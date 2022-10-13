Read full article on original website
Protest held outside LA Councilman Kevin de León’s home as calls for his resignation continue
LOS ANGELES (KABC) — The Los Angeles City Council enters the weekend in a state of unprecedented uncertainty, as activists and officials call for the resignation of two City Councilmembers involved in a racist conversation that was captured in a leaked recording. It’s been nearly a week since the...
A feud between owner of L.A. swap meet and street vendors escalates after chain-link fence installed
An ongoing feud between street vendors and the owner of the Los Angeles City College Swap Meet escalated this week when vendors showed up to set up shop outside the popular swap meet, but instead found a chain-link fencing blocking their usual spots. Official-looking signs citing city code warned sidewalk...
Beverly Hills billionaires give UC Davis $50 million to build new agricultural research hub
UC Davis is set to build a center focused on agricultural innovation and research after Beverly Hills billionaires Lynda and Stewart Resnick gave the university $50 million, the largest donation it has received from individual donors, the school announced Monday. The $40-million center will work on making crops more resilient...
You won’t need a ticket to wait at the gate at Ontario’s airport anymore. Here’s why
ONTARIO, Calif. (KABC) — Non-travelers were allowed to make their way past TSA at Ontario International Airport starting Monday — allowing them a little extra time with their loved ones at the gate. It’s due to the ONT Plus Visitor Pass Program, and it’s a free service....
4 people wounded when gunfire breaks out at Lancaster apartment complex
LANCASTER, Calif. (KABC) — Four people were wounded in a shooting Sunday at a Lancaster apartment complex, officials say. The shooting happened around 5:30 p.m. at the Casa Bonita apartments in the 44000 block of 20th Street East, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. Four adults...
1 dead, 3 wounded in Long Beach stabbing homicide
One person was killed and three others wounded in multiple stabbings Monday, according to the Long Beach Police Department. Police were first called to the 1100 block of Atlantic Avenue at around 5:30 a.m. after receiving reports of a stabbing. There, they found a woman suffering from multiple stab wounds to the upper body. She was rushed to a nearby hospital where she was later pronounced dead.
Person killed in traffic crash on 10 Freeway in El Monte
One person was struck and killed by a vehicle Monday morning on the 10 Freeway in El Monte, prompting the California Highway Patrol to shut down some lanes. The crash was reported at 4:03 a.m. on the westbound San Bernardino Freeway at Cogswell Road, said CHP Officer Elizabeth Kravig. One...
Four people shot in Lancaster, no fatalities reported
At least four people were injured in Lancaster on Sunday after shots were fired. The shooting took place at the 44200 block of 20th Street East just before 5:45 p.m. None of the victims were pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriffs Department. It’s unclear...
Scattered showers and thunderstorms expected to continue through tonight
Showers and thunderstorms were expected across Southern California on Saturday, possibly threatening fire-ravaged hillsides. Forecasters said an upper level low-pressure system off the coast of Baja California would move east through the day and into Arizona by Sunday, wrapping instability and more moisture around a low-pressure system that was already bringing a heavy marine layer.
Santa Ana man killed during gang-related shooting
Authorities are investigating a fatal gang-related shooting that left one man dead in Santa Ana on Saturday. According to Santa Ana Police Department, the incident was reported at around 2:40 a.m. near Warren and South Lyon streets. When they arrived, they found a man, since identified as 25-year-old Abelino Fredi Vigueras, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to the upper body.
Memorial grows for man killed in deadly crash in Pomona while buying tacos for his family
Lauren Pozen provides coverage from Pomona, where a memorial for the man tragically killed on Friday continued to grow. He was at a taco stand on the side of the road when a driver veered into the taco stand, killing him and injuring 12 others.
Riverside police investigating pair of brazen store robberies
Authorities are investigating a pair of robberies that have occurred in separate weeks. According to Riverside Police Department, the first instance occurred on Oct. 1, when a group of suspects loaded up two shopping carts with laundry detergent and diapers. Surveillance footage from the Smart & Final store where the...
