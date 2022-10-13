NU sets dates for planned water outages

Newport Utilities water crews have completed a water line replacement on Industrial Road. This has been an ongoing project to replace aging 8-inch cast iron pipe with 12-inch ductile iron pipe.

Ductile iron pipe is less brittle than cast iron, has greater impact resistance, and improved longevity and corrosion resistance.

On Tuesday, Oct. 18, weather permitting, NU water crews will begin the tie-in with the water pump serving this area. This work will require turning off water service to customers from 355 Industrial Road to 713 Industrial Road and the side streets. This work is expected to take approximately eight hours to complete. Work will begin at approximately 8:30 a.m., and should be completed by 5 p.m. Side streets affected include Knoll Drive, Tanasi Drive, Wedgewood Way, Summit Circle and Volunteer Way.

On Thursday, Oct. 20, weather permitting, NU Water Crews will complete the required tie-in with the water pump. This will require turning off water service to customers located on Jasmine Road. This work is expected to take approximately eight hours to complete. Work will begin at approximately 8:30 a.m. and should be completed by 5 p.m.