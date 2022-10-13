BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Police say a woman and her son were found dead over the weekend inside a residence in Battle Creek.Police identified the two people as 51-year-old Teresa Osborne and her 14-year-old son Kaiden Osborn, who attended Lakeview High School.Police say authorities spoke with the school district, and a Calhoun County Critical Incident and Stress Management Team is activated. First responders were at the school on Monday and encouraged students to talk to their student services center for social and emotional support.Police say at about 2:35 p.m. on Oct. 15, officers were called to a home in the area of South Minges Road. Police say both were found unresponsive. After first responders attempted life-saving measures, both were pronounced dead."Police said it does not appear that a violent act caused their deaths. Police do not believe anyone else was involved, based on the investigation so far. Detectives are not looking for any suspects at this time," read an update on Monday.Additional information is pending the medical examiner's report.

BATTLE CREEK, MI ・ 13 HOURS AGO