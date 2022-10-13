Bad Bunny Leads American Music Award Nominations with 8 Nods

Photo: Getty Images

LOS ANGELES (CNS) - Bad Bunny, who just performed two sold-out shows at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, scored a leading eight nominations Thursday for the 2022 American Music Awards, while Beyoncé, Drake and Taylor Swift each earned six nods.

Harry Styles and The Weeknd both collected five nominations for the awards, which will be presented Nov. 20 at the Microsoft Theater in downtown Los Angeles.

The eight nods for Bad Bunny give him a chance to tie Michael Jackson and Whitney Houston for the most AMAs in a single year, if he wins in all eight categories.

Among his nominations were one for artist of the year, a category that also includes Adele, Beyoncé, Drake, Styles, Swift and The Weeknd.

Bad Bunny is also up for favorite touring artist, with other nominations going to Coldplay, Ed Sheeran, Elton John and The Rolling Stones.

Elton John, who was also nominated in the collaboration of the year category, is now the longest-recognized artist in AMA history, having earned his first-ever nomination in 1974 at the inaugural AMA ceremony.

The American Music Awards are billed as the largest fan-voted awards show. Voting is now open at voteamas.com and via Twitter at @amas. Voting in the category of favorite K-pop artist will open Nov. 1.

ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Adele

Bad Bunny

Beyoncé

Drake

Harry Styles

Taylor Swift

The Weeknd

NEW ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Dove Cameron

GAYLE

Latto

Máneskin

Steve Lacy

COLLABORATION OF THE YEAR

Carolina Gaitán, Mauro Castillo, Adassa, Rhenzy Feliz, Diane Guerrero, Stephanie Beatriz & Encanto Cast, "We Don't Talk About Bruno"

Elton John & Dua Lipa, "Cold Heart" - PNAU Remix

Future ft. Drake & Tems, "Wait for U"

Lil Nas X ft. Jack Harlow, "Industry Baby"

The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber, "Stay"

FAVORITE TOURING ARTIST

Bad Bunny

Coldplay

Ed Sheeran

Elton John

The Rolling Stones

FAVORITE MUSIC VIDEO

Adele, "Easy On Me"

Bad Bunny ft. Chencho Corleone, "Me Porto Bonito"

Harry Styles, "As It Was"

Lil Nas X ft. Jack Harlow, "Industry Baby"

Taylor Swift, "All Too Well: The Short Film"

FAVORITE MALE POP ARTIST

Bad Bunny

Drake

Ed Sheeran

Harry Styles

The Weeknd

FAVORITE FEMALE POP ARTIST

Adele

Beyoncé

Doja Cat

Lizzo

Taylor Swift

FAVORITE POP DUO OR GROUP

BTS

Coldplay

Imagine Dragons

Máneskin

OneRepublic

FAVORITE POP ALBUM

Adele, "30"

Bad Bunny, "Un Verano Sin Ti"

Beyoncé, "Renaissance"

Harry Styles, "Harry's House"

Taylor Swift, "Red (Taylor's Version)"

The Weeknd, "Dawn FM":

FAVORITE POP SONG

Adele, "Easy On Me"

Carolina Gaitán, Mauro Castillo, Adassa, Rhenzy Feliz, Diane Guerrero, Stephanie Beatriz & Encanto Cast, "We Don't Talk About Bruno"

Harry Styles, "As It Was"

Lizzo, "About Damn Time"

The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber, "Stay"

FAVORITE MALE COUNTRY ARTIST

Chris Stapleton

Cody Johnson

Luke Combs

Morgan Wallen

Walker Hayes

FAVORITE FEMALE COUNTRY ARTIST

Carrie Underwood

Lainey Wilson

Maren Morris

Miranda Lambert

Taylor Swift

FAVORITE COUNTRY DUO OR GROUP

Dan + Shay

Lady A

Old Dominion

Parmalee

Zac Brown Band

FAVORITE COUNTRY ALBUM

Carrie Underwood, "Denim & Rhinestones"

Luke Combs, "Growin' Up"

Cody Johnson, "Human: The Double Album"

Taylor Swift, "Red (Taylor's Version)"

Walker Hayes, "Country Stuff: The Album"

FAVORITE COUNTRY SONG

Chris Stapleton, "You Should Probably Leave"

Cody Johnson, "'Til You Can't"

