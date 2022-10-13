Read full article on original website
I Wore This Cult-Favorite Nail Polish for 5 Days—Here Are My Uncensored Thoughts
If there's one thing to know about me, it's that I don't think I've had bare nails since I was under 10 years old. I've been religiously painting my nails and getting them done from a very young age. When I was a kid, it was a fun way to bond with my mom, and it quickly turned into something that I just felt incomplete without.
Princess Kate Just Wore a '90s Chanel Blazer With Trendy Puddle Pants
Kate Middleton, the newly appointed Princess of Wales, rarely wears vintage pieces, but today she threw us for a loop with her stunning Chanel blazer from the '90s. The color, however, is a Middleton signature, as the cobalt blue color matches the sapphire engagement ring that previously belonged to Princess Diana.
6 Trendy Basics That Are Going to Blow Up, According to J.Crew
If you read Who What Wear regularly, you’ll be well aware of our latest obsession with J.Crew. Since the beginning of summer, we’ve been swooning over the head of women’s design, Olympia Gayot’s clever and cool outfit ideas, and checking the site regularly to see what chic new arrivals they have in store. What we love most about J.Crew right now is that their elevated basics strike the perfect balance of preppy, classic and timeless yet exude a trend-forward touch—whether it’s an of-the-moment color or silhouette—their pieces feel fresh and current. Moreover, J.Crew’s pieces are always super wearable—perfect for work, the weekend, and beyond.
Anna Wintour's Airport Outfit Includes the Shoe Trend I'd Never Travel In
Anna Wintour is nothing if not consistent. Of course, you already know that she's worn the same sunglasses and bob haircut for as long as she's been EIC of Vogue—which is to say, a very long time. She also never wavers from her signature outfit formula: a printed midi or maxi dress with knee-high heeled boots. And as it turns out, this is true even when she's traveling through JFK Airport in New York.
The Fall Shoe Trend NYC Girls Can't Stop Wearing Is Actually So Easy to Style
If Hayley Williams tells us a fall shoe trend is chic and actually comfortable, we tend to believe her. If there’s anyone who’s qualified to make such a statement, it’s this busy wellness and fashion TikToker whose daytime nannying gig takes her all over New York City. She requires a shoe that’ll see her through an average workday, which involves creating new content, trying new workouts, checking out new coffee shops, and going on mini adventures with the child she nannies. This fall, her boot style of choice is a chunky platform with a ’90s edge.
Kourtney Kardashian Went Pants-less in the Boot Trend That Will Surge in 2023
Is it a shirt? Is it a dress? Maybe she’s wearing shorts underneath? Honestly, it doesn’t really matter when the entire outfit comes together around a single stand-out element: the boots. Kourtney Kardashian opted for an over-size Balenciaga T-shirt dress paired with knee-high, flat, chunky Fidan Novruzova boots...
Zoë Kravitz's Floor-Sweeping Cardigan Is So Mary-Kate and Ashley That It Hurts
This time of year, many people get excited about pumpkin spice season. But when the temperatures drop, the leaves change colors, and, yes, the orange gourds come out, one of our favorite sartorial moments has officially arrived: sweater weather. Recently, Zoë Kravitz was spotted out and about on one of...
Katie Holmes's Maxi-Dress-and-Boots Combo Is First on My List to Copy This Fall
Of all the fall trends that debuted on the runways in February, the one that undoubtably stood out the most was maxi lengths, which swept (pun intended) the competition after a spring practically dedicated to shrinking hemlines. And now that autumn has arrived, we can say with assurance that the trend is all it was cracked up to be and then some. Just ask Katie Holmes, who wore a simple yet wildly chic maxi-length black dress by Khaite to a Bulgari event this week, paired with the boot trend of the season: sleek knee-highs.
From Laura Harrier to Olivia Wilde—7 Simple Items Celebs Are Wearing With Jeans
Between the resurgence of '90s style the most recent recent runways are heralding to the general trend fatigue many of us are feeling right now, there's no question that simple style is reigning supreme. A scan through the latest celebrity street style confirms this: the best-dressed stars are stepping out in refreshingly simple outfits—especially with jeans.
Lea Michele Wore the On-Sale J.Crew Cardigan You've Probably Been Eyeing
Lea Michele is back on Broadway (starring in Funny Girl) and getting plenty of buzz for it. And with buzz comes the paparazzi, which have been regularly photographing her on her way to work. Michele's style is pretty classic and polished, so it's not surprising that she'd be a fan of J.Crew, especially given its recent renaissance (which we've covered expensively). The cardigan she just wore suited her aesthetic but with a chic, trend-forward twist.
Olivia Wilde Wore a Completely Sheer Crystal Gown on the Red Carpet
Forget the Oscars—this weekend's Academy Museum Gala at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles was Hollywood's chicest event of the year. For proof, just see Olivia Wilde's look for the evening, which includes a full feathered trim, shoulder pads, and a completely sheer crystal exterior. Despite...
I Love Trendy Pieces With a Bit of Edge—These Finds Sum Up My Fall Aesthetic
From barely-there, seductive sheer pieces to oversize leather jackets, edgy aesthetics are leading the charge this fall on and off the runways. Every flavor of style has its moment (nineties minimalism ruled last year, and the timeless-leaning clean-girl aesthetic had its shining moment earlier in the spring), but the pendulum has finally swung over to experimental, "rough around the edges" fashion. The profile of fall 2022 edginess entails lots of leather and skin-exposing tops, with a touch of Y2K nostalgia, and street style pros like Bella Hadid and Dua Lipa have embraced the look in full force. Consider me sold.
I Always Pair My Fragrance to My Outfit—5 Matches I Love for Fall
If you ask me, no outfit is complete without fragrance. In my eyes, fragrance might as well be an accessory—I would argue that it's just as important (if not more) than your favorite belt or statement jewelry. Consider perfume the bow on a wrapped present: it adds a certain something, and it would feel undone without it.
I'm a 20-Something Beauty Editor in NYC—Shop My 30 Fall Staples
Most Wanted is a weekly series in which one editor, staffer, or influencer shares their top 30 must-haves or current wish-list items. I'm not going to lie. I have a pretty fun job. My days consist of trying the latest beauty products and trends, dashing all over New York City to learn about them, and writing stories about new products, treatments, ingredients, and more. My favorite part is getting to introduce people to the products that I absolutely adore.
I'm a 29-Year-Old Beauty Director—21 Items on My Wish List I Know You'll Love
Just when I think I've reached beauty-editor overload and will never be able to swipe another lipstick across my lips again (believe it or not testing beauty products every single day does leave you a little jaded!), I discover something so new and so magnificent that it completely reminds me how much I do, indeed, love my job. And, while my living quarters might be feeling a little overdosed in bottles and tubes and tinctures, I'm never not making room for just a few more soon-to-be-beloved formulas. Especially once fall rolls around.
The Celeb-Approved Airport Outfit Everyone Will Wear for the Rest of 2022
When it comes to travel outfits, comfort is one thing that is always top of mind when I'm getting dressed. That often means that my looks have revolved around leggings and sweatpants because it simply doesn't get more comfortable than that. Recently, though, I've been feeling inspired to get dressed in airport outfits that feel more polished but still have the elements of comfort I've grown used to when wearing loungewear.
I'm a Gen Z Fashion Writer—These Are the Small Brands I'm Obsessed With
Gen Z Says is a series where we tap different members of Generation Z who'll give us the latest insight on what's cool in the fashion space. While we spend a lot of time looking toward big labels and retailers, nothing beats finding and supporting a small brand that you immediately click with. When perusing through the collections of emerging brands, you'll find the innovation that can often be missing from the bigger labels. India Roby, Gen Zer, and fashion writer happens to agree. Having worked at Nylon and now at Fashionista, her work has helped her gradually build up a mental directory of small designers that are worthy of mainstream attention. Roby is also no stranger to the fast-paced stream of social media, always paying attention to what's perceived as "of the moment." Sites like Twitter and TikTok may have their list of flaws, but they've also created a way for smaller designers to have their moment against all the noise.
I'm on a Mission to Buy Jennifer Lawrence's The Row Suit With My Zara Budget
If I had to wear one brand for the rest of my days, it would most likely be The Row. Elegant, luxurious, and utterly timeless, Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen's beloved label really does check off every box. Unfortunately, at this point in my life, my budget tends to lean more toward Zara than it does The Row, at least when it comes to non-splurge purchases. As a result, I've learned a trick or two about finding the chicest, most expensive-looking pieces from the affordable fashion brand (and others like it) that allow me to get The Row look at a fraction of the price.
Jenna Ortega May Be Gen Z's Scream Queen, But Fear Isn't Standing in Her Way
When I log on to Zoom to interview Jenna Ortega, I can’t help but have a few stereotypical expectations of the teenage girl I’m about to meet, yet in 45 minutes, the actress defies them all. The second she popped up in the chat, one word came to mind—poised. She smiles at me, her eyes showing the repercussions of a relentless work schedule. Since her starring role in the second season of You, it seems the 20-year-old has been jumping from one noteworthy project to the next, solidifying her status as one of Hollywood’s most in-demand young talents. Even finding time for this conversation proved arduous with her unpredictable pre-production schedule.
7 Cool Brands I Predict Will Be the Next Big Thing
As an editor, it's part of my job to know what's new and next in fashion. Part of that comes down to the big trends that are in the pipeline for the upcoming season and the best buys worth adding to your cart. Another part involves being a scout for the coolest up-and-coming brands that are worth having on your radar. Whether I'm discovering them on social media over Instagram and TikTok, at runway shows during fashion week, or from tips via the most in-the-know fashion people, I'm always on the hunt for the newest talent.
