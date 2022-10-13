ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

CBS Pittsburgh

Donut Fest coming to Pittsburgh for the first time ever

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - "Donut" adjust your screens. Pittsburgh will soon play host to Donut Fest for the first time ever.Donut Fest is an annual celebration of donuts and coffee. The festival "has been a resounding success in Chicago, New York City, Cleveland, and Detroit over the past decade—introducing thousands of happy guests to locally-produced donuts and handcrafted coffees," a press release read. "With its impressive culinary scene and an abundance of artisan bakeries and coffee roasters, Pittsburgh is an exciting addition to the Donut Fest roster."The first-ever Pittsburgh Donut Fest will be held on Oct. 22, 2022, at The Cathedral Room at St. Nicholas from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m."A selection of the city's best bakeries and restaurants will serve their most superlative deep-fried delicacy, and the crowd will crown one winner as the 'Best Donut in Pittsburgh.'"A portion of proceeds from the event will support not-for-profit food security organizations in the greater Pittsburgh area, according to the press release.For more information and tickets, visit this link.
PITTSBURGH, PA
PhillyBite

Hottest and Most Desirable Neighborhoods in Pittsburgh

- Pittsburgh is a city with diverse neighborhoods, and gentrification is taking place in some areas. Some neighborhoods are more desirable than others, and these communities have unique personalities, ambitions, and histories. The longtime residents of these communities often want to see more investment in the areas, while others are apprehensive about the potential adverse effects of gentrification. Many important decisions are being made about the future of these communities both within and outside their borders. With thoughtful planning, these neighborhoods could be the next hot 'hoods.
PITTSBURGH, PA
New Pittsburgh Courier

Pittsburgh’s 2022 Harambee Festival

Pittsburgh’s annual celebration, the Harambee Ujima Black Arts Festival, was held in different locations this year, including Homewood and East Liberty. Photos below are from the parade, held in Homewood in August. (All photos by J.L. Martello)
PITTSBURGH, PA
birchrestaurant.com

13 Best Restaurants in Pittsburgh, PA

Pittsburgh is one of the country’s most important cities with its strong imprint on the automobile and electronics markets. Nicknamed “The Steel City” for its copious steel-related businesses, the city has earned respect for its innovations in the aforementioned markets. A slew of noticeable people have called...
PITTSBURGH, PA
pittsburghparent.com

Moonshot Museum will open to the public on Saturday, October 15, 2022, Pennsylvania’s first space museum

Launching a new model for collaboration between education-focused nonprofits and innovative industry, Moonshot Museum will send visitors on simulated lunar missions designed to foster space career + community readiness and propel young people of all backgrounds to pursue space-related careers across the spectrum of science, technology, engineering, the arts, and mathematics (STEAM), including space careers in medicine, business, law, policy, and the humanities.
PITTSBURGH, PA
pghcitypaper.com

Local radio stations run hateful anti-trans ad from far-right group

This weekend, at least six local radio stations have aired a paid ad that local advocates have called out as hateful and transphobic. The ad, which is reportedly running in some instances with a disclaimer that it does not represent the views of the station, repeats familiar right-wing messaging about gender-affirming medical care for trans children, incorrectly claiming that Joe Biden and the “new left” are forcing children to transition against their will.
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

In brief: news from Sharpsburg, Fox Chapel and more

—- The Audubon Society of Western Pennsylvania is hosting a sale of paintings, jewelry and ornaments by artist Sheree Daugherty Nov. 5-6 at its Beechwood Farms auditorium. The sale will take place from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. —- Hampton Presbyterian Church will host a Trunk or Treat event on...
SHARPSBURG, PA
Tribune-Review

Greensburg beef jerky business aiding troops, veterans

A Salem man who started a beef jerky business in California six years ago is competing for a slice of the $1.2 billion annual domestic meat jerky market. Part of the mission of Air Force veteran Christopher Prascus’ Soldier Boy Beef Jerky is to give back to those who serve in the military and veterans.
GREENSBURG, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Condado Tacos set to open in Cranberry

Taco-lovers located just north of Pittsburgh will be have one more option to check out come Oct. 20. Condado Tacos, with three other locations in the Pittsburgh metro, is opening at the Streets of Cranberry shopping center located at 20430 Route 19. The 4,000-square-foot restaurant will have seating for 166, with 114 seats in the main dining area, 18 at the bar and 34 located on an outdoor patio.
CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Latrobe chamber to honor 2022 difference makers at annual dinner

Every year, the Greater Latrobe-Laurel Valley Chamber of Commerce looks forward to its annual dinner and awards ceremony, according to Chamber President and CEO Briana Tomack. This year is no different. The chamber will host its 77th annual event on Monday, Oct. 24 at Saint Vincent College’s Fred Rogers Institute....
LATROBE, PA
butlerradio.com

Soup Fundraiser To Benefit Rock Family

A fundraiser will be held tonight for a local family who has suffered a number of tragedies over the past couple of years. The soup night fundraiser will be at the North Washington Fire Hall from 5-7 p.m. to benefit the Rock family. Late last month, 41-year-old Joshua Rock was...
NORTH WASHINGTON, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Doctors from Bethel Park, Upper St. Clair recognized for pandemic work

Two South Hills physicians have received medals for their work on the front lines of the covid-19 pandemic. Dr. Tim Campbell of Bethel Park and Dr. Frank Gaudio of Upper St. Clair deployed multiple times in response to outbreaks around the country as part of their work with U.S. Department of Health and Human Services’ Disaster Medical Assistance Team. The doctors are part of the DMAT PA-1 Strike Team.
BETHEL PARK, PA

