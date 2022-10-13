ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cambridge, MA

Comments / 0

Related
gocrimson.com

Forbes and McCarthy Named Captains for the 2022-23 Women's Basketball Season

Cambridge, Mass. - The The Kathy Delaney-Smith Head Coach For Harvard Women's Basketball Carrie Moore has announced that seniors Mckenzie Forbes and Maggie McCarthy will serve as captains for the 2022-23 season. As all captains at Harvard, the leadership posts were determined based on an election of the student-athletes on the team.
CAMBRIDGE, MA
gocrimson.com

Women's Rugby Loses to Dartmouth In Final Minute of Play, 31-29

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. -It came down to the final minute of play at today's match-up against Harvard and Dartmouth when Dartmouth bounced back in the final minute of play taking the win, 29-31. HARVARD HIGHLIGHTS. Reese Morgan scored the first try of the game and her second of the season. Tiahna...
CAMBRIDGE, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy