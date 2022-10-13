Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Police officer tackles 15-year-old girl to break up fight at Kalamazoo school
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A Kalamazoo public safety officer tackled a 15-year-old high school student to the ground to break up a fight outside Loy Norrix High School, as seen in a video circulating on social media. The video showed the teen swinging at another girl before the officer ran...
Car crash damages gas main in Plainwell, forces area evacuation
PLAINWELL, Mich. — A car crashed into a sign, a gas main, and continued into a Plainwell river bank Monday, causing school closings and evacuations in the area. A 32-year-old Kalamazoo resident drove off Main Street, near Starr Road, around 2 a.m., striking and damaging the gas main, according to Plainwell Department of Public Safety.
Jackson deputies catch 2 suspects in catalytic converter thefts
The two are being lodged at the Jackson County Jail,
Relative arrested for suspected arson of family home in Jackson
JACKSON, MI - An 18-year-old was arrested in the suspected arson of his family’s house early Monday in Jackson, police said. Crews responded to the fire at 2:05 a.m., Oct. 17 in the 700 block of Seymour Street in northeast Jackson near Kiwanis Park, according to the Jackson Fire Department.
3 injured in Jackson Co. car crash
Officials say that alcohol does not seem to have been a factor in the crash.
Jackson man arrested for arson, attempted murder
The suspect's identity has not yet been released by the JPD.
Basement fire extinguished in Kalamazoo
KALAMAZOO, MI -- Firefighters put out a fire in the basement of a Kalamazoo home, the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety reports. At 5:27 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 16, Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety officers responded for a report of a basement fire in the 1900 block of Vanzee Street. Officers...
M-60 crash sends 3 to hospital, including 1 woman with serious injuries
JACKSON COUNTY, MI - A 50-year-old Jackson woman suffered serious injuries in a Friday afternoon crash on M-60, police said. Deputies responded at 3:49 p.m., Oct. 15 to reports of a two-vehicle crash on M-60 at Spring Arbor Road in Summit Township, southwest of Jackson, according to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office.
Michigan man who put phone into Goodwill fitting room identified
Kent County Sheriff's Office was searching for a man who placed a phone under a changing room door at Goodwill in Lowell Township on Friday.
Mother, 14-year-old son found dead inside Battle Creek home
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Police say a woman and her son were found dead over the weekend inside a residence in Battle Creek.Police identified the two people as 51-year-old Teresa Osborne and her 14-year-old son Kaiden Osborn, who attended Lakeview High School.Police say authorities spoke with the school district, and a Calhoun County Critical Incident and Stress Management Team is activated. First responders were at the school on Monday and encouraged students to talk to their student services center for social and emotional support.Police say at about 2:35 p.m. on Oct. 15, officers were called to a home in the area of South Minges Road. Police say both were found unresponsive. After first responders attempted life-saving measures, both were pronounced dead."Police said it does not appear that a violent act caused their deaths. Police do not believe anyone else was involved, based on the investigation so far. Detectives are not looking for any suspects at this time," read an update on Monday.Additional information is pending the medical examiner's report.
Lansing woman finds multiple types of toxic mold in apartment
The mold that got her sick was the same one she had warned Plum Tree Apartments about, but she claims they told her there was nothing to worry about.
Car rolls over in crash on Westnedge Avenue
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A crash Friday caused a car to rollover on its hood on Westnedge Avenue. The crashed happened at the intersection of Westnedge Avenue and Lovell Street around 4 p.m. Friday. New video: Kentwood man points gun at Walker officer, bodycam video shows. The Kalamazoo Department of...
Man arraigned in 2021 Jackson murder
Champion has been charged with one count of open murder
Man not guilty by insanity in 2021 double killing
A Galesburg man who admitted he shot and killed two of his neighbors in the summer of 2021 was found not guilty by reason of insanity.
East Lansing police recover stolen handguns
The East Lansing Police Department has arrested a man who had a stolen handgun in his possession.
WATCH: Catholic church captures abortion vandals on surveillance video
A Catholic church in Michigan released video footage of three vandals spray painting its sidewalks, signage, and doors in the name of abortion. The 100-year-old Church of the Resurrection in Lansing, Michigan, captured the vandalism on Wednesday just before midnight. The three spray-painted messages such as "restore Roe," “is overturning Roe worth your life or your democracy," "abort the court," and "death to Christian nationalism."
Family reacts to released bodycam video of deadly shooting
Police say 31-year-old Terrance Robinson was shot and killed after he fired several rounds at police last week.
