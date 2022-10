Before there can be NASA satellite launches, there are planning meetings. Lots of planning meetings. The first such all-hands meeting for the Colorado State University-led INCUS mission, awarded by NASA last year, took place on the Fort Collins campus Oct. 11-13. The event brought together scientists, engineers and students from CSU, NASA, Jet Propulsion Laboratory, NOAA, many other universities, industry partners and international collaborators who are all working together on the $177 million NASA Earth Venture mission.

FORT COLLINS, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO