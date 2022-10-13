Bexar County sheriff certifies that migrants flown to Martha’s Vineyard are crime victims, clearing path for special visas

Read full article on original website
Bob Price
4d ago
carrying the Democratic water buckets Sheriff throws his weight behind the liberal left...CERTIFIED...is the same as breaking a RULE...it Carrie's no legal weight...Grand Jury...and indictment is all that counts...these lawyers think they see $$$$ and THAT will victimize the illegal immigrants...oh, yeah...they are illegal...arrest them...the law is clear...
Research First
3d ago
Crime victims? They left out the key word “Illegal”. They’re Crime committers not crime victims. Arrest them and send them back from where the came from.
S D
4d ago
The Sheriff is the only one with leader leading in this process with professionalism and compassion. Sheriff Salazar should be sitting in the Governor’s office because Abbott is screwing up everything.
KSAT 12
Bexar County Criminal District Court judges appoints attorney to new associate judge position
BEXAR COUNTY – Bexar County Criminal District Court judges have appointed attorney Miguel Najera to fill a newly created associate judge position, according to county officials. The new associate judge will handle pre-indictment matters assigned at arrest rather than indictment, county officials said in a news release. Bexar County...
KSAT 12
Owner headed to court after SA boarding home racks up more than 50 violations
SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio doctor is scheduled to make a plea appearance in Municipal Court on Tuesday morning after a boarding home he owns racked up more than 50 violations. The property, located north of downtown at 903 W. Craig Place, has repeatedly been inspected by San...
KSAT 12
Trial date finally set for Andre McDonald
SAN ANTONIO – The man accused of killing his wife and burning her body will finally be going to trial on Jan. 17. Andre McDonald is charged with the 2019 murder of his wife Andreen McDonald. It’s been almost a year since McDonald’s last hearing when his bond was...
Texas sheriff declares Martha's Vineyard migrants crime victims
A Texas sheriff has moved to certify that the 49 migrants Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) had flown to Martha's Vineyard were victims of a crime. Why it matters: Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar's actions will enable the mostly Venezuelan migrants to obtain a special visa they otherwise wouldn't have received, enabling them to remain in the U.S., per the Texas Tribune.
State of Texas: ‘The job is hard’ – Counties struggle to find poll workers as election nears
Hays County officials voted Tuesday to increase pay for its poll workers.
fox7austin.com
Bexar County judge pays fine for bringing loaded handgun to San Antonio airport
SAN ANTONIO, Texas - A Bexar County judge was forced to pay a fine after bringing a loaded handgun to San Antonio International Airport last month. Judge Rosie Speedlin Gonzalez paid a close to $2,500 civil penalty after a handgun with a bullet in the chamber was found in her carry-on luggage.
KSAT 12
San Antonio surpasses goal to get hundreds of homeless people off streets
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio became the first community in the U.S. to surpass a nationwide effort to help end homelessness, city officials announced Monday. “Congratulations for being the first House America community to not only meet but to exceed your rehousing goal,” Marcia Fudge, secretary of the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, told city officials.
San Antonio becomes first city to surpass goal of housing 1,500 people as part of campaign to address homelessness
SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio has become the first of 70 cities aligned with the House America pledge that's met and exceeded the goal of placing 1,500 people from the streets into permanent housing. “Today, I am proud to announce that San Antonio has rehoused over 1,600 households,” said...
Protest temporarily closes 1 US-Mexico bridge in south Texas
A border bridge connecting the U.S. and Mexico near Brownsville, Texas, has been temporarily closed because of a protest, U.S. consular officials said Friday.
5th San Antonio police officer dies from suicide in last 7 months, experts weigh in: 'Stop the demonization'
Experts told Fox News Digital that the alarming uptick in police suicides in San Antonio is a reminder of the negative effects of the defund the police movement nationwide.
KSAT 12
Driver who critically injured four people in 2018 bus stop crash sentenced to decades in prison
SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio man responsible for a 2018 crash at a bus stop that critically injured four people has been sentenced to serve decades in prison, court officials confirmed. Jose A. Garcia was given sentences ranging from 20 years to 40 years in prison after a...
Early voting in San Antonio starts in 10 days. Here's what you should know.
When does it start? Where can I vote? MySA helps you out.
KSAT 12
Police, Crime Stoppers seek suspect in robbery at QuikTrip convenience store
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police and Crime Stoppers are looking for the suspect in the robbery of a Northeast Side convenience store. The incident occurred Monday, Oct. 3 at a QuikTrip in the 2700 block of NE Loop 410, not far from Perrin Beitel Road. According to police,...
KSAT 12
Bullets tore through stomach, liver, diaphragm, lungs and arms of teen shot by SAPD officer, family says
The attorney for the family of Erik Cantu sent an update on the 17-year-old’s condition over the weekend. Brian Powers is representing the teenager who was shot by now-former San Antonio Police Department officer James Brennand in a McDonald’s parking lot on Oct. 2. “Yesterday Erik struggled over...
Bexar County off-duty deputy arrested, found with cocaine inside vehicle, sheriff says
BEXAR COUNTY, Texas — Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar provided details on Saturday regarding an overnight arrest involving an off-duty deputy. Sheriff Salazar said that days ago, investigators intercepted phone calls from an inmate and a woman who were making plans for the woman to meet up with an off-duty deputy and exchange drugs.
mycanyonlake.com
Yes, in Your Backyard: Experts To Discuss ‘Unexpected Surprises’ in Unincorporated Comal County
Are you concerned about unpleasant surprises like huge rock quarries or multi-acre gas stations showing up near your neighborhood?. Comal County commissioners have limited authority over what gets built in unincorporated areas. Pct. 4 Commissioner Jen Crownover, Comal County Conservation Alliance President Elizabeth Bowerman and Greater Edwards Aquifer Authority Executive...
San Antonio rain knocks out power at Northside ISD schools, residences
Over 500 CPS Energy customers have been impacted.
KENS 5
'This is very bizarre' | Two men arrested in attorney impersonation scheme involving migrants
SAN ANTONIO — The Department of Justice says a San Antonio man fraudulently represented migrants at least 100 times despite the fact he no longer had a law license. Jose Maria Guerrero is one of two people arrested in an attorney impersonation scheme, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office. Court documents indicate Guerrero resigned from the State Bar of Texas amid disciplinary actions in 2016.
KSAT 12
Family of teen shot by former SAPD officer ‘tormented with pain’ through recovery process
SAN ANTONIO – Erik Cantu, 17, continues to fight for his life in the hospital nearly two weeks after he was shot by a San Antonio police officer in a Mcdonald’s parking lot. His family released a statement Saturday to give an update on his condition. The now-former...
'It's been two weeks of pure misery' | Family of Erik Cantu provide another update, acknowledge fake GoFundMe accounts
SAN ANTONIO — The family of Erik Cantu, the teen that was shot at close range by now ex-SAPD officer, has provided an update on his condition and brought attention to fake GoFundMe accounts. Video shows James Brennand open the driver's side door and order the teen out of...
