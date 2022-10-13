Read full article on original website
France secretly approves its third-biggest bank to offer digital asset services
The third-largest bank in France by market capitalization Société Générale quietly received regulatory approval to operate as a provider of digital asset services in the nation last month. As of 2020, the 1864-established bank had assets of more than €1.4 billion, making it the third-biggest bank in France and the sixth-largest player in all of Europe.
Asian shares mostly gain after rally on Wall Street
BANGKOK (AP) — Stocks were mostly higher in Asia on Tuesday, tracking the latest rally on Wall Street. Oil prices and U.S. futures advanced and the dollar was trading near 149 Japanese yen. A release of China’s most recent economic growth figures was postponed Monday, removing one factor that had been expected to drive trading. No specific reason was given, but the GDP report might have conflicted with the confident tone of a Communist Party congress being held in Beijing, by showing the economy grew by as little as 3% in the latest quarter, barely half the official 5.5%...
ASIC Temporarily Pulls the Plug on Three Funds Managed by Holon
The Australian Securities and Investment Commission (ASIC) in a release on Monday said it had placed a stop order on three cryptocurrency funds due to non-compliance with the target markets determination. This order will stop Holon Investments Australia Limited (Holon) from giving these funds to retail investors. The order made...
The $47M Hacker Bounty to be Approved by the Mango Markets Team
Mango Markets community, a Solana-based Decentralized Finance (DeFi) trading platform has started making plans to concede to the hacker’s request for a $47 million bounty. Solana-based spot margin and perpetual futures cryptocurrency trading platform Mango Markets suffered a loss of $100 million as a result of an attack earlier in October.
Kraken Taps Gemini’s Blair Halliday to Lead its UK Market
United States-based cryptocurrency exchange Kraken has hired the former Gemini United Kingdom head, Blair Halliday, to oversee its UK operations. As the Managing Director of the Kraken UK jurisdiction, Halliday’s focus will be solely on expanding Kraken’s presence in the UK. He would be in charge of the commercial, regulatory and political relationship of Kraken in the region.
Bank of Canada: 90% of Canadians are aware of Bitcoin’s existence
Recent research from the Bank of Canada has uncovered some interesting details regarding the distribution of Bitcoin ownership across the nation. The report found that in 2021, 13% of Canadians held Bitcoin, however, investors with average financial literacy are the least likely to invest in the sector. According to the...
Goldman Sachs, Johnson & Johnson And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Tuesday
With US stock futures trading higher this morning on Tuesday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:. Wall Street expects Johnson & Johnson JNJ to report quarterly earnings at $2.52 per share on revenue of $23.47 billion before the opening bell. Johnson & Johnson shares rose 0.5% to $167.40 in after-hours trading.
CYF Introduces New Token on the BNB Chain for Crypto Adoption
Community Yield Farming (CYF) has introduced a community-driven token for African cryptocurrency traders around the world. According to reports, the new release will serve as the ‘world’s best community-centered and powered utility token.’ The token which is tagged ‘CYF’ was launched on the Binance Smart Chain as a BEP20 with unique smart minting features.
MetaStreet Secures $10M to Expand its Product Suite
Liquidity routing and scaling protocol for Non-fungible token (NFT) collateralization MetaStreet announced that it has secured $10 million in a funding round to expand its products. The intended products will help to improve trust, credit, and ownership in the Metaverse especially products that can expedite debt and promote the lending system of NFTs.
Australia and Singapore strike agreement to achieve net-zero
CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Australian and Singaporean leaders announced Tuesday what they described as a world-first agreement to cooperate in transitioning their economies to net-zero greenhouse gas emissions. Singapore’s Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong and Australia’s Prime Minister Anthony Albanese outlined their so-called Green Economy Agreement between the two countries after an annual meeting in the Australian Parliament House. The agreement has 17 components that cover facilitating trade and investment in green services, harmonizing standards and building green growth sectors through collaboration between business. Australia has committed to reducing its emissions to net-zero by 2050 and Singapore is considering adopting the same target.
