This Hidden NJ Deli Serves Some of the Best Sandwiches in the StateTravel MavenMarlton, NJ
This Pennsylvania attraction was just named America's "Scariest Haunted House"Ellen EastwoodSpring City, PA
2 Wawa Facilities Will Be Closing Soon In PhiladelphiaBryan DijkhuizenPhiladelphia, PA
Grand Opening of Ashlynn DistilleryJessica CacaceMorrisville, PA
Call #988 For Mental Health EmergenciesTeressa P.Philadelphia, PA
Donut Fest coming to Pittsburgh for the first time ever
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - "Donut" adjust your screens. Pittsburgh will soon play host to Donut Fest for the first time ever.Donut Fest is an annual celebration of donuts and coffee. The festival "has been a resounding success in Chicago, New York City, Cleveland, and Detroit over the past decade—introducing thousands of happy guests to locally-produced donuts and handcrafted coffees," a press release read. "With its impressive culinary scene and an abundance of artisan bakeries and coffee roasters, Pittsburgh is an exciting addition to the Donut Fest roster."The first-ever Pittsburgh Donut Fest will be held on Oct. 22, 2022, at The Cathedral Room at St. Nicholas from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m."A selection of the city's best bakeries and restaurants will serve their most superlative deep-fried delicacy, and the crowd will crown one winner as the 'Best Donut in Pittsburgh.'"A portion of proceeds from the event will support not-for-profit food security organizations in the greater Pittsburgh area, according to the press release.For more information and tickets, visit this link.
PhillyBite
Hottest and Most Desirable Neighborhoods in Pittsburgh
- Pittsburgh is a city with diverse neighborhoods, and gentrification is taking place in some areas. Some neighborhoods are more desirable than others, and these communities have unique personalities, ambitions, and histories. The longtime residents of these communities often want to see more investment in the areas, while others are apprehensive about the potential adverse effects of gentrification. Many important decisions are being made about the future of these communities both within and outside their borders. With thoughtful planning, these neighborhoods could be the next hot 'hoods.
New Pittsburgh Courier
Pittsburgh’s 2022 Harambee Festival
Pittsburgh’s annual celebration, the Harambee Ujima Black Arts Festival, was held in different locations this year, including Homewood and East Liberty. Photos below are from the parade, held in Homewood in August. (All photos by J.L. Martello)
'Start Up' episode featuring New Kensington set for next month
A premiere has been set for the episode of a PBS series focusing on the revitalization of downtown New Kensington. The episode of “Start Up” will be shown at 6 p.m. Nov. 11, at Voodoo Brewery, 956 Fifth Ave. The show’s host, Gary Bredow, and his crew filmed...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
In brief: Savoring Sewickley returns to library, YMCA Senior Men's club and more
The Friends of the Sewickley Public Library welcome guests back to the library for the 21st Annual Savoring Sewickley event from 5-8 p.m. Oct. 23. After being on-hold for the past two years, the Friends are excited for the return of the popular event. Savoring Sewickley features signature dishes presented...
birchrestaurant.com
13 Best Restaurants in Pittsburgh, PA
Pittsburgh is one of the country’s most important cities with its strong imprint on the automobile and electronics markets. Nicknamed “The Steel City” for its copious steel-related businesses, the city has earned respect for its innovations in the aforementioned markets. A slew of noticeable people have called...
pittsburghparent.com
Moonshot Museum will open to the public on Saturday, October 15, 2022, Pennsylvania’s first space museum
Launching a new model for collaboration between education-focused nonprofits and innovative industry, Moonshot Museum will send visitors on simulated lunar missions designed to foster space career + community readiness and propel young people of all backgrounds to pursue space-related careers across the spectrum of science, technology, engineering, the arts, and mathematics (STEAM), including space careers in medicine, business, law, policy, and the humanities.
pghcitypaper.com
Local radio stations run hateful anti-trans ad from far-right group
This weekend, at least six local radio stations have aired a paid ad that local advocates have called out as hateful and transphobic. The ad, which is reportedly running in some instances with a disclaimer that it does not represent the views of the station, repeats familiar right-wing messaging about gender-affirming medical care for trans children, incorrectly claiming that Joe Biden and the “new left” are forcing children to transition against their will.
Fort Ligonier Days marches on as 'go-to' fall event for many families
Fort Ligonier Days is a homecoming for many who visit or participate in the annual festival — whether or not they grew up in the Ligonier area. Members of Joyce Mowery’s family have been coming to the event for about three decades. “This is kind of a tradition,”...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
In brief: news from Sharpsburg, Fox Chapel and more
—- The Audubon Society of Western Pennsylvania is hosting a sale of paintings, jewelry and ornaments by artist Sheree Daugherty Nov. 5-6 at its Beechwood Farms auditorium. The sale will take place from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. —- Hampton Presbyterian Church will host a Trunk or Treat event on...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Shady Side Academy’s new Gene Deal Fields get rave reviews from namesake
Growing up in the Utica, N.Y. area, Gene Deal never dreamed he’d have athletic fields named in his honor. But the new multi-purpose ballfields on the Shady Side Academy campus were scheduled to be dedicated the Gene Deal Fields on Oct. 14-15 as part of the school’s homecoming weekend.
Greensburg beef jerky business aiding troops, veterans
A Salem man who started a beef jerky business in California six years ago is competing for a slice of the $1.2 billion annual domestic meat jerky market. Part of the mission of Air Force veteran Christopher Prascus’ Soldier Boy Beef Jerky is to give back to those who serve in the military and veterans.
Bethel Park vibist pays tribute to brother with new album
When contemplating a musical instrument to pursue, many a young man’s thoughts turn to percussion, particularly the primal attraction of beating on a drum kit. That was Lou Lucarelli’s selection back in the day. But eventually, he decided to study a second, not nearly as well-known percussive instrument.
Condado Tacos set to open in Cranberry
Taco-lovers located just north of Pittsburgh will be have one more option to check out come Oct. 20. Condado Tacos, with three other locations in the Pittsburgh metro, is opening at the Streets of Cranberry shopping center located at 20430 Route 19. The 4,000-square-foot restaurant will have seating for 166, with 114 seats in the main dining area, 18 at the bar and 34 located on an outdoor patio.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Latrobe chamber to honor 2022 difference makers at annual dinner
Every year, the Greater Latrobe-Laurel Valley Chamber of Commerce looks forward to its annual dinner and awards ceremony, according to Chamber President and CEO Briana Tomack. This year is no different. The chamber will host its 77th annual event on Monday, Oct. 24 at Saint Vincent College’s Fred Rogers Institute....
Sommeliers give top prize to Westmoreland County winery with roots that extend to central Pa.
The decision years ago by the Pa. Winery Association (PWA) to participate in the Farm Show helped elevate recognition of the industry among residents across the state. That included the public announcement of the winners of the Farm Show competition. The addition of the Sommelier Judgment in 2017 had a...
butlerradio.com
Soup Fundraiser To Benefit Rock Family
A fundraiser will be held tonight for a local family who has suffered a number of tragedies over the past couple of years. The soup night fundraiser will be at the North Washington Fire Hall from 5-7 p.m. to benefit the Rock family. Late last month, 41-year-old Joshua Rock was...
Toys R Us returns to the Pittsburgh area; here’s where
PITTSBURGH — Five years after filing for bankruptcy, iconic toy retailer Toys R Us has launched its first wave of new in-store locations expected to reach 451 Macy’s stores nationwide. The toy store giant filed for bankruptcy in 2017 and closed all locations the following year as declining...
Masks recommended in Pittsburgh Public Schools as COVID community level rises
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Allegheny County's COVID community level has changed from low to medium.This means starting Monday, a mask is recommended inside all Pittsburgh Public Schools. Despite this change, COVID-19 hospitalizations and deaths continue to fall in the county.It's the lowest number since March.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Doctors from Bethel Park, Upper St. Clair recognized for pandemic work
Two South Hills physicians have received medals for their work on the front lines of the covid-19 pandemic. Dr. Tim Campbell of Bethel Park and Dr. Frank Gaudio of Upper St. Clair deployed multiple times in response to outbreaks around the country as part of their work with U.S. Department of Health and Human Services’ Disaster Medical Assistance Team. The doctors are part of the DMAT PA-1 Strike Team.
