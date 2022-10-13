ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Newport Plain Talk

NU sets dates for planned water outages

The Newport Plain Talk
The Newport Plain Talk
 4 days ago

Newport Utilities water crews have completed a water line replacement on Industrial Road. This has been an ongoing project to replace aging 8-inch cast iron pipe with 12-inch ductile iron pipe.

Ductile iron pipe is less brittle than cast iron, has greater impact resistance, and improved longevity and corrosion resistance.

On Tuesday, Oct. 18, weather permitting, NU water crews will begin the tie-in with the water pump serving this area. This work will require turning off water service to customers from 355 Industrial Road to 713 Industrial Road and the side streets. This work is expected to take approximately eight hours to complete. Work will begin at approximately 8:30 a.m., and should be completed by 5 p.m. Side streets affected include Knoll Drive, Tanasi Drive, Wedgewood Way, Summit Circle and Volunteer Way.

On Thursday, Oct. 20, weather permitting, NU Water Crews will complete the required tie-in with the water pump. This will require turning off water service to customers located on Jasmine Road. This work is expected to take approximately eight hours to complete. Work will begin at approximately 8:30 a.m. and should be completed by 5 p.m.

Comments / 0

Related
wvlt.tv

Crews respond to house fire in East Knox County

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Rural Metro Fire and Knoxville Fire Department crews responded to a house fire in East Knox County Saturday afternoon. Firefighters arrived at the home located in the 1800 block of River Shores Boulevard just after 12:15 p.m. Once on the scene, a spokesperson with Rural Metro said they discovered a home completely engulfed in flames that were being pushed by the wind.
KNOX COUNTY, TN
WATE

Look Rock Campground reopens after 9 years closed

TALLASSEE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Look Rock Campground in the Great Smoky Mountian National Park is reopening after being closed for nine years. The campground contains 68 sites. It will open on Saturday, Oct. 15 through Sunday, Nov. 13. The campground and picnic area were closed in 2013 after the water utility system failed. In […]
TALLASSEE, TN
brianhornback.com

Go Rest High on that Mountain, Steve Williams

This morning on Facebook, I learned that my friend and East TN Attorney Steve Williams had passed after fighting cancer vigorously and vigilantly. I first met Steve back in 2013 when he was a Republican candidate for Knox County Criminal Court Clerk on May 6, 2014, a three way race with Mike Hammond and Jason Hunnicutt. Hammond won the Primary and General Election and is our Clerk today.
KNOX COUNTY, TN
WJHL

GPD: Body found in Hardin Park

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – A body was discovered inside Hardin Park in Greeneville Tennessee on Saturday, according to authorities. Officers with the Greeneville Police Department responded to a report of an unconscious man at the pavilion near the skate park. Upon arrival, they found 38-year-old Cedric Barner, from Greeneville dead at the scene. There were […]
GREENEVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Police: Shots fired on Cumberland Avenue

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Multiple Knoxville Police Department units responded to Cumberland Avenue near the Taco Bell. Shots were fired, dispatch officers confirmed. Officials did not confirm anyone was injured. WVLT News crews arrived on the scene as an ambulance left the area. This is a developing story.
KNOXVILLE, TN
993thex.com

Police Investigating, After Body Of Man Found Near Greeneville Skate Park

There were no signs of foul play at the scene, but Greeneville Police continue their investigation and an autopsy is being performed on a body found over the weekend. According to a police report, the body of 38 year old Cedric Jarrod Barner of 709 Carson Street was discovered at the pavilion near the skate park inside Hardin Park. Police want to talk to anyone who may have information about this investigation or had contract with Mr. Barner between Friday evening and Saturday morning October 15.
GREENEVILLE, TN
wymt.com

Kentucky man killed at Smithfield Foods plant in Middlesboro

BELL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A Middlesboro man has died following a work place accident Monday. Bell County Deputy Coroner Jason Steele said he was called to the plant before noon. Steele said Mark Allen Tapp, 61, of Middlesboro, was working on a machine when his garment got too close....
MIDDLESBORO, KY
wcyb.com

2 people killed in Sullivan County house fire, police say

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WCYB) — Two people were killed in a house fire in Bristol, Tennessee, according to the Sullivan County Sheriff's Office. Authorities were called to a house on Arnold Way in Bristol early Sunday. One victim was found outside the house, laying on the ground. That person was flown to an area hospital and later died from their injuries. Another person was found dead inside the house.
SULLIVAN COUNTY, TN
WJHL

THP: Two taken to the hospital after motorcycle crash

UNICOI COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Two people were taken to the hospital after a motorcycle crash in Unicoi County on Saturday just before 11:30 a.m. According to a report from the Tennessee Highway Patrol, a motorcyclist and a passenger were traveling on Highway 107 near Warren Davis Lane Saturday morning. The driver reportedly lost control […]
UNICOI COUNTY, TN
The Newport Plain Talk

The Newport Plain Talk

Newport, TN
822
Followers
2K+
Post
68K+
Views
ABOUT

The Newport Plain Talk serves Cocke County and surrounding areas of East Tennessee.

 https://www.newportplaintalk.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy