One of Grand Junction’s Most Illustrious Buildings Is Up For Sale
For those who grew up in Grand Junction, Colorado, this commercial building was perceived as having a touch of "class." After 57 years of ups and downs, this building is on the market. I was in this building barely a week ago, and let me tell you, following its remodel,...
Aspen Daily News
Meeting in the middle: Colorado Extreme breaks ground on midvalley rink
Down Catherine Store Road outside Carbondale, the falling leaves on Friday indicated the transition from autumn into the winter months. The gold and red will transition to gray and white. The last drops of rain will crystallize into snow — and ice. Tucked away just east of the Carbondale...
When Can Grand Junction, Colorado Expect Snow in 2022-2023?
Contrary to popular belief, the Western Slope does receive snow, and we can even tell you when and how much to expect. Using data from the National Weather Service and the Farmer's Alamanac, we can tell you just what to expect this winter in Grand Junction, Colorado. No-Show Snow In...
nbc11news.com
Changes on the way for the San Juans and Four Corners region
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - We started our weekend with temperatures in the mid to lower 70s for Grand Junction and Montrose. Clear skies and plenty have continued to stick around for most of the Western Slope, a trend we have seen over the past few days. By tonight, clear skies will remain as temperatures fall into the lower 40s for Grand Junction and Montrose. Areas in the San Juans and North of I-70 will start to see some light cloud cover arriving tonight.
Mother Nature Dooms Grand Junction Couple’s Record Breaking Attempt
A Colorado Trail running record for a local couple will have to wait thanks in large part to Mother Nature. Grand Junction's Doug and Melinda McCaw were hoping to set a new FKT (Fastest Known Time) record on the Colorado Trail, but Mother Nature did not cooperate. After nearly 3 days of battling the elements, the running couple was forced to abandon their recent record-breaking attempt because of heavy rain that poured down as they started out on their 490-mile trek from Durango to Denver.
Are You Breaking the Law? Is It Illegal To Dumpster Dive In Colorado
If you have ever had to make the trip down to the bottom of a trash dumpster, I hope it was due to dropping your keys or your phone down in it. A trash dumpster is not a very nice place to be in Grand Junction or anyplace else. Once...
nbc11news.com
Parking at Grand Junction Regional Airport is about to get more expensive
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - For the first time in seven years, parking costs at the Grand Junction Regional Airport will be raised. Starting November 1, the maximum daily rate will increase from $10 to $12, the free parking period will be reduced from 30 minutes to 20 minutes, and the short-term rate will increase from $1 every 30 minutes to $2 every 20 minutes.
nbc11news.com
Changes ahead for the southern portion of the Western Slope
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Today has continued how the past few days have been, with clear skies and temperatures hovering in the mid-70s here in the Grand Valley. Other locations like Delta and Montrose also had temperatures in the lower to mid-70s. While we have had clear skies across the Western Slope, this has been the case across the state. The reasoning is due to a high-pressure system hovering over the state.
The Red Truck at the Car Show
There will be nearly 80 cars at the Motors and Mimosas car show but one red Chevy Truck stands out from the rest.
Grand Junction’s Favorite Fancy Restaurants for a Date with Honey
Special occasions often go great with an amazing meal from your favorite restaurant. In Grand Junction, we like to celebrate. That means we are long on options for nice sit-down restaurants that help spice things up. We asked you which fancy restaurant you would take your honey to for a...
Country Jam Unveils Star-Studded Lineup For 2023 Festival
Country music fans, the wait is finally over. On Wednesday (Oct. 12), Colorado's largest country music festival, Country Jam unveiled its star-studded 2023 lineup. Country Jam is notorious for booking some of the biggest names in the industry every year, and next year's festival lineup looks no different. Who's performing...
nbc11news.com
Overnight accident on 5th Street hospitalizes one
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - A three-car accident on 5th Street resulted in a rolled-over car and the hospitalization of at least one person, according to authorities. The Grand Junction Police Department reports that the accident occurred on the stretch of 5th Street near the Colorado River. The GJPD opened...
Go Fund Me Campaign Started For Grand Junction Mom In Car Accident
I never cease to be amazed at the kindness of the Grand Junction community and we were a witness to that again this week. A few days ago, Amber, a singe-mom in Grand Junction was involved in a serious car accident. She was taken to the hospital where doctors discovered severed nerves in her arm. Unfortunately, Amber is not a candidate for surgery and the damage might be permanent. She could possibly lose the use of her right arm.
Cut Your Own: Christmas Tree Permits Available Soon in Grand Junction
Got big plans for the holiday season this year? It won't be long before we start to deck the halls in Grand Junction, and you may be wondering about getting a real Christmas tree this year. Cutting down your own Christmas tree and having a real Griswold moment with the...
nbc11news.com
Community member thankful for quick response of firefighters after home struck by lightning
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - It’s fire prevention week, a time used by the fire department to educate the community on how to stay safe in case of a fire. Now, a homeowner is sharing her experience to warn the public about why it’s essential to have a fire emergency plan.
Grand Junction’s Monthly Household Bills Are Less Than Many Colorado Cities
Everybody knows that housing costs in Grand Junction are ridiculously high, but when it comes to household bills, residents are paying less per month than those in at least 36 Colorado cities. A report from Doxo Insights indicates Grand Junction residents are paying an average of $1,835 on monthly bills....
Grand Junction Prefers these Cover Songs over the Originals
When it boils down to it, a good song, for the most part, is a good song. The songs we grow up loving are special to us for a number of reasons, but at the core of the songs are things like melody, lyrics, harmonies, etc. That being said, artists...
nbc11news.com
Police response to homelessness
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - An exclusive follow-up an up-close look at what Grand Junction police are doing to reduce homelessness. We’ve told you how city officials struggle with vandalism in park bathrooms and how businesses say the problem’s not improving. “We have a pretty good relationship with...
Montrose Most Wanted: Drugs, Assault, Menacing, Forgery and More
Here is a look at this week's three most wanted individuals in Montrose, Colorado. The Montrose County Sheriff's Office has issued warrants for three individuals who are wanted in connection with a long list of serious charges. All three men failed to show up in court to face the charges and now authorities are trying to locate them and bring them in.
nbc11news.com
Fatal wreck claims two teenagers in Delta County
DELTA, Colo. (KKCO) - A wreck early on Wednesday morning, October 12, 2022, left two teenagers dead and two injured in Delta County. State troopers say that four teens were riding in a 2006 Mitsubishi along Highway 133 near Mile Post 2 when the driver crossed the center line, overcorrected, and rolled.
