Welcome To Flatch - Episode 2.06 - Glowing Up is Hard to Do - Press Release
--Welcome To Flatch - (9:02-9:30 PM ET/PT) CC- HDTV 720p-Dolby Digital 5.1. PA: Viewer Discretion is advised. ROMANCE IS IN THE AIR IN AN ALL-NEW WELCOME TO FLATCH THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 3, ON FOX. Shrub has broken "The Cuz Code" with Kelly by dating her boss, Barb, and Kelly is annoyed....
The Rookie - Episode 5.07 - Crossfire - Press Release
The Rookie: Crossfire (11/6) “Crossfire” – Officer John Nolan and Celina witness a shooting, realize the victim was already dead, and investigate further. Back at home, Bailey has been feeling off-center ever since the proposal, leaving Nolan to wonder what he can do to make her feel more comfortable. Elsewhere, Lopez and Harper enlist Lucy’s help to investigate the gang-related murder of a local shopkeeper on an all-new episode of “The Rookie,” SUNDAY, NOV. 6 (10:00-11:00 p.m. EST), on ABC. Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres. (TV-14, L)
Call Me Kat - Episode 3.06 - Call Me The Hot Chick Two - Press Release
DREAMS DO COME TRUE FOR KAT ON AN ALL-NEW CALL ME KAT THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 3, ON FOX. Kat and Max finally go on a first date, after a steamy hookup, but they can't seem to act like themselves. Carter attempts to train his son, CJ for track, but realizes Randi might make a better coach in the all-new "Call Me The Hot Chick Two" episode of Call Me Kat airing Thursday, Nov. 3 (9:30-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (KAT-306) (TV-14 D,L,S)
FBI - Episode 5.06 - Double Blind - Promotional Photos + Press Release
“Double Bind” – As the team works to rescue a 5-year-old kidnapping victim, Scola suspects the boy’s mother isn’t being forthcoming about why her son was targeted. Also, Nina struggles to open up to Scola about matters in their relationship, on a one-time-only Sunday airing of the CBS Original series FBI, Nov. 6 (8:30-9:30 PM, ET; 8:00-9:00 PM, PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.
Doom Patrol - Season 4 - Sendhil Ramamurthy to Recur
Sendhil Ramamurthy will recur in the upcoming fourth season of HBO Max’s Doom Patrol as Mr. 104, officially described as a “charming and mysterious man of many elements,” TVLine has confirmed exclusively. Doom Patrol returns on Thursday, Dec. 8 with the first two episodes of Season 4....
La Brea - Episode 2.06 - Lazarus - Press Release
11/01/2022 (09:00PM - 10:00PM) (Tuesday) : When their plan to infiltrate the Building goes awry, Gavin finds himself face-to-face with its enigmatic leader. Eve, Levi, Sam and Izzy are forced to rely on a former adversary to lead a rescue attempt. In 1988, Josh and Riley enjoy some fun before a startling turn.
The Goldbergs - Episode 10.07 - Rhinestones And Roses - Press Release
“Rhinestones and Roses” – The country music craze has made its way to Jenkintown, and everyone is line dancing! In fear of becoming an old grandmother, Beverly takes to a country western bar to reclaim her youth. Meanwhile, Adam scores a new job, but his lack of time to spend with Pop-Pop results in some comically disastrous outcomes on an all-new episode of “The Goldbergs,” WEDNESDAY, NOV. 2 (8:30-9:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres.
New Amsterdam - Episode 5.07 - Maybe Tomorrow - Press Release
11/01/2022 (10:00PM - 11:00PM) (Tuesday) : The New Amsterdam staff grapple with the aftermath of the recent Supreme Court decision on abortion rights. Wilder counsels a woman whose pregnancy puts her life in danger. At Brantley’s urging, Max endeavors to find a healthcare solution for out-of-state patients. Bloom reveals monumental news to Reynolds.
CSI: Vegas - Episode 2.05 - In Harm's Way - Press Release
“In Harm’s Way” – After all the guests attending an upscale fundraising soiree for the science department at a local university fall ill, the CSI team gears up to investigate. Also, Catherine enlists Grace’s roommate to help her find clues after Grace disappears, on the CBS Original series CSI: VEGAS, Thursday, Oct. 27 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+.
