Bleacher Report
Russell Wilson Suffered Hamstring Injury During Broncos' OT Loss to Chargers
In his first game since undergoing shoulder surgery, Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson is once again dealing with an injury. Denver coach Nathaniel Hackett told reporters that Wilson suffered a hamstring injury during Monday's 19-16 overtime loss. The severity of the injury is unclear. After starting the game 10-for-10, Wilson...
Bleacher Report
Nathaniel Hackett's Tenure as Denver Broncos' Coach Already Looks Like Lost Cause
Some individuals are simply not cut out to be head coaches. There's absolutely nothing wrong with being an excellent coordinator or position coach. The big seat becomes a daunting task for many. How a team reacts under the supervision of a new head coach is always telling. The 2-4 Denver...
Bleacher Report
3 Takeaways from Giants' Week 6 Win vs. Ravens
If the rest of the NFC didn't take notice of the New York Giants before Sunday, their Week 6 win over the Baltimore Ravens should be a wake-up call. The Giants continue to deal with injuries—Kenny Golladay, Kadarius Toney and Azeez Ojulari were among the Week 6 inactives—but they also continue to string together wins.
Bleacher Report
Report: Cardinals' Marquise 'Hollywood' Brown Could Miss 6 Weeks with Foot Injury
Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Marquise Brown is expected to miss around six weeks after being diagnosed with a nonsurgical fracture in his foot, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. Brown was injured in Sunday's 19-9 loss to the Seattle Seahawks. ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Monday the initial concern was he...
Bleacher Report
Report: Robbie Anderson Traded to Cardinals from Panthers for Multiple Draft Picks
Just one day after Carolina Panthers wide receiver Robbie Anderson was seen arguing with coaches and was kicked off the sidelines by head coach Steve Wilkes, he was traded to the Arizona Cardinals on Monday. Anderson was traded for a 2024 sixth round draft pick and a 2025 seventh round...
Bleacher Report
Terry McLaurin, Brian Robinson, Commanders' Fantasy Outlook After Carson Wentz Injury
Washington Commanders quarterback Carson Wentz is set to miss around a month of action, if not more, after suffering a fractured ring finger. With Wentz out, Taylor Heinecke is the next man up on the Commanders' depth chart. The 29-year-old played in 16 games (15 starts) in 2021 for Washington....
Bleacher Report
Commanders' Carson Wentz Has Surgery on Finger Injury; Reportedly Will Miss 4 Weeks
Washington Commanders quarterback Carson Wentz underwent successful surgery on his finger injury Monday and is expected to make a full recovery. <a href="https://t.co/POnPCA1bsh">pic.twitter.com/POnPCA1bsh</a>. While the team did not announce a timeline, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reported Wentz's doctor provided a four-week recovery timetable:. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo...
Bleacher Report
McCarthy: Cowboys' Dak Prescott Expected to Be Cleared from Thumb Injury by Tuesday
Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy confirmed Dak Prescott will return to practice Wednesday ahead of Sunday's game against the Detroit Lions. "The anticipation is for Dak to be cleared today or tomorrow," he told reporters. "And then he'll return to practice on Wednesday." McCarthy added that Prescott's status for...
Bleacher Report
NFL Trade Deadline 2022: Predictions for McCaffrey, Akers and More Rumored RBs
We're more than a third of the way through the 2022 NFL season, and the great teams are beginning to separate themselves from the merely good ones. Those in the latter category may look to even the playing field by adding fresh talent ahead of the Nov. 1 trade deadline.
Bleacher Report
NFL Scores Week 6: Results and Top Fantasy Football Stars for Sunday Games
The New York Giants outsmarted and outlasted the Baltimore Ravens 24-20. The New York Jets embarrassed the Green Bay Packers 27-10...at Lambeau. The 1-4 Pittsburgh Steelers defeated the 3-2 Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Just how they drew it up, right?. Week 6 of the NFL season forced us to consider the...
