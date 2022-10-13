The Dallas Cowboys and the Philadelphia Eagles released updated injury reports ahead of the teams’ Sunday Night Football clash. The Eagles are the only NFC team yet to face the Cowboys and are the NFL’s only unbeaten team. At 4-1, the Cowboys are doing things that no Dallas team has done in five decades, winning games behind a career backup quarterback who came into Week 2 as a starter with practically no experience.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO