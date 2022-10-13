ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Changes on the way for the San Juans and Four Corners region

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - We started our weekend with temperatures in the mid to lower 70s for Grand Junction and Montrose. Clear skies and plenty have continued to stick around for most of the Western Slope, a trend we have seen over the past few days. By tonight, clear skies will remain as temperatures fall into the lower 40s for Grand Junction and Montrose. Areas in the San Juans and North of I-70 will start to see some light cloud cover arriving tonight.
95 Rock KKNN

Mother Nature Dooms Grand Junction Couple’s Record Breaking Attempt

A Colorado Trail running record for a local couple will have to wait thanks in large part to Mother Nature. Grand Junction's Doug and Melinda McCaw were hoping to set a new FKT (Fastest Known Time) record on the Colorado Trail, but Mother Nature did not cooperate. After nearly 3 days of battling the elements, the running couple was forced to abandon their recent record-breaking attempt because of heavy rain that poured down as they started out on their 490-mile trek from Durango to Denver.
nbc11news.com

Parking at Grand Junction Regional Airport is about to get more expensive

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - For the first time in seven years, parking costs at the Grand Junction Regional Airport will be raised. Starting November 1, the maximum daily rate will increase from $10 to $12, the free parking period will be reduced from 30 minutes to 20 minutes, and the short-term rate will increase from $1 every 30 minutes to $2 every 20 minutes.
nbc11news.com

Changes ahead for the southern portion of the Western Slope

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Today has continued how the past few days have been, with clear skies and temperatures hovering in the mid-70s here in the Grand Valley. Other locations like Delta and Montrose also had temperatures in the lower to mid-70s. While we have had clear skies across the Western Slope, this has been the case across the state. The reasoning is due to a high-pressure system hovering over the state.
K99

Country Jam Unveils Star-Studded Lineup For 2023 Festival

Country music fans, the wait is finally over. On Wednesday (Oct. 12), Colorado's largest country music festival, Country Jam unveiled its star-studded 2023 lineup. Country Jam is notorious for booking some of the biggest names in the industry every year, and next year's festival lineup looks no different. Who's performing...
nbc11news.com

Overnight accident on 5th Street hospitalizes one

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - A three-car accident on 5th Street resulted in a rolled-over car and the hospitalization of at least one person, according to authorities. The Grand Junction Police Department reports that the accident occurred on the stretch of 5th Street near the Colorado River. The GJPD opened...
KOOL 107.9 KBKL

Go Fund Me Campaign Started For Grand Junction Mom In Car Accident

I never cease to be amazed at the kindness of the Grand Junction community and we were a witness to that again this week. A few days ago, Amber, a singe-mom in Grand Junction was involved in a serious car accident. She was taken to the hospital where doctors discovered severed nerves in her arm. Unfortunately, Amber is not a candidate for surgery and the damage might be permanent. She could possibly lose the use of her right arm.
nbc11news.com

Police response to homelessness

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - An exclusive follow-up an up-close look at what Grand Junction police are doing to reduce homelessness. We’ve told you how city officials struggle with vandalism in park bathrooms and how businesses say the problem’s not improving. “We have a pretty good relationship with...
Montrose Most Wanted: Drugs, Assault, Menacing, Forgery and More

Here is a look at this week's three most wanted individuals in Montrose, Colorado. The Montrose County Sheriff's Office has issued warrants for three individuals who are wanted in connection with a long list of serious charges. All three men failed to show up in court to face the charges and now authorities are trying to locate them and bring them in.
Fatal wreck claims two teenagers in Delta County

DELTA, Colo. (KKCO) - A wreck early on Wednesday morning, October 12, 2022, left two teenagers dead and two injured in Delta County. State troopers say that four teens were riding in a 2006 Mitsubishi along Highway 133 near Mile Post 2 when the driver crossed the center line, overcorrected, and rolled.
