The Rookie: Feds - Episode 1.06 - The Reaper - Press Release
“The Reaper” – When Simone and Carter go undercover to find an international assassin known as The Reaper, a prisoner seeking bail recognizes Carter and nearly blows his cover. Laura and Brendon trace a lead on The Reaper’s assault rifle while Brendon works to heal his relationship with his father. Meanwhile, Simone’s demanding work schedule puts a strain on her relationship with Dina on an all-new episode of “The Rookie: Feds,” TUESDAY, NOV. 1 (10:00-11:00 p.m. EDT) on ABC. Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres.
Welcome To Flatch - Episode 2.06 - Glowing Up is Hard to Do - Press Release
--Welcome To Flatch - (9:02-9:30 PM ET/PT) CC- HDTV 720p-Dolby Digital 5.1. PA: Viewer Discretion is advised. ROMANCE IS IN THE AIR IN AN ALL-NEW WELCOME TO FLATCH THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 3, ON FOX. Shrub has broken "The Cuz Code" with Kelly by dating her boss, Barb, and Kelly is annoyed....
SEAL Team - Episode 6.06 - Watch Your 6 (100th Episode) - Press Release
EPISODE 6: WATCH YOUR 6 (Available to stream Sunday, October 23rd) Back home from Syria, Bravo unexpectedly finds themselves on a deeply personal mission.
Grey's Anatomy - Wasn't Expecting That - Review
“My mother always used to say that you could tell the difference between an intern and a second-year resident by their sutures. One of the more common mistakes an intern makes is tying their sutures too tightly, which causes tension. The more tension, the longer it takes the wound to heal. It decreases blood flow, increases scar formation, and even necroses the skin. So even though they may have technically closed the wound, they may have opened the door to even more problems.”
The Good Fight - Episode 6.07 - The End of STR Laurie - Press Release
EPISODE 7: The End of STR Laurie (Available to stream Thursday, October 20th) The firm learns major funds are being held by the government due to Russian sanctions, which ultimately leads to a discovery of the FBI’s interest in the firm. Parents sue a college for tuition refunds, raising the question “Who is responsible for the ongoing racial discord in this country?”
Call Me Kat - Episode 3.06 - Call Me The Hot Chick Two - Press Release
DREAMS DO COME TRUE FOR KAT ON AN ALL-NEW CALL ME KAT THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 3, ON FOX. Kat and Max finally go on a first date, after a steamy hookup, but they can't seem to act like themselves. Carter attempts to train his son, CJ for track, but realizes Randi might make a better coach in the all-new "Call Me The Hot Chick Two" episode of Call Me Kat airing Thursday, Nov. 3 (9:30-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (KAT-306) (TV-14 D,L,S)
Step Up - Episode 3.05 - Never Scared - Press Release
EPISODE 305 – “NEVER SCARED”. At Sage’s evidentiary hearings, courtroom testimonies provoke betrayals and hostility. The D.A.’s strategy is working and Sage could be tried for murder. Things are increasingly dicey between Sage and Collette as they both struggle to assert Sage’s innocence. Meanwhile things heat up between Marquise and Angel, but their fragile relationship is headed for trouble.
Atlanta - Episode 4.10 - It Was All A Dream (Series Finale) - Press Release
You know what? As much as I hated this show, I think I'm gonna miss it. Written by Donald Glover and directed by Hiro Murai.
The Goldbergs - Episode 10.07 - Rhinestones And Roses - Press Release
“Rhinestones and Roses” – The country music craze has made its way to Jenkintown, and everyone is line dancing! In fear of becoming an old grandmother, Beverly takes to a country western bar to reclaim her youth. Meanwhile, Adam scores a new job, but his lack of time to spend with Pop-Pop results in some comically disastrous outcomes on an all-new episode of “The Goldbergs,” WEDNESDAY, NOV. 2 (8:30-9:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres.
FBI - Episode 5.06 - Double Blind - Press Release
“Double Bind” – As the team works to rescue a 5-year-old kidnapping victim, Scola suspects the boy’s mother isn’t being forthcoming about why her son was targeted. Also, Nina struggles to open up to Scola about matters in their relationship, on a one-time-only Sunday airing of the CBS Original series FBI, Nov. 6 (8:30-9:30 PM, ET; 8:00-9:00 PM, PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.
Ghosts - Jay's Friends - Review: F.R.I.E.N.D.S in a Cult
This week's episode of Ghosts uses the show's favorite gimmick, switching between Sam and Jay's POV in an instant, to reveal just how lonely Jay is. It's a plotline that the show hasn't touched on as much lately, presumably because this is an ensemble show with so many characters, but it makes a lovely and much appreciated return this week when Jay makes a few new friends, including The Other Two's Drew Tarver as Micah. Within the first few minutes of this character's introduction, as well as his wacky friends, it's abundantly clear that this is a cult, but the writers do a good job at making it believable that Jay, who left all his friends in the city last year and now just watches his wife talk to cool, invisible friends, is isolated enough to fall for the cult. The result is a mix of hilarious hijinks and ridiculous contracts.
La Brea - The Great Escape - Review
This episode takes place entirely in 10,000 BC, focusing on a split storyline between Gavin, Eve and Levi's escape from the caves and Scott, Lucas and Veronica's food heist. The shift to a dual storyline is a great way to help some of the supporting cast to shine. The episode's...
Bob Hearts Abishola - Episode 4.05 - Kicked Outta the Dele Club - Press Release
“Kicked Outta the Dele Club” – Bob lets Dele get a new haircut and finds himself caught between an irate Abishola and a surprisingly stubborn Dele. Also, Dottie runs into difficulties with the MaxDot board of directors, on the CBS Original series BOB ♥ ABISHOLA, Monday, Oct. 17 (8:30-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Networkand available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.
Abbott Elementary - Episode 2.07 - Attack Ad - Press Release
The teachers are appalled after seeing a commercial in support of charter schools criticizing Abbott Elementary. When students begin to transfer schools, Jacob, Ava and Melissa invite the leader of the charter school organization to Abbott and ask him to take down the ad. Elsewhere, Janine and Gregory talk about Janine’s relationship with Tariq.
Chicago PD - Donde Vives - Review
This week’s Chicago PD is all about Dante Torres, but it still packed quite a punch in more ways than one. Dante is the new kid, being shown the ropes and welcomed into Intelligence with open arms as he should be. He is nota replacement for Jay Halstead, and I feel like that is something that needs to be said. He is his own character, and a good one at that, adding something new to the series that viewers haven’t had in a while.
MOVIES (LFF 2022): The African Desperate - Review
Taking its cue from films like After Hours only instead using it as a backdrop to openly poke fun at the elite trappings of the art school world, The African Desperate finds its home in the counterculture of those about to finish their last year at school before going back to their regular homes likely never to meet again. It's an emotional moment that anyone who's experienced that feeling will relate to; and if you're Diamond Stingily's Palace - you lead the charge by embracing an all-night party that turns into a "psychedelic odyssey" - all brought to life by the wonderful Martine Syms.
