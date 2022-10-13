Read full article on original website
Judge grants motion against New Mexico Civil Guard
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A judge has granted the District Attorney’s motion in the aftermath of the tearing down of the Juan De Onate statue in Albuquerque in 2020. District Attorney Raul Torrez says with this motion being granted, the ‘New Mexico Civil Guard’ militia group cannot act as a form of military in the public […]
KOAT 7
The race for New Mexico's 2nd Congressional District tightens up
Election day is less than a month away, and one of the closest battles for office is in New Mexico's 2nd Congressional District. New Mexico has three congressional districts. District 1 is represented by Democrat Melanie Stansbury, District 2 is represented by Republican Yvette Herrell, and District 3 is represented by Democrat Teresa Leger Fernandez.
New Mexico governor voids territorial orders targeting Native Americans
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico’s governor on Monday voided four pre-statehood proclamations that targeted Native Americans during what was a tumultuous time across the western frontier as federal soldiers tried to defeat Navajos, Apaches and others. Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham described the 19th century proclamations by former...
KOAT 7
Voter Guide for the 2022 Election in New Mexico
Are you ready for the New Mexico General Election?. KOAT Action 7 News has a comprehensive guide on every race, need-to-know questions and more so that you're prepared for Election Day. Meet the Candidates. You can view the candidates for each office in the November election here. Redistricting. New Mexico...
rrobserver.com
Political sparks fly over run-up to murder case in Roswell
A screenshot of a television ad that highlighted the case of Christopher Beltran and blamed Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham for his early release before he went on to kill his ex-girlfriend in 2021. (Used with permission of the Republican Governors’ Association) During this week’s gubernatorial debate, a Roswell murder...
KOAT 7
'They're not going to be alone': What to expect from the first-ever 'Missing in New Mexico' day
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — An important day in the Land of Enchantment. On Oct. 22, the New Mexico Department of Public Safety will host the first-ever "Missing in New Mexico" Day. The opportunity will bring families of missing persons together with multiple state and law enforcement agencies to offer a variety of services.
krwg.org
New Mexico State Senator Mimi Stewart discusses paid sick leave law and top legislative priorities for 2023
New Mexico Democratic State Senator Mimi Stewart talked with KRWG News about New Mexico's paid sick leave law. The Senate President Pro Tem also shared top legislative priorities for 2023.
Counties most concerned about climate change in New Mexico
Stacker created a list of New Mexico counties that are concerned with climate change.
KOAT 7
Gathering held in support of state Constitutional Amendment #1
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — 'Vote YES For Kids' (VYFK) and state leaders gathered in Albuquerque Saturday in support of the state's Constitutional Amendment #1 for the upcoming election. If the amendment passes, it will help allocate additional funds from the state's land grant permanent school fund to help with early...
12news.com
Fallout from Arizona governor debate fiasco
Insiders Dawn Penich-Thacker and Tyler Montague discuss the fallout from the debate fiasco this weekend. Also: Blake Masters and Glendale's ban on panhandling.
Summit Daily News
What we learned about Jared Polis and Heidi Ganahl during their debate
Colorado Gov. Jared Polis, a Democrat, faced his Republican challenger, University of Colorado Regent Heidi Ganahl, in a live, televised debate Thursday night hosted by CBS4 in partnership with The Colorado Sun. The two candidates battled over their views on the economy, water, crime, abortion and education. Ganahl’s economic policies...
nativenewsonline.net
FBI releases list of 192 missing Indigenous persons in New Mexico, Navajo Nation
The Albuquerque FBI Division on Friday released an updated list of missing Indigenous persons in New Mexico and the Navajo Nation. As of October 11, the list has 192 names on it. The latest version of the list reflects the addition of 27 names and the removal of 18 since the previous list was released in September.
New Mexico legislators given update on Spaceport America operations
TRUTH OR CONSEQUENCES, N.M. (KRQE) – The question of what’s happening at New Mexico’s multi-million dollar Spaceport drew attention from state lawmakers Friday. Legislators met at the actual Spaceport America near Truth of Consequences for an annual update on the facility, operations, budget, economic impacts to the state. They also discussed what’s arguably been the […]
Nonprofit sues New Mexico hospital over claims of illegal lawsuits on medical bills
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – You get a medical procedure at a hospital and expect to get a bill, but what happens when you get a lawsuit as well? A nonprofit has filed a class action countersuit against Mountainview Regional Medical Center. They’re claiming the hospital is illegally suing low-income patients for unpaid medical bills. The nonprofit […]
16 New Mexico communities split $800,000 for community cleanup
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The New Mexico Environment Department (NMED) recently announced the winners of thousands of dollars worth of recycling and illegal dumping cleanup funding. The funds come from a special fee on vehicle registrations in New Mexico and are used to boost recycling and cleanup trash like used tires. The funding “allows communities throughout […]
After election mailer mistake, secretary of state responds
Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold is speaking out after her office mistakenly mailed postcards to 30,000 non-U.S. citizens, encouraging them to register to vote.
Company involved in New Mexico solar program lays out future plans
The company said it wants to ensure consumer protection for the solar program.
New Mexico has awarded over $194 million in rent assistance
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The state of New Mexico announced Wednesday it has provided over $194 million, through the Emergency Rental Assistance Program, in rent and utility assistance to New Mexicans. The money is expected to help over 54,000 New Mexico households avoid utility disconnection and eviction. The program is part of the federal package that […]
New Mexico pumpkin patches increase prices to handle inflation
"This year has been interesting," said Galloping Goat Pumpkin Patch Owner Max Wade.
