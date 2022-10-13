Freeman Shoemaker, Sr., 87, of Keithsburg, Illinois died Sunday, October 16, 2022 at Brookstone of Aledo. Per his wishes, cremation has been accorded. As Freeman’s wife Arlene passed away during Covid restrictions… the family will now celebrate the lives of both Freeman and Arlene on Saturday, October 22nd at 12:00 p.m., with visitation 2 hours prior, at Keithsburg First Christian Church. A time of food and fellowship will follow the service. Private burial will be in Greenmound Cemetery. Memorials may be left for American Cancer Society. Dennison Funeral Home, Aledo assisted the family.

KEITHSBURG, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO