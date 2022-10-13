ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Simpson County, KY

953wiki.com

Kentucky State Police Investigate Fatal Collision in Henry County

SMITHFIELD, Ky. (10/14/2022) – On Friday October 14, 2022 at approximately 1204 pm Kentucky State Police Post 5 in Campbellsburg received a call in reference to a single vehicle collision in the area of 2725 Lake Jericho Road in Henry County. The preliminary investigation indicates a 2020 Freightliner Tanker...
HENRY COUNTY, KY
wcluradio.com

Hwy. 1297 closed due to morning crash

BECKTON — Several agencies are on scene of a buggy and vehicle crash in western Barren County. Officials were responding to the incident shortly after 8:15 a.m. Two helicopters were being requested. One is flying an individual from the scene near 8104 Old Bowling Green Road. The other has been requested to transport a person from T.J. Samson Hospital.
BARREN COUNTY, KY
wdrb.com

New Albany teen motorcyclist dies in Meade County crash, KSP says

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A 17-year-old boy from New Albany, Indiana died while riding a motorcycle in Meade County on Saturday night, according to Kentucky State Police. KSP said troopers responded to a two-vehicle crash near the intersection of US 60 and KY 1238 around 9:45 p.m. Police said the teenager was operating a Suzuki motorcycle eastbound on US 60 when he tried to pass a 2010 Nissan Titan that was also traveling eastbound.
MEADE COUNTY, KY
k105.com

Driver pulls into path of Breckinridge Co. Sheriff’s Office deputy on way to emergency call

A Breckinridge County Sheriff’s Office deputy has been involved in an injury accident while en route to an emergency call. Kentucky State Police said that on Saturday afternoon at approximately 2:15, sheriff’s office Lt. Tyler Hardin (the BCSO website lists Hardin as a “Lieutenant” although the uniform shirt Hardin is wearing in the website photo states he’s a “Sergeant”) was traveling east on Hwy 60 with emergency lights and sirens activated. As Hardin approached the intersection of Hwy 86, a 2000 Ford F-150, being driven by Charles Board, drove into his path.
BRECKINRIDGE COUNTY, KY
wdrb.com

Freightliner tanker crash leaves 1 man dead in Henry County

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky State police said one person is dead after an accident in Henry County. KSP Trooper Chad Johnson said the crash happened on Lake Jericho Road just after noon on Friday. Johnson said Steven Hammack, 63, from New Albany, was driving a Freightliner Tanker when he...
HENRY COUNTY, KY
WSMV

Driver killed after crashing stolen SUV on I-65 Sunday night

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police are investigating a deadly interstate crash involving a stolen SUV and a tractor-trailer from Sunday night. According to MNPD, 29-year-old Todd Bryant was driving a Lincoln Navigator with two passengers around 11:30 p.m. when he rear-ended a tractor-trailer on the Rosa L. Parks exit ramp off I-65 North. Bryant was severely injured in the crash and died shortly after arriving at the hospital.
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

One killed in crash on I-65 Sunday night

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police are investigating a deadly interstate crash from Sunday night. According to MNPD, two vehicles crashed around 11:30 p.m. on the Rosa L. Parks Blvd. exit ramp off I-65 North. The report says one person died in the crash and two others were injured.
NASHVILLE, TN
Wave 3

Coroner identifies person found in Ohio River

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The name of the person who was recovered from the Ohio River Saturday has been released. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, Miriam Hope, 42, is the person who was found dead in the Ohio River near the area of the Big Four Bridge and the Waterfront.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, KY
Wave 3

LMPD: Person taken to hospital after crash on West Broadway

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An investigation is underway after a crash on South 1st Street and West Broadway sent one person to the hospital Saturday afternoon. Alicia Smiley with Louisville Metro Police Department said two cars were involved in the crash. The person sent to the hospital is expected to...
LOUISVILLE, KY
clayconews.com

KILLER STILL "AT LARGE": Vandalized Memorial of Bardstown, Kentucky K-9 Police Officer that was Ambushed & Murdered in 2013 on a Bluegrass Parkway exit Ramp in Nelson County

BARDSTOWN, KY - The Bardstown Police Department is reporting that: We are looking for the public's help regarding theft and vandalism of the memorial area for Officer Jason Ellis on exit 34 of the Bluegrass Parkway in Bardstown, Kentucky. Sometime between Sunday, October 9th and Thursday, October 13th, a person...
BARDSTOWN, KY
WSMV

Clarksville police reopen road after working situation

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A road was closed Sunday afternoon while police worked out a situation. Police were trying to negotiate with a person they said was dealing with a mental health crisis on the R.J. Corman Bridge. Traffic on Riverside Drive was diverted between Crossland Avenue and Commerce Street.
CLARKSVILLE, TN

