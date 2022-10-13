BANGKOK (AP) — Stocks were mostly higher in Asia on Tuesday, tracking the latest rally on Wall Street. Oil prices and U.S. futures advanced and the dollar was trading near 149 Japanese yen. A release of China’s most recent economic growth figures was postponed Monday, removing one factor that had been expected to drive trading. No specific reason was given, but the GDP report might have conflicted with the confident tone of a Communist Party congress being held in Beijing, by showing the economy grew by as little as 3% in the latest quarter, barely half the official 5.5%...

14 MINUTES AGO