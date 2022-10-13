ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Battle Creek, MI

Car crash damages gas main in Plainwell, forces area evacuation

PLAINWELL, Mich. — A car crashed into a sign, a gas main, and continued into a Plainwell river bank Monday, causing school closings and evacuations in the area. A 32-year-old Kalamazoo resident drove off Main Street, near Starr Road, around 2 a.m., striking and damaging the gas main, according to Plainwell Department of Public Safety.
PLAINWELL, MI
MLive

Basement fire extinguished in Kalamazoo

KALAMAZOO, MI -- Firefighters put out a fire in the basement of a Kalamazoo home, the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety reports. At 5:27 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 16, Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety officers responded for a report of a basement fire in the 1900 block of Vanzee Street. Officers...
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMT

Woman and boy found dead in Battle Creek home

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Two people were found dead inside a Battle Creek home on Saturday, according to the Battle Creek Police Department. Police responded to a call around 2:30 p.m. and found a woman and young man unresponsive at a home near South Minges Road, said police. BCPD:...
BATTLE CREEK, MI
CBS Detroit

Mother, 14-year-old son found dead inside Battle Creek home

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Police say a woman and her son were found dead over the weekend inside a residence in Battle Creek.Police identified the two people as 51-year-old Teresa Osborne and her 14-year-old son Kaiden Osborn, who attended Lakeview High School.Police say authorities spoke with the school district, and a Calhoun County Critical Incident and Stress Management Team is activated. First responders were at the school on Monday and encouraged students to talk to their student services center for social and emotional support.Police say at about 2:35 p.m. on Oct. 15, officers were called to a home in the area of South Minges Road. Police say both were found unresponsive. After first responders attempted life-saving measures, both were pronounced dead."Police said it does not appear that a violent act caused their deaths. Police do not believe anyone else was involved, based on the investigation so far. Detectives are not looking for any suspects at this time," read an update on Monday.Additional information is pending the medical examiner's report.
BATTLE CREEK, MI
WWMTCw

Car rolls over in crash on Westnedge Avenue

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A crash Friday caused a car to rollover on its hood on Westnedge Avenue. The crashed happened at the intersection of Westnedge Avenue and Lovell Street around 4 p.m. Friday. New video: Kentwood man points gun at Walker officer, bodycam video shows. The Kalamazoo Department of...
KALAMAZOO, MI
Washington Examiner

WATCH: Catholic church captures abortion vandals on surveillance video

A Catholic church in Michigan released video footage of three vandals spray painting its sidewalks, signage, and doors in the name of abortion. The 100-year-old Church of the Resurrection in Lansing, Michigan, captured the vandalism on Wednesday just before midnight. The three spray-painted messages such as "restore Roe," “is overturning Roe worth your life or your democracy," "abort the court," and "death to Christian nationalism."
LANSING, MI

