spoilertv.com
Call Me Kat - Episode 3.06 - Call Me The Hot Chick Two - Press Release
DREAMS DO COME TRUE FOR KAT ON AN ALL-NEW CALL ME KAT THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 3, ON FOX. Kat and Max finally go on a first date, after a steamy hookup, but they can't seem to act like themselves. Carter attempts to train his son, CJ for track, but realizes Randi might make a better coach in the all-new "Call Me The Hot Chick Two" episode of Call Me Kat airing Thursday, Nov. 3 (9:30-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (KAT-306) (TV-14 D,L,S)
TVLine Items: Black Sails Vet Joins Bridgerton, Warrior Nun Trailer and More
Bridgerton‘s latest addition is igniting a spark: Hannah New (Black Sails) has joined Season 3 of the Netflix drama as firebrand widow Lady Tilley Arnold, our sister site Deadline reports. New’s character was widowed at an early age and now “enjoys the privileges and power that come with being at the helm of her former husband’s estate, living life on her own terms with financial independence and sexual freedom.” In addition to starring as Eleanor Guthrie on Starz’s Black Sails, New’s TV credits include FX’s Trust and The Strain. Bridgerton’s upcoming season focuses on the love story between Colin Bridgerton and Penelope...
spoilertv.com
S.W.A.T. - Episode 6.03 - Whoa Black Betty - Promo, Promotional Photos + Press Release
“Whoa Black Betty” – When S.W.A.T.’s armored vehicle is stolen, the squad must team up with FBI Agent Vasquez (guest star Jessica Camacho), a former LAPD officer who was once denied a position on the S.W.A.T. team, to stop the vehicle from being used in a potential terrorist attack. Also, Hondo and Nischelle prepare for their baby’s gender reveal party, on S.W.A.T., Friday, Oct. 21 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.
epicstream.com
Where to Watch and Stream Cantonen Iron Kung Fu Free Online
Best sites to watch Cantonen Iron Kung Fu - Last updated on Oct 15, 2022. Best free ad supported sites: The Roku Channel ,Tubi TV. Read more to see all the sites where you can watch Cantonen Iron Kung Fu online right now. You can also see the cast, crew, plot and release date for Cantonen Iron Kung Fu on this page.
Brendan Fraser Supported By His Partner At ‘The Whale’ Premiere
Brendan Fraser was recently supported by his partner Jeanne Moore at the UK premiere of his newest film The Whale, which has already received rave reviews. The two were attending the seventh day of the BFI London Film Festival. This isn’t the first time Jeanne has made a public appearance...
‘Dune: The Sisterhood’: ‘Game Of Thrones’ & ‘Obi-Wan’ Star Indira Varma Joins HBO Max & Legendary Prequel Series As Empress Natalya
EXCLUSIVE: Game Of Thrones, Obi-Wan and Carnival Row actress Indira Varma is the third actor to join anticipated prequel series Dune: The Sisterhood (working title) from HBO Max and Legendary Television. Varma will play Empress Natalya, described to us “a formidable royal who united thousands of worlds in her marriage to Emperor Corrino”. She joins the previously announced Emily Watson and Shirley Henderson. Set 10,000 years before the ascension of Paul Atreides, the series will follow the Harkonnen Sisters as they combat forces that threaten the future of humankind, and establish the fabled sect known as the Bene Gesserit. The drama is adapted from the novel...
The Winchesters Is Already Bringing Back Another Familiar Face With Ties To Sam And Dean
The Winchesters may have just premiered but we are already getting a Supernatural familiar face to return with ties to Sam and Dean.
CBS Announces Cast for Three New Holiday Movies: Paul Greene, Neal Bledsoe and More (EXCLUSIVE)
CBS’ original holiday films will star many familiar faces for Christmas enthusiasts. The broadcast network will debut three original festive flicks in December, some starring their own talent. “The Talk” co-host Amanda Kloots and “The Equalizer” star Lisa Lapira each lead their own film. The network brought back original holiday movies in 2021 with “Christmas Takes Flight” and “A Christmas Proposal” — the first time CBS re-entered the space in nine years. “Fit for Christmas”Sunday, Dec. 4, 8:30 p.m. ET (8 p.m. PT)Amanda Kloots executive produced and stars in “Fit for Christmas” alongside Paul Greene, best known for his many Hallmark holiday...
Amazon Prime Video Reveals Trailer for ‘The English’ Western Series Starring Emily Blunt and Chaske Spencer (TV News Roundup)
Prime Video shared the official trailer for upcoming Western drama series “The English,” starring Emily Blunt and Chaske Spencer. All six episodes of the limited series will premiere on November 11 exclusively in the U.S., Canada, Australia, New Zealand, and the Nordics on Prime Video, following its November 10 UK premiere on BBC Two and BBC iPlayer. The series is created by Hugo Blick, who also serves as an executive producer, director and writer. The series follows aristocratic Englishwoman Lady Cornelia Locke, played by Blunt, and a Pawnee ex-cavalry scout named Eli Whipp, played by Spencer. They come together in 1890...
