Read full article on original website
Related
The Verge
Riot Games has acquired Wargaming Sydney, part of the company behind World of Tanks
Video game developer and publisher Riot Games has announced its acquisition of Wargaming Sydney, a gaming software development studio that’s part of Cyprus-based Wargaming, the publisher behind titles such as World of Tanks and World of Warships. Riot did not disclose the price of the purchase. Wargaming Sydney is...
The Verge
Nintendo Switch Sports will be back online this week following game-breaking bug
Nintendo says it will be bringing Nintendo Switch Sports back online after it shut down the servers due to a bug last week. The servers will return when a patch, version 1.2.2, begins rolling out on Tuesday, according to a Google-translated support page on Nintendo’s Japanese website (via VGC). A second patch scheduled for Thursday, version 1.2.3, will once again let you back up your saves to Nintendo’s cloud services.
The Verge
Logitech’s G Cloud Gaming Handheld is terminally online
With a good connection to a cloud gaming service, it often felt like I was using a portable Xbox, or had somehow crammed a $1,500 gaming PC into a tiny footprint. The rest of the time, it’s a mediocre Android tablet with a controller grafted on. It’s just not fun to use. Sure, it can access a huge library of Android games, but trying to play the likes of Fortnite or Genshin Impact on its sluggish hardware was an exercise in frustration.
The Verge
Persona 5 and Nier are further proof the Switch is a perfect RPG machine
The Nintendo Switch is a fantastic machine for role-playing games; it’s something Nintendo has been aware of from the very start. The hybrid nature of the Switch makes it easy to settle in for hours-long sessions on your TV or, when you have just 15 minutes to spare on the bus, tackle a mission or battle in handheld mode.
The Verge
Razer’s Edge is one sharp-looking cloud gaming Android handheld
Razer is finally showing off the Edge, its portable Android gaming handheld. Good news: it looks a lot better than the last time we saw it in December 2021. There’s a lot to go over with this one. The Edge will release in a Wi-Fi-only version for $399.99 in January 2023, followed by a 5G-ready version through Verizon in early 2023. It’ll support the carrier’s ultra wideband and sub-6GHz networks. Razer’s following the Steam Deck reservation model, allowing people to pay $5 to reserve an Edge.
The Verge
Meta’s Horizon Worlds VR platform is reportedly struggling to keep users
Horizon Worlds, Meta’s social universe set in virtual reality (VR), is reportedly struggling to gain and keep users. According to internal documents obtained by the Wall Street Journal, Horizon Worlds currently has around 200,000 monthly active users, a dip from the 300,000-user milestone Meta confirmed it hit back in February.
Comments / 0