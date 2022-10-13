Read full article on original website
Related
953wiki.com
Kentucky State Police Investigate Fatal Collision in Henry County
SMITHFIELD, Ky. (10/14/2022) – On Friday October 14, 2022 at approximately 1204 pm Kentucky State Police Post 5 in Campbellsburg received a call in reference to a single vehicle collision in the area of 2725 Lake Jericho Road in Henry County. The preliminary investigation indicates a 2020 Freightliner Tanker...
wcluradio.com
Hwy. 1297 closed due to morning crash
BECKTON — Several agencies are on scene of a buggy and vehicle crash in western Barren County. Officials were responding to the incident shortly after 8:15 a.m. Two helicopters were being requested. One is flying an individual from the scene near 8104 Old Bowling Green Road. The other has been requested to transport a person from T.J. Samson Hospital.
wdrb.com
New Albany teen motorcyclist dies in Meade County crash, KSP says
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A 17-year-old boy from New Albany, Indiana died while riding a motorcycle in Meade County on Saturday night, according to Kentucky State Police. KSP said troopers responded to a two-vehicle crash near the intersection of US 60 and KY 1238 around 9:45 p.m. Police said the teenager was operating a Suzuki motorcycle eastbound on US 60 when he tried to pass a 2010 Nissan Titan that was also traveling eastbound.
k105.com
Driver pulls into path of Breckinridge Co. Sheriff’s Office deputy on way to emergency call
A Breckinridge County Sheriff’s Office deputy has been involved in an injury accident while en route to an emergency call. Kentucky State Police said that on Saturday afternoon at approximately 2:15, sheriff’s office Lt. Tyler Hardin (the BCSO website lists Hardin as a “Lieutenant” although the uniform shirt Hardin is wearing in the website photo states he’s a “Sergeant”) was traveling east on Hwy 60 with emergency lights and sirens activated. As Hardin approached the intersection of Hwy 86, a 2000 Ford F-150, being driven by Charles Board, drove into his path.
Wave 3
Teenager taken to hospital after being struck by car on Smyrna Parkway
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A teenager was taken to the hospital early Monday morning after he was struck by a car on Smyrna Parkway. Around 7:30 a.m., Louisville Metro police officers were called to respond to the 7700 block of Smyrna Parkway on a report of a pedestrian struck. LMPD...
Fatal collision under investigation in Meade County
Kentucky State Police were present at the scene following a two-vehicle collision on Saturday that proved to be fatal.
wdrb.com
Authorities identify 35-year-old who died after being hit by car on Preston Highway
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Authorities have identified a 35-year-old man who died when he was hit by a car on Preston Highway over the weekend. According to the Jefferson County Coroner's Office, that man has been identified as Allen Lee Green, of Louisville. Police say the incident took place at...
wdrb.com
Freightliner tanker crash leaves 1 man dead in Henry County
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky State police said one person is dead after an accident in Henry County. KSP Trooper Chad Johnson said the crash happened on Lake Jericho Road just after noon on Friday. Johnson said Steven Hammack, 63, from New Albany, was driving a Freightliner Tanker when he...
Wave 3
New Albany man killed in Henry County crash after freightliner tanker overturns
SMITHFIELD, Ky. (WAVE) - A New Albany man was killed in a crash in Henry County Friday afternoon. Around 12:04 p.m., Kentucky State police officers in Campbellsburg were called to respond to a crash in the 2700 block of Lake Jericho Road in Henry County. KSP said a 2020 Freightliner...
WLWT 5
Police: 63-year-old Indiana man dead after tanker crash in northern Kentucky
HENRY COUNTY, Ky. — An Indiana man is dead after a crash in Henry County, Kentucky, on Friday. It happened around 12:04 p.m. when Kentucky State Police got a call about a single-vehicle crash on Lake Jericho Road. KSP said a preliminary investigation indicates a 2020 Freightliner Tanker ran...
WSMV
Driver killed after crashing stolen SUV on I-65 Sunday night
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police are investigating a deadly interstate crash involving a stolen SUV and a tractor-trailer from Sunday night. According to MNPD, 29-year-old Todd Bryant was driving a Lincoln Navigator with two passengers around 11:30 p.m. when he rear-ended a tractor-trailer on the Rosa L. Parks exit ramp off I-65 North. Bryant was severely injured in the crash and died shortly after arriving at the hospital.
WSMV
One killed in crash on I-65 Sunday night
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police are investigating a deadly interstate crash from Sunday night. According to MNPD, two vehicles crashed around 11:30 p.m. on the Rosa L. Parks Blvd. exit ramp off I-65 North. The report says one person died in the crash and two others were injured.
wdrb.com
Police investigating after shooting leaves 1 dead at Jeffersonville apartment complex
JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WDRB) -- A shooting left one person dead Monday morning at a Jeffersonville apartment complex. According to a written statement from the Jeffersonville Police Department, the shooting took place shortly before 10:30 a.m. off Paddle Wheel Court. That's near Allison Lane and Middle Road at the Hallmark Apartments.
Memorial of murdered Kentucky police officer vandalized
Police are left searching for answers after they say someone deliberately vandalized a memorial dedicated to a fallen Bardstown police officer.
wdrb.com
Remains found in central Indiana positively ID'd as Louisville man who vanished in 2002
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Remains discovered by a turkey hunter in central Indiana have been identified as those of a a Louisville man who was reported missing more than 20 years ago. According to a news release, the remains were found in May 2004 near Lake Lemon in northeast Monroe...
1 dead, 3 hospitalized following Barren County collision
Kentucky State Police are investigating a crash in Barren County that left one person dead and sent three others to the hospital Wednesday morning.
Wave 3
Coroner identifies person found in Ohio River
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The name of the person who was recovered from the Ohio River Saturday has been released. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, Miriam Hope, 42, is the person who was found dead in the Ohio River near the area of the Big Four Bridge and the Waterfront.
Wave 3
LMPD: Person taken to hospital after crash on West Broadway
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An investigation is underway after a crash on South 1st Street and West Broadway sent one person to the hospital Saturday afternoon. Alicia Smiley with Louisville Metro Police Department said two cars were involved in the crash. The person sent to the hospital is expected to...
clayconews.com
KILLER STILL "AT LARGE": Vandalized Memorial of Bardstown, Kentucky K-9 Police Officer that was Ambushed & Murdered in 2013 on a Bluegrass Parkway exit Ramp in Nelson County
BARDSTOWN, KY - The Bardstown Police Department is reporting that: We are looking for the public's help regarding theft and vandalism of the memorial area for Officer Jason Ellis on exit 34 of the Bluegrass Parkway in Bardstown, Kentucky. Sometime between Sunday, October 9th and Thursday, October 13th, a person...
WSMV
Clarksville police reopen road after working situation
CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A road was closed Sunday afternoon while police worked out a situation. Police were trying to negotiate with a person they said was dealing with a mental health crisis on the R.J. Corman Bridge. Traffic on Riverside Drive was diverted between Crossland Avenue and Commerce Street.
Comments / 0