One person was killed and three others wounded in multiple stabbings Monday, according to the Long Beach Police Department. Police were first called to the 1100 block of Atlantic Avenue at around 5:30 a.m. after receiving reports of a stabbing. There, they found a woman suffering from multiple stab wounds to the upper body. She was rushed to a nearby hospital where she was later pronounced dead.

LONG BEACH, CA ・ 4 HOURS AGO