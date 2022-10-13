ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

KSLTV

Gov. Cox warns of social media impact on teen mental health

HOLLADAY, Utah — Gov. Spencer Cox spoke with parents, teachers, and community leaders in Holladay Monday about the negative impact social media has had on the mental health of teens. Cox mentioned how every generation has its “thing” that may impact kids in a negative way. Right now, that...
UTAH STATE
KSLTV

Provo police chief resigns, new chief appointed

PROVO, Utah — Provo Police Chief Fred Ross submitted his resignation and a new police chief, Capt. Troy Beebe, was appointed Monday. According to a release from Provo City, Ross submitted his resignation to Provo Mayor Michelle Kaufusi on Sunday stating:. “It has become evident that my fit within...
PROVO, UT
KSLTV

Enrollment breaks records at multiple Utah universities

SALT LAKE CITY — Six of Utah’s universities announced record-breaking enrollment numbers for the fall 2022 semester. The University of Utah, Southern Utah University, Utah Tech University, Utah Valley University, Weber State University, and Utah State University each had an increase in enrollment since the previous year. Utah...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
KSLTV

UPDATE: Missing U of U student found by police

UPDATE: The 19-year-old student has been located by police. According to an updated statement from University of Utah Police, the man was found a little after 7 p.m. Monday. “University leaders appreciate the awareness and quick response of the University of Utah community in gathering information about the missing person. And University Police thank the Sandy City Police Department and Unified Police Department for their assistance in the case,” concluded the statement.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
KSLTV

Victim in State Street shooting dies in hospital

SALT LAKE CITY – The victim of the shooting at a State Street motel died in the hospital Monday, according to police. Salt Lake City Police said 38-year-old Nickolas Parks has died after being shot in the head during a verbal argument with Thomas Leroy Glasker, 71, and Joseph Marquez, 60, on Oct. 11.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
KSLTV

Provo bookseller searches for literary treasure

PROVO, Utah — Reid Moon is a treasure hunter of sorts. He figures he’s traveled the equivalent of more than one hundred times around the Earth in search of one-of-a-kind items, some, he said, cost hundreds of thousands of dollars. Gold? Jewels? No, books. Rare first editions. Signed...
PROVO, UT
KSLTV

Utah woman says fake cop pursued her for miles, stopped her

TAYLORSVILLE — A woman said a driver, apparently impersonating law enforcement, followed her, harassed her for several miles and even forced her to stop during an early morning encounter Friday that led her to call 911. Tori, who asked that her last name not be used for safety reasons,...
TAYLORSVILLE, UT
KSLTV

Brigham City police getting new K-9 in honor of chief’s former partner

BRIGHAM CITY, Utah — Bring a news camera to a dog park, and don’t be surprised if many of the curious pups stop by to check it out. Dogs are probably used to cell phone cameras these days, but not big cameras, and the K-9 Memorial Dog Park in Herriman is a great place to get pictures of all the good boys and girls.
BRIGHAM CITY, UT
KSLTV

Teens charged with murder also had violent juvenile histories

SALT LAKE CITY — Two teenagers charged as adults with murder for allegedly shooting a driver during an attempted carjacking have been arrested several times over the past year, in connection with other violent crimes that include another shooting, allegedly hitting a police officer with a car and armed robbery, according to court records.
WEST JORDAN, UT
KSLTV

Suspect in SLC aggravated burglary booked for multiple felonies

SALT LAKE CITY — The suspect in Saturday’s aggravated burglary requiring SWAT response was booked for multiple felonies, according to arresting documents. Vaioleti Fonakimoana Mafi, 31, was booked into the Salt Lake County Jail on Saturday for:. three felony charges of aggravated assault,. one felony charge of aggravated...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
KSLTV

Three injured in shooting at South Jordan house party

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah — South Jordan Police are searching for the person responsible for a shooting that injured three people at a house party near Daybreak early Saturday morning. Sgt. Eric Anderson with the South Jordan Police Department said officers were called at approximately 2 a.m. with partygoers reporting...
SOUTH JORDAN, UT
KSLTV

RV set on fire at Chick-fil-A parking lot, police search for owner

SPANISH FORK, Utah — Authorities are looking for the owner of a motor home that was set on fire in a parking lot Saturday night. Sgt. Blake Ottesen with the Spanish Fork Police Department told KSL TV they received calls of the vehicle fire at the Chick-fil-A parking lot at approximately 9:35 p.m.
SPANISH FORK, UT
KSLTV

Vehicle crash causes minor damage to Ogden home

OGDEN, Utah — A crash at the corner of 27th Street and Monroe Boulevard on Monday led to minor injuries and damages to a home. Ogden Police Sgt. William Farr said an eastbound vehicle ran a stop sign and collided with another vehicle traveling south at about 9:50 a.m. The southbound car was pushed by the force into a house at the corner of 27th and Monroe.
OGDEN, UT
KSLTV

Adult son arrested for stabbing his father multiple times, police say

TAYLORSVILLE, Utah — A Taylorsville man was critically injured Friday night after police say he was stabbed multiple times by his son. The stabbing occurred in an apartment at 1159 W. 4020 South following a dispute between the man and his son, according to Taylorsville Deputy Chief Todd Gray. The victim was transported to a hospital and his condition has since stabilized.
TAYLORSVILLE, UT

