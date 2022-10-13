Read full article on original website
MMIW Task Force aims to solve, prevent murders and disappearances of indigenous people
SALT LAKE CITY — Many important meetings happen at the Urban Indian Center in Salt Lake City. However, the one that happened Saturday morning is equally important. “We have an issue in Utah that the murdered and missing indigenous people of our state are not being recognized, nor are their cases being addressed,” said Yolanda Francisco-Nez.
Gov. Cox warns of social media impact on teen mental health
HOLLADAY, Utah — Gov. Spencer Cox spoke with parents, teachers, and community leaders in Holladay Monday about the negative impact social media has had on the mental health of teens. Cox mentioned how every generation has its “thing” that may impact kids in a negative way. Right now, that...
Utah man arrested for allegedly threating to bomb a Catholic school in Washington
LAYTON, Utah — A 28-year-old Utah man was arrested after allegedly threatening to bomb an out-of-state elementary school, police say. Cesar Olveda, 28, was booked into the Davis County Jail for a felony charge of threatening terrorism with a weapon on Friday, according to arrest documents. Layton Police received...
Utah’s three largest counties say they have enough poll workers for Election Day
FARMINGTON, Utah — Utahns should start getting their midterm election ballots in the mail Tuesday, three weeks prior to election day. But, many counties and voting precincts across the country are having trouble finding enough poll workers for in-person election locations on Election Day. Election officials in Utah’s three...
Provo police chief resigns, new chief appointed
PROVO, Utah — Provo Police Chief Fred Ross submitted his resignation and a new police chief, Capt. Troy Beebe, was appointed Monday. According to a release from Provo City, Ross submitted his resignation to Provo Mayor Michelle Kaufusi on Sunday stating:. “It has become evident that my fit within...
Enrollment breaks records at multiple Utah universities
SALT LAKE CITY — Six of Utah’s universities announced record-breaking enrollment numbers for the fall 2022 semester. The University of Utah, Southern Utah University, Utah Tech University, Utah Valley University, Weber State University, and Utah State University each had an increase in enrollment since the previous year. Utah...
UPDATE: Missing U of U student found by police
UPDATE: The 19-year-old student has been located by police. According to an updated statement from University of Utah Police, the man was found a little after 7 p.m. Monday. “University leaders appreciate the awareness and quick response of the University of Utah community in gathering information about the missing person. And University Police thank the Sandy City Police Department and Unified Police Department for their assistance in the case,” concluded the statement.
Victim in State Street shooting dies in hospital
SALT LAKE CITY – The victim of the shooting at a State Street motel died in the hospital Monday, according to police. Salt Lake City Police said 38-year-old Nickolas Parks has died after being shot in the head during a verbal argument with Thomas Leroy Glasker, 71, and Joseph Marquez, 60, on Oct. 11.
Provo bookseller searches for literary treasure
PROVO, Utah — Reid Moon is a treasure hunter of sorts. He figures he’s traveled the equivalent of more than one hundred times around the Earth in search of one-of-a-kind items, some, he said, cost hundreds of thousands of dollars. Gold? Jewels? No, books. Rare first editions. Signed...
Utah woman says fake cop pursued her for miles, stopped her
TAYLORSVILLE — A woman said a driver, apparently impersonating law enforcement, followed her, harassed her for several miles and even forced her to stop during an early morning encounter Friday that led her to call 911. Tori, who asked that her last name not be used for safety reasons,...
Brigham City police getting new K-9 in honor of chief’s former partner
BRIGHAM CITY, Utah — Bring a news camera to a dog park, and don’t be surprised if many of the curious pups stop by to check it out. Dogs are probably used to cell phone cameras these days, but not big cameras, and the K-9 Memorial Dog Park in Herriman is a great place to get pictures of all the good boys and girls.
Teens charged with murder also had violent juvenile histories
SALT LAKE CITY — Two teenagers charged as adults with murder for allegedly shooting a driver during an attempted carjacking have been arrested several times over the past year, in connection with other violent crimes that include another shooting, allegedly hitting a police officer with a car and armed robbery, according to court records.
Suspect in SLC aggravated burglary booked for multiple felonies
SALT LAKE CITY — The suspect in Saturday’s aggravated burglary requiring SWAT response was booked for multiple felonies, according to arresting documents. Vaioleti Fonakimoana Mafi, 31, was booked into the Salt Lake County Jail on Saturday for:. three felony charges of aggravated assault,. one felony charge of aggravated...
One in custody, SLC police searching for 2nd suspect in aggravated burglary
SALT LAKE CITY — A man is in custody after Salt Lake City police and SWAT Team searched in response to a shooting and domestic violence argument near 600 North early Saturday morning. The investigation began at approximately 3:24 a.m. when police received a call reporting at least one...
Three injured in shooting at South Jordan house party
SOUTH JORDAN, Utah — South Jordan Police are searching for the person responsible for a shooting that injured three people at a house party near Daybreak early Saturday morning. Sgt. Eric Anderson with the South Jordan Police Department said officers were called at approximately 2 a.m. with partygoers reporting...
Man arrested after police find evidence of arson in West Jordan fire
WEST JORDAN, Utah — A fire is being investigated near the area of 7000 South 2400 West. Police said they believe the fire was related to arson. Lt. Monson with the West Jordan Police Department said the suspect Preston Maurice Castleberry was arrested. Police found a box full of...
RV set on fire at Chick-fil-A parking lot, police search for owner
SPANISH FORK, Utah — Authorities are looking for the owner of a motor home that was set on fire in a parking lot Saturday night. Sgt. Blake Ottesen with the Spanish Fork Police Department told KSL TV they received calls of the vehicle fire at the Chick-fil-A parking lot at approximately 9:35 p.m.
Teens charged as adults in fatal carjacking attempt police say was ‘random’
SALT LAKE CITY — Two teenagers with extensive juvenile criminal histories have been charged as adults in connection with a fatal shooting in Salt Lake City in September, which prosecutors say appears to have been done at random. Christian Rodriguez, 16, of West Jordan, was charged Friday in 3rd...
Vehicle crash causes minor damage to Ogden home
OGDEN, Utah — A crash at the corner of 27th Street and Monroe Boulevard on Monday led to minor injuries and damages to a home. Ogden Police Sgt. William Farr said an eastbound vehicle ran a stop sign and collided with another vehicle traveling south at about 9:50 a.m. The southbound car was pushed by the force into a house at the corner of 27th and Monroe.
Adult son arrested for stabbing his father multiple times, police say
TAYLORSVILLE, Utah — A Taylorsville man was critically injured Friday night after police say he was stabbed multiple times by his son. The stabbing occurred in an apartment at 1159 W. 4020 South following a dispute between the man and his son, according to Taylorsville Deputy Chief Todd Gray. The victim was transported to a hospital and his condition has since stabilized.
