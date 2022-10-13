When it comes to anime and CG, the two often go together like oil and water. They make for some decidedly off-putting results that make for strained viewing. Exception is an interesting case, though. It includes character designs from one of the most hallowed artists in the gaming and anime world, Yoshitaka Amano, except it doesn’t use traditional animation to bring them to life. Instead, this sci-fi horror yarn relies on animation that brings Flash or the recently-animated Arcane to mind for strange, hyper-stylized humans on a spaceship looking for a suitable replacement for Earth. In this case, the strange aesthetic works in the show’s favor, and an intriguing first episode and all-star voice cast make it one to watch.

