalo replacing Edward Norton as Bruce Banner/The Hulk. As Jen finds herself working on Emil Blonsky’s case, she also finds herself conflicted given Blonsky’s past with her cousin. Smart Hulk gives her the all clear, however, telling her he is a “completely different person now, literally.” It was a great joke for those who caught it and it was never thought of again…until now.
‘Fantastic Four’ Production Update
It’s been over two years since Murphy’s Multiverse first shared the news that Marvel Studios had created a limited liability company under the name Solve Everything Productions for its Fantastic Four film. Since then, information on production has been slow coming as the project lost its original director Jon Watts. But with a new director on board, Matt Shakman, working with writers Jeff Kaplan and Ian Springer, things seem to be gearing back up. With the new crew of creatives now together and a release date of February 14, 2025, now in place, it seems Marvel Studios has turned its attention to getting production underway.
Charlie Cox Discusses Differences Between Netflix and Disney+ Versions of Daredevil
The return of Charlie Cox as Matthew Murdock and Daredevil has been one of the most hotly discussed topics in the superhero landscape. Once believed to be a relative impossibility following the Netflix cancellation, this portrayal of Daredevil has been given a second wind of energy that will continue into in his own 2024 Disney+ series. While his return in She-Hulk: Attorney at Law has been met with general praise from audiences, some level of debate has amassed on the differences in portrayal of Matthew Murdock on Disney+ as opposed to Netflix. The somber tones of the original Netflix series are not present in the recent Disney+ series, though that’s absolutely logical with the latter being distinctly comedic in nature. It has, however, led to some questions about how this will translate to Daredevil: Born Again.
REVIEW: ‘Prunella & The Cursed Skull Ring’ is a Solid Matthew Loux Story
Matthew Loux has developed a solid fanbase with his Time Museum and Salt Water Taffy series, and if you happen to enjoy those two series, then you will absolutely enjoy his newest story. Prunella and the Cursed Skull Ring tells the story of a young girl who has heard the rumors about her town being a breeding ground for monsters but just doesn’t really care to believe them. That is, of course, until she discovers a ring that turns her into a skeleton that proves to be similar to everything she’s heard.
RUMOR: ‘Ironheart’ Adds Another Magic User and Ally of Doctor Strange
Marvel Studios upcoming Disney Plus streaming series Ironheart continues to shape up to be the MCU’s first really magic vs. tech battle. Kevin Feige announced Anthony Ramos as the series’ main antagonist, Parker Robbins, aka The Hood, at D23 and a recent rumor that Sacha Baron Cohen will appear as Mephisto continues to gain traction as more sources chime in on its legitimacy. With two major magic users in her way, it would stand to reason that Riri Williams might need some help understanding just what she’s up against and a new rumor might point in the direction of just that kind of ally.
RUMOR: Rihanna Has Recorded Songs for the ‘Wakanda Forever’ Soundtrack
A new rumor suggests that Rihanna might be lending her voice to a forthcoming soundtrack. The folks over at Hits Daily Double claim to have heard the superstar has recorded two songs for the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever soundtrack. This, of course, should be taken with a grain of salt...
Charlie Cox Discusses What to Expect in ‘Daredevil: Born Again’
With She-Hulk: Attorney at Law having wrapped up its first season on Disney+, fans have begun further anticipating the next venture involving a superheroic lawyer in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Charlie Cox has received generally rave reviews for his performance in the final two episodes of She-Hulk, greatly raising the level of interest for Daredevil: Born Again, which arrives on Disney+ in 2024 with 18 episodes (an unprecedented move for Marvel Studios projects on the streaming platform). While talking with Variety about his return as Daredevil, Charlie Cox discussed the concept of an 18-episode series and how it will impact the production and story of the new series.
WB Prepared to Move Ahead with a Sequel to ‘The Flash’
Even as questions about star Ezra Miller continue to surround The Flash, news comes that WB remains incredibly committed to the property. While the first film won’t hit theaters until June 23, 2023, Borys Kit reports that the studio already has a script in place for a sequel should the first film be well-received.
‘Agatha: Coven of Chaos’ Seemingly Set to Introduce One of Marvel’s Most Beloved Couples
When it was announced that Kathryn Hahn’s Agatha, who fans grew to love in 2021’s WandaVision, was returning to the role for her own solo series, fans were curious about the direction it might take. After taking a sound beating from the Scarlet Witch and having her powers drained, Agatha was punished by being turned back into the nosy neighbor version of her character and left behind in Westview. Even as the start of production on Agatha: Coven of Chaos draws near, word on the plot of the series has yet to hit the web, though some intriguing casting details have.
