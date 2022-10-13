Read full article on original website
Semi Driver Cited Following Train Collision
Polk County authorities say a semi driver failed to yield in a collision involving a train Friday in Crookston. According to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, the semi driven by David Lietz of Harwood, North Dakota failed to yield to the train at a crossing controlled by human flaggers and was struck by a Minnesota Northern Railroad Train near the intersection of County Road 9 and Highway 75 south of American Crystal Sugar. Officials say the train was traveling at a slow speed. No injuries reported.
Semi Jackknifes on Mud Covered Road
Minor injuries reported after a semi jackknifed in Polk County Friday morning. According to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office Jonathan Smith, of Mayville, North Dakota sustained minor injuries when the semi he was driving left the roadway near the intersection of County Road 21 and 400th Ave Northwest. According to the report the road was covered in mud from a nearby field at the time of the accident reported around 7:30am.
Pickup overturns during two-vehicle crash in Glyndon
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Emergency crews responded to a two-vehicle crash in Glyndon Sunday evening. It happened on 70th street at 90th Avenue North about a mile from the Concordia Church. It appears both vehicles were both heavily damaged. At this time, it’s unclear if anyone was hurt....
Both Drivers Cited in Two Vehicle Accident
Two people were injured, and both drivers were cited following a two vehicle accident Friday morning in Thief River Falls. According to the police report, Julieaunna N. Colbert of Thief River Falls was southbound on Highway 32, Jeremiah J. Hodgson of Red Lake Falls was northbound on Highway 32, turning onto westbound Greenwood at the time of the accident reported just before 4am.
Retired Grand Forks County Sheriff’s Sergeant passes away
GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Grand Forks County Sheriff’s Office is saddened by the passing of retired Sergeant Bob Thompson. He died Friday at home with his family at the age of 63. Bob started working for the Grand Forks County Sheriff’s Department in September 1980....
Man arrested for arson connected to overnight fire in Fargo; other fires under investigation
FARGO (KFGO) – Fargo police arrested a suspect in connection with a suspicious fire involving leaves reported shortly after 11:30 p.m. Sunday in the 1300 block of University Drive North. It was believed the suspect who started the fire was hiding so officers began interviews and collecting information from...
Pedestrian hit by vehicle on Demers Avenue in Grand Forks
GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - One person has serious injuries after being hit by a vehicle in Grand Forks on Thursday night. Police were called to Demers Avenue and 3rd Street around 11:00 p.m. on October 13 for a report of a vehicle hitting a pedestrian. The vehicle...
Police investigate break-in at south Moorhead liquor store
MOORHEAD, M.N. (Valley News Live) - Police are investigating a possible break-in at a south Moorhead liquor store. Around 6 a.m. Monday, authorities were called to Brookdale Spirits for a report of a burglary. They say the front window of the store was broken. Police are still investigating. No word...
Police presence at ‘The Hill’ in Glyndon
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - There is a police presence at ‘The Hill’ in Glyndon, MN. A witness in the area is saying there were at least 15 police vehicles at the establishment. This is a developing story, stay with Valley News Live for when more information...
Person accused of threats at several Minnesota, North Dakota schools arrested
(Barnesville, MN) -- Authorities in Minnesota say a suspect has been arrested in connection with a swatting incident at Barnesville High School. The arrest came after several schools in Minnesota and North Dakota were hit Thursday with false threatening messages that brought a large police response. School officials at all...
Cow Struck By SUV Near Goodridge
The Pennington County Sheriff’s Office responded to an accident Thursday involving livestock in rural Goodridge. According to the report, a 2018 Chevy Equinox driven by Troy A. Otto of Wannaska struck a cow owned by Kevin S. Lerol of Goodridge while on Highway 1 at 260th Avenue Northeast. No injuries reported to any humans though the animal was injured. No word on the extent of injuries to the cow.
Intoxicated person left with minor injuries after being hit by car
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Fargo PD is reporting that an intoxicated person was hit by a vehicle at around 8:11 p.m. on Saturday 32nd Ave. S and 28th St. SW. The report states the person ran across the street in a non-cross walk area and was hit. The...
Man sentenced in connection to major fire in Detroit Lakes
(Detroit Lakes, MN)--A man from western Minnesota has been sentenced after sparks from a fire bowl on his apartment balcony caused a major fire in downtown Detroit Lakes on Sept. 10, 2021. According to court records, Taylor James Davis, 27, of Detroit Lakes, was charged in Becker County District Court...
WFPD: Fargo man and Moorhead woman arrested on numerous charges after chase
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Fargo man and a Moorhead woman was arrested Friday night after leading West Fargo PD on a chase. 29-year-old Aaron Charette of Fargo and 24-year-old Bethany Morin were taken into custody after law enforcement utilized a PIT maneuver and were charged with numerous charges.
Records: September raid of Fargo home tied to large meth investigation
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - New court documents allege a large amount of drugs are what lead a helicopter to hover and dozens of local and federal officers to raid a Fargo home last month. The raid happened in the early morning hours of Sept. 21 in the Hawthorne...
Beloved Minnesota Resort in Lakes Country Goes up in Flames a Second Time
My heart sunk when I received the message from Mama Zee saying,. Was going to tell you that Maplelag's main lodge burned today...you could see the smoke from Lake Park, Minnesota. To give you an idea of why that's significant, MapleLag Resort is near Callaway, Minnesota and Lake Park is...
Ready or not, winter is on its way
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — Winter is right around the corner. KVRR’s Meteorologists Mariah Bush and Brian Barrett bring some key tips for the upcoming winter months. We’re here to bring you some key survival tips for the upcoming winter. We sat down with Jesse Grabow from Minnesota State Patrol and Melinda Beerends, the head meteorologist in charge at the National Weather Service in Grand Forks, to give you the inside scoop on everything winter related. As you know, we’re no stranger to the snow and cold air in our region with a cooler weather just around the corner. It’s a good idea to have a safety plan in place for your home and for your vehicles.
Man claims he couldn’t walk for two years after assault by Moorhead police officer
MOORHEAD, Minn. (KVRR) – A Moorhead man who says he couldn’t walk for nearly two years after his leg was broken by a Moorhead police officer is suing the city and seven officers. The civil rights lawsuit, filed in federal court in Minneapolis says it happened in Nov.,...
UPDATE: Murder suspect taken into custody during SWAT operation
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Fargo Police and the Red River Valley SWAT Team have arrested a man they say was involved in a drive-by shooting in August of 2020. Jesse James Burnett, 29, of Fargo, was arrested during the execution of a high-risk search warrant at a home in the 1900 block of 53rd Avenue South at approximately 9:51 a.m. on Friday, October 14.