TechRadar
7 new movies and TV shows on Netflix, Prime Video, HBO Max and more this weekend (October 7)
It may only be the first week of October, but spooky season is well and truly underway on streaming services. Conversations With a Killer: The Jeffrey Dahmer Tapes is perhaps the most gruesome of this weekend’s new arrivals, but Werewolf by Night, Hellraiser, The Midnight Club and Luckiest Girl Alive all boast their fair share of bloody thrills on Disney Plus, Hulu and Netflix, respectively.
theplaylist.net
‘Gangs Of New York’: Miramax Has A TV Series In The Works With Martin Scorsese Attached To Direct The First Two Episodes
Twenty years ago, Martin Scorsese and Miramax released “Gangs Of New York” to solid acclaim and box-office numbers. Most critics thought it fell short of Scorsese’s most triumphant works but praised the film’s densely realized sets and costume design. Still, critics and audiences couldn’t help but think: the 167-minute theatrical cut, and even Scorsese’s 3+ hour workprint of the film, wasn’t enough time to properly tell the Five Points saga.
Bloodlands season 2: next episode air date, cast, plot, trailer and everything we know
Bloodlands season 2 — James Nesbitt is back as DCI Tom Brannick for a brand new series.
spoilertv.com
The Rookie: Feds - Episode 1.06 - The Reaper - Press Release
“The Reaper” – When Simone and Carter go undercover to find an international assassin known as The Reaper, a prisoner seeking bail recognizes Carter and nearly blows his cover. Laura and Brendon trace a lead on The Reaper’s assault rifle while Brendon works to heal his relationship with his father. Meanwhile, Simone’s demanding work schedule puts a strain on her relationship with Dina on an all-new episode of “The Rookie: Feds,” TUESDAY, NOV. 1 (10:00-11:00 p.m. EDT) on ABC. Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres.
spoilertv.com
Welcome To Flatch - Episode 2.06 - Glowing Up is Hard to Do - Press Release
--Welcome To Flatch - (9:02-9:30 PM ET/PT) CC- HDTV 720p-Dolby Digital 5.1. PA: Viewer Discretion is advised. ROMANCE IS IN THE AIR IN AN ALL-NEW WELCOME TO FLATCH THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 3, ON FOX. Shrub has broken "The Cuz Code" with Kelly by dating her boss, Barb, and Kelly is annoyed....
spoilertv.com
The Goldbergs - Episode 10.07 - Rhinestones And Roses - Press Release
“Rhinestones and Roses” – The country music craze has made its way to Jenkintown, and everyone is line dancing! In fear of becoming an old grandmother, Beverly takes to a country western bar to reclaim her youth. Meanwhile, Adam scores a new job, but his lack of time to spend with Pop-Pop results in some comically disastrous outcomes on an all-new episode of “The Goldbergs,” WEDNESDAY, NOV. 2 (8:30-9:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres.
spoilertv.com
Doom Patrol - Season 4 - Sendhil Ramamurthy to Recur
Sendhil Ramamurthy will recur in the upcoming fourth season of HBO Max’s Doom Patrol as Mr. 104, officially described as a “charming and mysterious man of many elements,” TVLine has confirmed exclusively. Doom Patrol returns on Thursday, Dec. 8 with the first two episodes of Season 4....
spoilertv.com
Step Up - Episode 3.05 - Never Scared - Press Release
EPISODE 305 – “NEVER SCARED”. At Sage’s evidentiary hearings, courtroom testimonies provoke betrayals and hostility. The D.A.’s strategy is working and Sage could be tried for murder. Things are increasingly dicey between Sage and Collette as they both struggle to assert Sage’s innocence. Meanwhile things heat up between Marquise and Angel, but their fragile relationship is headed for trouble.
spoilertv.com
SEAL Team - Episode 6.06 - Watch Your 6 (100th Episode) - Press Release
EPISODE 6: WATCH YOUR 6 (Available to stream Sunday, October 23rd) Back home from Syria, Bravo unexpectedly finds themselves on a deeply personal mission.
spoilertv.com
Chesapeake Shores - All or Nothing at All - Review
A sweet goodbye, this last episode was. Where we ended right were it all started as a family around the campfire, with flashbacks even, except this time around the family has grown quite a bit. Not only did the family grow in size over the past six season, those characters grew as individuals as well. It doesn’t seem fitting to only talk about this last episode, therefore we will look back on the past six seasons of Chesapeake Shores.
Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Exception’ on Netflix, Bringing Sci-Fi Horror to the Uncanny Valley
When it comes to anime and CG, the two often go together like oil and water. They make for some decidedly off-putting results that make for strained viewing. Exception is an interesting case, though. It includes character designs from one of the most hallowed artists in the gaming and anime world, Yoshitaka Amano, except it doesn’t use traditional animation to bring them to life. Instead, this sci-fi horror yarn relies on animation that brings Flash or the recently-animated Arcane to mind for strange, hyper-stylized humans on a spaceship looking for a suitable replacement for Earth. In this case, the strange aesthetic works in the show’s favor, and an intriguing first episode and all-star voice cast make it one to watch.
