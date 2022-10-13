Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
aledotimesrecord.com
Richardson scores 4 TDs in Galesburg win; Knoxville rolls, ROWVA-Williamsfield loses
EAST MOLINE — The Galesburg Silver Streaks broke a 5-game victory drought led by Amarie Richardson's four touchdowns to beat United Township 42-31 in a Western Big 6 Conference game at East Moline on Friday. The Streaks won their first WB6 game of the year to move to 2-6...
aledotimesrecord.com
'Coach Sander was the epitome of a player's coach' — Monmouth College coach remembered
MONMOUTH — Record-setting Monmouth College baseball coach Roger Sander, who was also an M Club Hall of Fame basketball player for the Fighting Scots, died Oct. 7. He was 65. Sander, a 1978 Monmouth graduate who coached the Scots to 373 baseball victories from 1994-2015, was the fourth longest-serving coach in the history of Fighting Scots athletics. Only Roger Haynes, Terry Glasgow and Bobby Woll have had longer tenures in Monmouth athletics.
aledotimesrecord.com
Martha H. Moffitt
Martha H. Moffitt, 98, of Aledo, Illinois died Saturday, October 15, 2022 at Brookstone in Aledo, Illinois. Services will be at 11 a.m. Friday, October 21, 2022, at the Fippinger Funeral Home in Aledo. Burial is in the Aledo Cemetery. Visitation is from 5-7 p.m. Thursday at Fippinger’s where memorials may be left to the First Baptist Church in Aledo. Online condolences may made at www.fippingerfuneralhome.com.
aledotimesrecord.com
Freeman Shoemaker, Sr.
Freeman Shoemaker, Sr., 87, of Keithsburg, Illinois died Sunday, October 16, 2022 at Brookstone of Aledo. Per his wishes, cremation has been accorded. As Freeman’s wife Arlene passed away during Covid restrictions… the family will now celebrate the lives of both Freeman and Arlene on Saturday, October 22nd at 12:00 p.m., with visitation 2 hours prior, at Keithsburg First Christian Church. A time of food and fellowship will follow the service. Private burial will be in Greenmound Cemetery. Memorials may be left for American Cancer Society. Dennison Funeral Home, Aledo assisted the family.
aledotimesrecord.com
Galesburg to consider $200K grant for manufacturing facility to create 100 jobs
GALESBURG — Galesburg City Council will consider providing a $200,000 grant to FCA, LLC, an industrial packaging company interested in creating a manufacturing facility in Galesburg, during a city council meeting tonight. The funding would be rewarded from the city’s Major Project Grant, which was created in 2019 to...
aledotimesrecord.com
Good Hope Turkey Trot to raise money for fire protection, school scholarships
GOOD HOPE — Lace up your running shoes and get ready for the 11th annual Good Hope Turkey Trot at at 8 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 24. The race benefits the Good Hope-Sciota Fire Protection District in providing new equipment to replace outdated items and provides two to four scholarships for West Prairie high schoolers who are going into the medical field or fire profession. An essay and application are required to be considered for the scholarships.
Comments / 0