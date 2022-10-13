Gen Z Says is a series where we tap different members of Generation Z who'll give us the latest insight on what's cool in the fashion space. While we spend a lot of time looking toward big labels and retailers, nothing beats finding and supporting a small brand that you immediately click with. When perusing through the collections of emerging brands, you'll find the innovation that can often be missing from the bigger labels. India Roby, Gen Zer, and fashion writer happens to agree. Having worked at Nylon and now at Fashionista, her work has helped her gradually build up a mental directory of small designers that are worthy of mainstream attention. Roby is also no stranger to the fast-paced stream of social media, always paying attention to what's perceived as "of the moment." Sites like Twitter and TikTok may have their list of flaws, but they've also created a way for smaller designers to have their moment against all the noise.

