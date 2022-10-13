Read full article on original website
Related
gocrimson.com
Forbes and McCarthy Named Captains for the 2022-23 Women's Basketball Season
Cambridge, Mass. - The The Kathy Delaney-Smith Head Coach For Harvard Women's Basketball Carrie Moore has announced that seniors Mckenzie Forbes and Maggie McCarthy will serve as captains for the 2022-23 season. As all captains at Harvard, the leadership posts were determined based on an election of the student-athletes on the team.
gocrimson.com
Women's Rugby Loses to Dartmouth In Final Minute of Play, 31-29
CAMBRIDGE, Mass. -It came down to the final minute of play at today's match-up against Harvard and Dartmouth when Dartmouth bounced back in the final minute of play taking the win, 29-31. HARVARD HIGHLIGHTS. Reese Morgan scored the first try of the game and her second of the season. Tiahna...
gocrimson.com
Kaleb Archer Scores Four Goals as Men's Water Polo Falls to Long Beach State 15-9
CAMBRIDGE, Mass. – No. 14 Harvard men's water polo fell to No. 6 Long Beach State 15-9 in a hard-fought game at Blodgett Pool. The Crimson are now 1-1 on the weekend after its win last night against LIU with two games left in the Harvard Invitational coming tomorrow.
Comments / 0