Dustin Lynch ft. MacKenzie Porter, "Thinking 'Bout You"

Jordan Davis ft. Luke Bryan, "Buy Dirt"

Morgan Wallen, "Wasted on You"

FAVORITE MALE HIP-HOP ARTIST

Drake

Future

Kendrick Lamar

Lil Baby

Lil Durk

FAVORITE FEMALE HIP-HOP ARTIST

Cardi B

GloRilla

Latto

Megan Thee Stallion

Nicki Minaj

FAVORITE HIP-HOP ALBUM

Future, "I Never Liked You"

Gunna, "DS4EVER"

Kendrick Lamar, "Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers"

Lil Durk, "7220"

Polo G, "Hall of Fame 2.0"

FAVORITE HIP-HOP SONG

Future ft. Drake & Tems, "Wait for U"

Jack Harlow, "First Class"

Kodak Black, "Super Gremlin"

Latto, "Big Energy"

Lil Nas X ft. Jack Harlow, "Industry Baby"

FAVORITE MALE R&B ARTIST

Brent Faiyaz

Chris Brown

GIVEON

Lucky Daye

The Weeknd

FAVORITE FEMALE R&B ARTIST

Beyoncé

Doja Cat

Muni Long

Summer Walker

SZA

FAVORITE R&B ALBUM

Beyoncé, "Renaissance"

Drake, "Honestly, Nevermind"

Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars & Anderson .Paak), "An Evening with Silk Sonic"

Summer Walker, "Still Over It"

The Weeknd, "Dawn FM"

FAVORITE R&B SONG

Beyoncé, "Break My Soul"

Muni Long, "Hrs And Hrs"

Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars & Anderson .Paak), "Smokin Out The Window"

SZA, "I Hate U"

Wizkid ft. Tems, "Essence"

FAVORITE MALE LATIN ARTIST

Bad Bunny

Farruko

J Balvin

Jhayco

Rauw Alejandro

FAVORITE FEMALE LATIN ARTIST

Anitta

Becky G

Kali Uchis

KAROL G

ROSALÍA

FAVORITE LATIN DUO OR GROUP

Banda MS de Sergio Lizárraga

Calibre 50

Eslabon Armado

Grupo Firme

Yahritza Y Su Esencia

FAVORITE LATIN ALBUM

Bad Bunny, "Un Verano Sin Ti"

Farruko, "La 167"

J Balvin, "JOSE"

Rauw Alejandro, "Vice Versa"

ROSALÍA, "MOTOMAMI"

FAVORITE LATIN SONG

Bad Bunny ft. Chencho Corleone, "Me Porto Bonito"

Becky G x KAROL G, "MAMIII"

KAROL G, "PROVENZA"

Rauw Alejandro, "Todo de Ti"

Sebastián Yatra, "Dos Oruguitas"

FAVORITE ROCK ARTIST

Imagine Dragons

Machine Gun Kelly

Máneskin

Red Hot Chili Peppers

The Lumineers

FAVORITE ROCK SONG

Foo Fighters, "Love Dies Young"

Imagine Dragons x JID, "Enemy"

Kate Bush, "Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God)"

Máneskin, "Beggin"'

Red Hot Chili Peppers, "Black Summer"

FAVORITE ROCK ALBUM

Coldplay, "Music of the Spheres"

Ghost, "Impera"

Imagine Dragons, "Mercury - Act 1"

Machine Gun Kelly, "mainstream sellout"

Red Hot Chili Peppers, "Unlimited Love"

FAVORITE INSPIRATIONAL ARTIST

Anne Wilson

for KING & COUNTRY

Katy Nichole

Matthew West

Phil Wickham

FAVORITE GOSPEL ARTIST

CeCe Winans

DOE

Dewey Smith

Maverick City Music

Tamela Mann

FAVORITE DANCE/ELECTRONIC ARTIST

Diplo Marshmello

Swedish House Mafia

The Chainsmokers

Tiesto

FAVORITE SOUNDTRACK

"ELVIS"

"Encanto"

"Sing 2"

"Stranger Things: Soundtrack from the Netflix Series, Season 4"

"Top Gun: Maverick"{

FAVORITE AFROBEATS ARTIST

Burna Boy

CKay

Fireboy DML

Tems

Wizkid

FAVORITE K-POP ARTIST

BLACKPINK

BTS

SEVENTEEN

TOMORROW X TOGETHER

TWICE