Bexar County, TX

Bexar County sheriff certifies that migrants flown to Martha’s Vineyard are crime victims, clearing path for special visas

Click2Houston.com
 4 days ago
Bob Price
4d ago

carrying the Democratic water buckets Sheriff throws his weight behind the liberal left...CERTIFIED...is the same as breaking a RULE...it Carrie's no legal weight...Grand Jury...and indictment is all that counts...these lawyers think they see $$$$ and THAT will victimize the illegal immigrants...oh, yeah...they are illegal...arrest them...the law is clear...

Research First
3d ago

Crime victims? They left out the key word “Illegal”. They’re Crime committers not crime victims. Arrest them and send them back from where the came from.

S D
4d ago

The Sheriff is the only one with leader leading in this process with professionalism and compassion. Sheriff Salazar should be sitting in the Governor’s office because Abbott is screwing up everything.