SEAL Team - Episode 6.06 - Watch Your 6 (100th Episode) - Press Release
EPISODE 6: WATCH YOUR 6 (Available to stream Sunday, October 23rd) Back home from Syria, Bravo unexpectedly finds themselves on a deeply personal mission.
Step Up - Episode 3.05 - Never Scared - Press Release
EPISODE 305 – “NEVER SCARED”. At Sage’s evidentiary hearings, courtroom testimonies provoke betrayals and hostility. The D.A.’s strategy is working and Sage could be tried for murder. Things are increasingly dicey between Sage and Collette as they both struggle to assert Sage’s innocence. Meanwhile things heat up between Marquise and Angel, but their fragile relationship is headed for trouble.
BMF - Season 2 - First Look Promotional Photos + Press Release
STARZ releases a sneak peek from hit drama series “BMF” with first-look images of its dynamic season two cast including Demetrius “Lil Meech” Flenory Jr. (Demetrius Flenory Sr.), Da’Vinchi (Terry Flenory), Russell Hornsby (Charles Flenory), Michole Briana White (Lucille Flenory), Myles Truitt (B-Mickie), LaLa Anthony (Markisha), Mo’Nique (Goldie), Leslie Jones (Special Agent in Charge Tracy Chambers), and Caresha “Yung Miami'' Brownlee (Deanna Washington).
Station 19 - Episode 6.05 - Pick Up The Pieces - Press Release
Station 19: Pick Up The Pieces (11/3) “Pick Up The Pieces” – The Station 19 crew works against the clock to rescue a group of employees trapped inside of a malfunctioning battery recycling plant. Carina plans a special surprise in an attempt to reconnect with Maya; Travis gets caught in the crosshairs of dirty politics, and Jack turns up at clinic day only to be confronted with new details about his past on a new episode of “Station 19,” THURSDAY, NOV. 3 (8:00-9:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres.
Grey's Anatomy - Wasn't Expecting That - Review
“My mother always used to say that you could tell the difference between an intern and a second-year resident by their sutures. One of the more common mistakes an intern makes is tying their sutures too tightly, which causes tension. The more tension, the longer it takes the wound to heal. It decreases blood flow, increases scar formation, and even necroses the skin. So even though they may have technically closed the wound, they may have opened the door to even more problems.”
Bob Hearts Abishola - Episode 4.05 - Kicked Outta the Dele Club - Press Release
“Kicked Outta the Dele Club” – Bob lets Dele get a new haircut and finds himself caught between an irate Abishola and a surprisingly stubborn Dele. Also, Dottie runs into difficulties with the MaxDot board of directors, on the CBS Original series BOB ♥ ABISHOLA, Monday, Oct. 17 (8:30-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Networkand available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.
MOVIES (LFF 2022): The Blaze - Review
The best revelation out of this is that the French can do mid disaster movies about as well as Americans can. It hits all the tropes, embracing the eco-thriller get-up of it all and keeps things refreshingly grounded - taking us into the last of a village's residents, a man and his son - who flee a village on the run from an unstoppable inferno. The true horror of what they're facing becomes evident as they go - burning deer run into their car, and eventually, burning people. It's a chilling, uncompromising watch that packs a lot into its runtime.
Chesapeake Shores - All or Nothing at All - Review
A sweet goodbye, this last episode was. Where we ended right were it all started as a family around the campfire, with flashbacks even, except this time around the family has grown quite a bit. Not only did the family grow in size over the past six season, those characters grew as individuals as well. It doesn’t seem fitting to only talk about this last episode, therefore we will look back on the past six seasons of Chesapeake Shores.
Ghosts - Jay's Friends - Review: F.R.I.E.N.D.S in a Cult
This week's episode of Ghosts uses the show's favorite gimmick, switching between Sam and Jay's POV in an instant, to reveal just how lonely Jay is. It's a plotline that the show hasn't touched on as much lately, presumably because this is an ensemble show with so many characters, but it makes a lovely and much appreciated return this week when Jay makes a few new friends, including The Other Two's Drew Tarver as Micah. Within the first few minutes of this character's introduction, as well as his wacky friends, it's abundantly clear that this is a cult, but the writers do a good job at making it believable that Jay, who left all his friends in the city last year and now just watches his wife talk to cool, invisible friends, is isolated enough to fall for the cult. The result is a mix of hilarious hijinks and ridiculous contracts.
