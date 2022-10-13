Bexar County sheriff certifies that migrants flown to Martha’s Vineyard are crime victims, clearing path for special visas

A Texas sheriff has moved to certify that the 49 migrants Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) had flown to Martha's Vineyard were victims of a crime. Why it matters: Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar's actions will enable the mostly Venezuelan migrants to obtain a special visa they otherwise wouldn't have received, enabling them to remain in the U.S., per the Texas Tribune.

BEXAR COUNTY, TX ・ 4 DAYS AGO