Bleacher Report
Waiver Wire Week 7: Kenyan Drake, Marcus Mariota Highlight Pickups to Know
The Baltimore Ravens' running back situation will be closely monitored in the next week by fantasy football players. Kenyan Drake was Baltimore's top ball-carrier in Week 6 because J.K. Dobbins felt tightness in his knee. Drake took full advantage of his situation by earning 119 yards on 10 carries and...
Bleacher Report
Roster Moves Struggling NFL Teams Need To Make Right Now
For some teams, the 2022 NFL season hasn't been much fun. The good news is that there are still opportunities for teams to improve their rosters. The free-agent market has a few interesting players who have yet to find NFL homes this season, and the NFL trade rumor mill is starting to heat up.
Bleacher Report
NFL Players Who Could Benefit From a Trade at 2022 Deadline
The NFL trade deadline isn't only an important date for teams seeking talent. It's also an important time for players looking to get out of frustrating situations. At last year's deadline, for example, pass-rusher Von Miller was stuck on a middling 4-4 Denver Broncos team. He got traded to a contender and went on to win a Super Bowl with the Los Angeles Rams.
Bleacher Report
Baker Mayfield Will Have to Compete for Panthers QB Job After Injury, Per Steve Wilks
Carolina Panthers interim head coach Steve Wilks didn't commit to Baker Mayfield as the starting quarterback once Mayfield recovers from a high ankle sprain. "I can't give you that answer," he told reporters Monday. "But I can tell you right now those guys [in the quarterback room] are going to compete at that position just as well as other positions do to see who exactly goes out there on Sunday."
Bleacher Report
Christian McCaffrey Says Panthers Trade Rumors Are 'Out of My Control'
Carolina Panthers star Christian McCaffrey is focusing on what's in front of him as rumors swirl regarding his future with the team. Following Sunday's 24-10 loss to the Los Angeles Rams, McCaffrey told reporters all of the trade discourse and machinations are "out of my control." ESPN's Adam Schefter reported...
Bleacher Report
Bucs' Tom Brady Says 'It's a Bad Day When There's More F-Bombs Than Touchdowns'
Tom Brady was seen yelling at his offensive lineman during the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' 20-18 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday, and he addressed the incident on his Let's Go! podcast with Jim Gray on Monday. "I do think it's a bad day when there's more F-bombs than touchdowns,"...
Bleacher Report
Cooper Rush’s SNF Performance Quiets Any Thought of Cowboys Replacing Dak Prescott
The Dallas Cowboys are Dak Prescott's team. They always have been, and the thought of the 29-year-old being replaced by backup Cooper Rush bordered on absurd. Sunday's 26-17 loss to the rival Philadelphia Eagles slammed home the point that should've been made all along. Rush is a quality backup, who's more than capable of keeping the team afloat and working within its offensive structure. However, the former undrafted free agent can be a detriment against top competition when asked to carry the offense.
Bleacher Report
Report: Commanders' Daniel Snyder to Face Actions from D.C. Attorney General
Washington, D.C. attorney general Karl A. Racine and his office are "moving full steam ahead" in their investigation of Washington Commanders owner Daniel Snyder and intend to take further actions in legal proceedings, per Mark Maske, Nicki Jhabvala and Liz Clarke of the Washington Post. However, it's unclear what those actions will be.
Bleacher Report
Tom Brady Mocked on Twitter as Bucs Fall to Short-Handed Steelers, Drop to 3-3
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers lost to the Pittsburgh Steelers 20-18 on Sunday at Acrisure Stadium and fell to 3-3 on the season after their offense struggled for much of the afternoon. Seven-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady had a rough outing, completing just 25 of 40 passes for 243 yards...
Bleacher Report
Patrick Mahomes Says Rivalry With Josh Allen Not Yet on Brady-Manning Level
Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen have already faced each other in multiple memorable matchups, but the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback believes they have a long way to go to catch up to the Tom Brady and Peyton Manning rivalry. "We're two guys that love to compete, we love to go...
