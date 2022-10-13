ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norman County, MN

trfradio.com

Semi Driver Cited Following Train Collision

Polk County authorities say a semi driver failed to yield in a collision involving a train Friday in Crookston. According to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, the semi driven by David Lietz of Harwood, North Dakota failed to yield to the train at a crossing controlled by human flaggers and was struck by a Minnesota Northern Railroad Train near the intersection of County Road 9 and Highway 75 south of American Crystal Sugar. Officials say the train was traveling at a slow speed. No injuries reported.
CROOKSTON, MN
trfradio.com

Semi Jackknifes on Mud Covered Road

Minor injuries reported after a semi jackknifed in Polk County Friday morning. According to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office Jonathan Smith, of Mayville, North Dakota sustained minor injuries when the semi he was driving left the roadway near the intersection of County Road 21 and 400th Ave Northwest. According to the report the road was covered in mud from a nearby field at the time of the accident reported around 7:30am.
POLK COUNTY, MN
valleynewslive.com

Pickup overturns during two-vehicle crash in Glyndon

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Emergency crews responded to a two-vehicle crash in Glyndon Sunday evening. It happened on 70th street at 90th Avenue North about a mile from the Concordia Church. It appears both vehicles were both heavily damaged. At this time, it’s unclear if anyone was hurt....
GLYNDON, MN
KNOX News Radio

Semi hits train in Polk County

The Polk County Sheriff’s Department says the accident occurred around 11:30 a.m. near the intersection of County Road 9/KT and Highway 75. Authorities say the semi failed to yield to the train at a crossing controlled by human flaggers and was struck by passing train cars. The train was traveling at a slow speed.
POLK COUNTY, MN
trfradio.com

Both Drivers Cited in Two Vehicle Accident

Two people were injured, and both drivers were cited following a two vehicle accident Friday morning in Thief River Falls. According to the police report, Julieaunna N. Colbert of Thief River Falls was southbound on Highway 32, Jeremiah J. Hodgson of Red Lake Falls was northbound on Highway 32, turning onto westbound Greenwood at the time of the accident reported just before 4am.
THIEF RIVER FALLS, MN
valleynewslive.com

Retired Grand Forks County Sheriff’s Sergeant passes away

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Grand Forks County Sheriff’s Office is saddened by the passing of retired Sergeant Bob Thompson. He died Friday at home with his family at the age of 63. Bob started working for the Grand Forks County Sheriff’s Department in September 1980....
GRAND FORKS COUNTY, ND
valleynewslive.com

Pedestrian hit by vehicle on Demers Avenue in Grand Forks

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - One person has serious injuries after being hit by a vehicle in Grand Forks on Thursday night. Police were called to Demers Avenue and 3rd Street around 11:00 p.m. on October 13 for a report of a vehicle hitting a pedestrian. The vehicle...
GRAND FORKS, ND
valleynewslive.com

Police investigate break-in at south Moorhead liquor store

MOORHEAD, M.N. (Valley News Live) - Police are investigating a possible break-in at a south Moorhead liquor store. Around 6 a.m. Monday, authorities were called to Brookdale Spirits for a report of a burglary. They say the front window of the store was broken. Police are still investigating. No word...
MOORHEAD, MN
valleynewslive.com

Police presence at ‘The Hill’ in Glyndon

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - There is a police presence at ‘The Hill’ in Glyndon, MN. A witness in the area is saying there were at least 15 police vehicles at the establishment. This is a developing story, stay with Valley News Live for when more information...
GLYNDON, MN
wdayradionow.com

Person accused of threats at several Minnesota, North Dakota schools arrested

(Barnesville, MN) -- Authorities in Minnesota say a suspect has been arrested in connection with a swatting incident at Barnesville High School. The arrest came after several schools in Minnesota and North Dakota were hit Thursday with false threatening messages that brought a large police response. School officials at all...
BARNESVILLE, MN
trfradio.com

Cow Struck By SUV Near Goodridge

The Pennington County Sheriff’s Office responded to an accident Thursday involving livestock in rural Goodridge. According to the report, a 2018 Chevy Equinox driven by Troy A. Otto of Wannaska struck a cow owned by Kevin S. Lerol of Goodridge while on Highway 1 at 260th Avenue Northeast. No injuries reported to any humans though the animal was injured. No word on the extent of injuries to the cow.
GOODRIDGE, MN
valleynewslive.com

Intoxicated person left with minor injuries after being hit by car

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Fargo PD is reporting that an intoxicated person was hit by a vehicle at around 8:11 p.m. on Saturday 32nd Ave. S and 28th St. SW. The report states the person ran across the street in a non-cross walk area and was hit. The...
FARGO, ND
voiceofalexandria.com

Man sentenced in connection to major fire in Detroit Lakes

(Detroit Lakes, MN)--A man from western Minnesota has been sentenced after sparks from a fire bowl on his apartment balcony caused a major fire in downtown Detroit Lakes on Sept. 10, 2021. According to court records, Taylor James Davis, 27, of Detroit Lakes, was charged in Becker County District Court...
DETROIT LAKES, MN
valleynewslive.com

WFPD: Fargo man and Moorhead woman arrested on numerous charges after chase

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Fargo man and a Moorhead woman was arrested Friday night after leading West Fargo PD on a chase. 29-year-old Aaron Charette of Fargo and 24-year-old Bethany Morin were taken into custody after law enforcement utilized a PIT maneuver and were charged with numerous charges.
FARGO, ND
valleynewslive.com

Records: September raid of Fargo home tied to large meth investigation

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - New court documents allege a large amount of drugs are what lead a helicopter to hover and dozens of local and federal officers to raid a Fargo home last month. The raid happened in the early morning hours of Sept. 21 in the Hawthorne...
FARGO, ND
kvrr.com

Ready or not, winter is on its way

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — Winter is right around the corner. KVRR’s Meteorologists Mariah Bush and Brian Barrett bring some key tips for the upcoming winter months. We’re here to bring you some key survival tips for the upcoming winter. We sat down with Jesse Grabow from Minnesota State Patrol and Melinda Beerends, the head meteorologist in charge at the National Weather Service in Grand Forks, to give you the inside scoop on everything winter related. As you know, we’re no stranger to the snow and cold air in our region with a cooler weather just around the corner. It’s a good idea to have a safety plan in place for your home and for your vehicles.
FARGO, ND
valleynewslive.com

UPDATE: Murder suspect taken into custody during SWAT operation

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Fargo Police and the Red River Valley SWAT Team have arrested a man they say was involved in a drive-by shooting in August of 2020. Jesse James Burnett, 29, of Fargo, was arrested during the execution of a high-risk search warrant at a home in the 1900 block of 53rd Avenue South at approximately 9:51 a.m. on Friday, October 14.
FARGO, ND

