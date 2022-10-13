ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

nypressnews.com

4 people wounded when gunfire breaks out at Lancaster apartment complex

LANCASTER, Calif. (KABC) — Four people were wounded in a shooting Sunday at a Lancaster apartment complex, officials say. The shooting happened around 5:30 p.m. at the Casa Bonita apartments in the 44000 block of 20th Street East, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. Four adults...
LANCASTER, CA
nypressnews.com

1 dead, 3 wounded in Long Beach stabbing homicide

One person was killed and three others wounded in multiple stabbings Monday, according to the Long Beach Police Department. Police were first called to the 1100 block of Atlantic Avenue at around 5:30 a.m. after receiving reports of a stabbing. There, they found a woman suffering from multiple stab wounds to the upper body. She was rushed to a nearby hospital where she was later pronounced dead.
LONG BEACH, CA
nypressnews.com

Person killed in traffic crash on 10 Freeway in El Monte

One person was struck and killed by a vehicle Monday morning on the 10 Freeway in El Monte, prompting the California Highway Patrol to shut down some lanes. The crash was reported at 4:03 a.m. on the westbound San Bernardino Freeway at Cogswell Road, said CHP Officer Elizabeth Kravig. One...
EL MONTE, CA
nypressnews.com

Four people shot in Lancaster, no fatalities reported

At least four people were injured in Lancaster on Sunday after shots were fired. The shooting took place at the 44200 block of 20th Street East just before 5:45 p.m. None of the victims were pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriffs Department. It’s unclear...
LANCASTER, NY
nypressnews.com

Scattered showers and thunderstorms expected to continue through tonight

Showers and thunderstorms were expected across Southern California on Saturday, possibly threatening fire-ravaged hillsides. Forecasters said an upper level low-pressure system off the coast of Baja California would move east through the day and into Arizona by Sunday, wrapping instability and more moisture around a low-pressure system that was already bringing a heavy marine layer.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
nypressnews.com

Santa Ana man killed during gang-related shooting

Authorities are investigating a fatal gang-related shooting that left one man dead in Santa Ana on Saturday. According to Santa Ana Police Department, the incident was reported at around 2:40 a.m. near Warren and South Lyon streets. When they arrived, they found a man, since identified as 25-year-old Abelino Fredi Vigueras, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to the upper body.
SANTA ANA, CA
nypressnews.com

Riverside police investigating pair of brazen store robberies

Authorities are investigating a pair of robberies that have occurred in separate weeks. According to Riverside Police Department, the first instance occurred on Oct. 1, when a group of suspects loaded up two shopping carts with laundry detergent and diapers. Surveillance footage from the Smart & Final store where the...