India’s Firozabad Police launches pilot complaint filing portal on Polygon Network
India, a country that has always delivered innovative minds to the world, is now diving into Blockchain technology. Firozabad, which has 2.4 million residents and 21 police stations, is aiming to achieve integrity and transparency of complaints by starting the registration of complaints on the Polygon blockchain network. Firozabad Police...
Xsolla Expands Web Shop Solutions to Help Mobile Game Developers to Generate More Sales Online
LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 18, 2022-- Xsolla, a global video game commerce company, announces new features for their mobile-centric solutions to help mobile game developers stay ahead of the continuously evolving industry. With over 28 billion mobile game downloads in the first half of 2022, developers constantly seek ways to improve the mobile experience for their players and augment their monetization strategies in-game and online. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221018005232/en/ (Graphic: Business Wire)
World's 2nd Richest Person Sells Private Jet, Fed Up With People Tracking It On Twitter: 'No One Can See Where I Go'
Luxury-goods company LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton's LVMUY Bernard Arnault sold his private jet to stop Twitter accounts from tracking his travels. What Happened: Fed up with Twitterverse tracking Arnault's every move via his private plane, the world's second-richest person on Monday on French radio station Radio Classique said LVMH sold its private jet, reported Bloomberg.
Exxon Exits Russia Completely After Putin Seizes Company's Properties: Report
Exxon Mobil Corp XOM reportedly said on Monday it has made a complete exit from Russia after President Vladimir Putin expropriated its properties. What Happened: Exxon’s decision to leave Russia completely comes after seven months of discussions over an orderly transfer of its 30% stake in a major oil project, reported Reuters.
Bill Miller: Bitcoin is ‘an insurance policy against financial disaster with limited fallout’
Renowned value investor Bill Miller is still optimistic about his two favorite assets, Amazon and Bitcoin, despite the market slump of 2022. The former CEO of Legg Mason described cryptocurrencies as “misunderstood” and described Bitcoin as an “insurance policy against financial disaster.”. At the Forbes/SHOOK Top Advisor...
Binu Paul Tapped to Lead U.K Financial Conduct Authority Digital Asset Team
Binu Paul, the former fintech specialist lead from New Zealand’s Financial Markets Authority (FMA) has been tapped by the United Kingdon Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) to head its digital asset department. In effect, Paul will be taking over from Victoria McLoughlin, who has been sitting as the acting head of the said department for the past six months.
Bitcoin price analysis for 17 October 2022
Bitcoin price analysis for 17 October 2022, Bitcoin, the first largest cryptocurrency based on market cap, is in a downtrend since November 2021. On the first day of this week, it seems that sellers take control of the price based on the weekly Heikin Ashi Candlestick. The weekly MACD is still negative but forms a positive histogram. The weekly RSI fluctuates below 50 but is close to the overbought zone. The price is still under the 50 SMMA line.
Polygon Sandeep Nailwal Address Blockchain ‘Imaginary Use Cases’
Polygon Co-founder and former Chief Executive Officer of Scopeweaver Sandeep Nailwal attempted to debunk the misconception being paraded by certain Web3.0 pessimists that the blockchain only has ‘imaginary use cases.’. The Polygon Network (MATIC) co-founder argues that the blockchain solves problems but most times, not new ones, but rather...
Central Bank of Jamaica Collaborates With Government to Accelerate CBDC Adoption
Bank of Jamaica (BOJ) which is the peak bank in the Jamaican region is mulling plans to collaborate with the government to facilitate and promote the use of its central bank digital currency (CBDC) known as JamDex as a viable means of payment. Speaking about the reason behind the introduction...
Mastercard Wants to Make Crypto as ‘Everyday Way to Pay’
Financial payment service provider Mastercard has considered five ways to achieve crypto payment in everyday life. As a way of placing digital assets into an everyday way to pay for both products and services, Mastercard contemplates cryptocurrency, the metaverse, and Non-fungible tokens (NFTs). Mastercard claims that digital assets like cryptocurrencies...
