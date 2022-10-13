ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dissecting the Dolphins' Defensive Issues

By Alain Poupart
 4 days ago

The Miami Dolphins defense has taken a pretty big step back in 2022 and there are several reason to explain it

If the visual evidence isn't enough to show the Miami Dolphins defense just isn't performing up to par in 2022, the numbers tell the story pretty vividly — and painfully.

Practically all across the board, the numbers look worse — and in some cases look downright bad.

We can start with the points allowed, where the Dolphins' average of 26.2 is fourth-worst in the NFL. But that's only one of nine defensive categories where the Dolphins rank 25th or worse in the NFL, along with yards per game, yards per play, passing yards per game, passing yards per play, interception rate, sack rate, third-down conversions, and red zone.

So what has gone wrong on that side of the ball?

Well, as with everything, it's been a combination of factors, some obvious and not not as much.

So let's examine the various issues, but first let's compare 2022 and 2021 defensive team statistics (with 2022 numbers first):

Yards per game: 368.8 (25) ... 337.5 (15)

Yards per play: 6.10 (29) ... 5.31 (12)

Rushing yards per game: 110 (13) ... 109.8 (14)

Rushing yards per play: 4.14 (9) ... 4.39 (18)

Passing yards per game: 276.8 (28) ... 227.7 (16)

Passing yards per play: 7.91 (30) ... 6.37 (9)

Interception rate: 0.57% (30) ... 2.30% (17)

Sacks/pass attempt: 5.14% (26) ... 7.89% (7)

3rd-down: 49.21 (30) ... 41.13 (20)

Red zone: 70.59 (T-27) ... 52.63 (11)

Points per game: 26.2 ... 21.9

Let's now get to the various issues at play:

NOT HAVING BYRON JONES

Yes, coaches keep talking about "next man up" and avoid using injuries as excuses, but there are injuries that are more significant than others — and that's certainly the case with Jones.

Let's face it, there's a reason the Dolphins gave Jones and Xavien Howard massive contracts, and that's because their man coverage ability frees up other defenders for defensive coordinator Josh Boyer to deploy in disruptive ways around the line of scrimmage.

The reality with this Dolphins roster is the team just doesn't have a cornerback who can give them what Jones brought. And then Howard slowed down and then having to miss the Jets game because of groin issues certainly didn't help.

WHERE'S THE PASS RUSH?

Because of the absence of Jones, the Dolphins have had to scale back a bit on the amount of blitzing they did the past two seasons when they really created havoc for opposing quarterbacks.

But that doesn't entirely explain the fact the Dolphins have only nine sacks in five games, which projects to 30-31 over the course of the 17-game season, a major drop from the 49 sacks the team got last year.

Another issue is the Dolphins simply aren't getting enough production out of their sack leaders from a year ago, Emmanuel Ogbah and Jaelan Phillips. Each player has only one sack so far this season, and Ogbah has only two quarterback hits outside of his one really strong outing of the season — in the victory against Buffalo in Week 3 when he had four.

TAKEAWAYS NOT HAPPENING

The 2020 and 2021 Dolphins were good on defense not so much because they shut down opponents, but rather because they were good situationally and also came up with game-changing plays with the takeaways. Those just haven't been there so far this season, and that goes hand in hand with the lack of a pass rush because pressure, beyond getting sacks, can force a quarterback into hurried (and therefore bad) throws.

The Dolphins have only four takeaways so far this season, three of which came in the season opener when the defense held New England — probably not coincidentally — to seven points.

Since then, the Dolphins defense has recorded only one takeaway, Melvin Ingram's fumble recovery off Jevon Holland's strip-sack of Bills quarterback Josh Allen.

THE OPPOSING QUARTERBACKS

While on the topic of Josh Allen, yes, the Dolphins have faced some elite quarterbacks early in the 2022 season, and that obviously has made things more difficult for the defense.

In addition to Allen, the Dolphins also had to deal with Lamar Jackson and Joe Burrow.

The good news for the Dolphins defense, and certainly reason for optimism for the defense, is that following the game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, the next five quarterbacks they will face are Kenny Pickett, Jared Goff, Justin Fields, Davis Mills and Jacoby Brissett.

REASONS FOR HOPE

Beyond anything else, that upcoming schedule is reason for optimism that the defense can turn things around.

Just look back to last season when the Dolphins had a run of games against Joe Flacco, a badly fading Cam Newton, Mike Glennon, Zach Wilson and Ian Book and they allowed an average of 12.6 points as part of their seven-game winning streak.

The biggest for hope is the idea of Jones coming back to the lineup, though each passing week (and game) that he's out brings additional concern we're looking at an injury that could be problematic all season.

The biggest reason for optimism heading into the season was having all 11 starters back from last year along with veteran newcomers Melvin Ingram and Trey Flowers — and Ingram certainly has made an impact after winning AFC Defensive Player of the Month honors for September.

When (hopefully not if) Jones returns, we'll get a better idea of what this 2022 Dolphins defense will be all about.

If the problems remain after Jones comes back, then it'll really be time to get worried.

