Derby winners
An eye-popping derby to be sure but no eyes popped wider than junior angler Chris Morris’s when his key sprung open the padlock that awarded him the 19-foot Boston Whaler complete with a 115-horsepower Mercury motor and a trailer last Sunday at the 2007 62nd annual striped bass and bluefish derby awards ceremony at Outerland.
MVC Airs Plan For North Bluff Roundabout
A sweeping new design for parking and traffic flow at the North Bluff bulkhead on Oak Bluffs harbor had its first airing Thursday before the full Martha’s Vineyard Commission. The North Bluff plan includes a landscaped roundabout, to guide vehicles through what has long been a disorganized and sometimes...
Fire breaks out at popular ice cream parlor on Cape Cod
SANDWICH, Mass. — A fire broke out at a popular ice cream parlor on Cape Cod late Sunday night. Firefighters responding to a report of a blaze on Freezer Road in Sandwich found flames shooting from Shipwreck Ice Cream. Officials say the fire started burning on the outside of...
10 Best Breweries in Massachusetts
If you’re tired of the same old beers, you actually just might be in luck. Across our great state of Massachusetts, there are over 130 breweries. Many of these craft breweries popped up in an effort to add to the craft beer revolution. When it comes to trying something...
Massachusetts State Lottery winner: $15 million won off of scratch-off ticket
A $15 million lottery ticket was claimed in Massachusetts on Thursday. The scratch-off for the “Millions” game was sold at a Mr. Mike’s Mobil in Leominster. This is the highest prize on the “Millions” game, with 1 in 6,048,000 odds of winning. The prize can divided over 20 years, awarding the winner $750,000 a year, or taken as a cash option, which is a one-time, lump-sum payment.
Vineyard Wind project making progress in Barnstable
On a recent morning in Charlestown, state Rep. Jeffrey Roy stood, amazed, as he watched a giant wind turbine paddle put through the paces at the Wind Technology Testing Center. "They were testing the blades that are going to be used in the Vineyard Wind project," he said, in a...
Best Massachusetts restaurants in top 100 New England Yelp list
Five places in western Massachusetts made the top 100 list for best New England restaurants.
Westport and Chicopee pastor becomes first female Chaplain at Massachusetts State Police
Massachusetts State Police Colonel Christopher Mason on Wednesday, Oct. 12, welcomed Reverend Dr. Kate Galop as a new member of the Department’s Chaplain Corps. Reverend Galop, the MSP’s first female Chaplain, serves as the Pastor of Faith United Methodist Church in Chicopee. Colonel Mason said Reverend Galop’s appointment...
Yes vs No on Massachusetts liquor license expansion ballot question 3
During the November election, you will be asked to vote on question 3 which deals with state liquor licenses.
Massachusetts National Guard deployed soldier wins prestigious award in Tampa, FL
BOSTON/TAMPA/HANSCOM AIR FORCE BASE, Mass. — Sgt. Mickey Reeve, an infantryman of Bravo Co, 182nd Infantry, Massachusetts Army National Guard, won first place out of five finalists in the Inaugural Innovation Oasis competition at Central Command (CENTCOM) in Tampa, Florida, October 14, for developing Counter Unmanned Aerial Surveillance Trainer.
1 dead in commercial truck crash on I-495
The crash Monday morning involved a waste services truck and a box truck, according to state police.
New study ranks best colleges, universities in Massachusetts
CAMBRIDGE, Mass. — Massachusetts is home to some of the very best colleges and universities in the United States. With the first “early decision” college-application deadline looming on Nov. 1, and tuition and room and board at a four-year college costing around $23,000 - $52,000 per year, WalletHub released its 2023′s Best College & University Rankings report on Monday.
Teachers strike looms in two Massachusetts communities
HAVERHILL, Mass. — Teachers in two Massachusetts communities have authorized strikes that could begin on Monday amid ongoing heated contract negotiations with their school districts. Educators in Malden and Haverhill overwhelmingly approved an authorization to strike in a vote held Friday afternoon. A potential strike could begin as soon...
Police charge 16-year-old Massachusetts teen with threatening to blow up school
A 16-year-old teen from Massachusetts has been charged with threatening to blow up a school this week. According to police, yesterday morning, members of the Cumberland High School administrative team were alerted to a social media message received by a CHS student indicating threats against the high school. The student reported having received this unsolicited message from an unknown individual whom they had become digitally connected to several years ago.
Police in Massachusetts have issued advisory following reports of scam targeting parents that have children attending public school
Police in Massachusetts have issued an advisory following reports of a financial scam targeting parents that have children attending a public school in Boston. The Boston Police Department has been made aware of three separate incidents where parents of students enrolled in the Boston Public School system have received calls that their child was in danger or kidnapped. The scammers had information about the parent’s child, including their name, and demanded the parent send money through Western Union. This type of scam is called a kidnapping scam and is meant to trick a parent or grandparent into thinking that their child is in danger so that they will pay a ransom. In some cases, the scammers can have very detailed information and use that to convince a parent/grandparent that the scam is real.
Pressley for president?
THE PRESSLEY PARTY — Is Ayanna Pressley Massachusetts' next Democratic presidential hopeful?. There hasn't been much chatter about it at home. But a story in D.C.-based publication The Hill places her among a group of “female progressive rising stars to watch in 2024” should President Joe Biden not seek reelection, or in future cycles. She joins some other familiar faces: fellow “Squad” member Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.), Rep. Cori Bush (D-Mo.), Rep. Katie Porter (D-Calif.) and Stacey Abrams, the Democratic nominee for governor in Georgia.
10 Questions for Geoff Diehl: The Gov. Candidate on Politics, Sports and More
The countdown to Decision 2022 continues in the state of Massachusetts. With less than a month before the election, the two candidates for governor, Democrat Maura Healey and Republican Geoff Diehl, squared off in their first debate at the Boston Media Center. The next day, Diehl talked to "10 Questions with NBC10 Boston" about his career, the last time he watched a sports game and his plans for the state of Massachusetts if he is elected. (Healey's campaign has not made her available for "10 Questions.")
Three Massachusetts men indicted on illegal gambling and extortion
Three men from Massachusetts are charged in connection with illegal gambling and extortion scheme.
Bank Scams Are Costing Victims Thousands of Dollars, And There's No Guarantee of a Refund
Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren came down hard on the payment network Zelle and the banks that own it in a report released by her office on October 3. She said reports of scams and frauds on Zelle are surging and banks have refused to refund customers for most of their losses.
