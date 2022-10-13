Read full article on original website
Related
KLEWTV
Shooting victim in Clearwater County was a local mother of 4
A GoFundMe account has been set up to help with funeral expenses for Lanae Tackley, the woman identified by the Clearwater County Sheriff's Office who had been fatally shot on October 15, 2022. Her sister, Tia Glessner, created the account. She wrote in the description that Lanae "was a good...
KLEWTV
Fatal Clearwater County shooting ends in arrest
The Clearwater County Sheriff's Office released information on a weekend shooting that ended in the death of one person, and the arrest of another. Raoul R. Brown was arrested and is currently being charged with Involuntary Manslaughter, Possession of methamphetamine, and Injuring Another by Careless Handling and Discharging of Firearm, officials said in a press release.
pullmanradio.com
Pullman Woman Gavriel Hernandez Wanted On Nationwide $100K Warrant-35 Year Old Charged In Garfield Armed Robbery
A nationwide arrest warrant has been issued for the Pullman woman accused of taking part in an armed robbery. 35 year old Gavriel Hernandez was arrested with 37 year old Roy Valdez also of Pullman in early September. The Whitman County Sheriff’s Office arrested the couple for allegedly robbing a Garfield man at gunpoint inside his home. The pair have been charged with felony 1st degree robbery and theft.
KHQ Right Now
Woman shot and killed near Orofino, suspect charged with involuntary manslaughter
Orofino, Idaho. - The Clearwater County Sheriff's Office (CCSO) are investigating a shooting that happened on Oct. 15 killing one woman. Police responded to a shooting near South Dicks Creek and Teakean Butte. When they arrived on scene they found 38-year-old Lanae Tackely with a fatal gunshot wound. She died on scene.
Woman shot and killed in Orofino near Teakean Butte
OROFINO, ID. — A woman was killed from a gunshot wound in Orofino on Saturday. The Clearwater County Sheriff’s Office says they and the Clearwater County Ambulance responded to the reports of a shooting near South Dicks Creek and Teakean Butte just past 4 p.m. When deputies arrived, they found 38-year-old Lanae A. Tackley’s body. At the scene, deputies arrested...
One Person Air Lifted with Serious Injuries Following UTV Crash in Lewis County Friday Afternoon
LEWIS COUNTY - On the evening of Friday, October 14, 2022, the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office and Nezperce Ambulance were dispatched to the intersection of Russell Ridge Road and Albers Road in Lewis County for a rollover accident involving a UTV. According to a release from the Lewis County...
pullmanradio.com
WSU PD seeks information about bicycle theft
The WSU Police Department is seeking information about a bicycle theft that occurred on 10-12-2022 from the West side of the Spark Building. A $500 reward is being offered by the owner for any information that leads to the bicycle being recovered. The bicycle is described as a baby blue...
One Killed in Early Morning Crash in Lewis County
LEWISTON, Idaho (KLIX)-Idaho State Police is investigating a deadly crash Thursday on State Highway 64 in Lewis County. Emergency crews responded a little after midnight for a 2002 Saturn that had gone off the highway and went down an embankment about 350 feet. ISP said the driver was ejected from the car and killed. The crash remains under investigation.
pullmanradio.com
Idaho Republican Party Holding Rally Tuesday Night Near Genesee
The Idaho Republican Party will be holding a rally for state and local candidates outside Genesee Tuesday night. The event is from 6:00 to 9:00 at The Barn at Mader Farm on Hillside Road. The Idaho GOP is traveling around the state hosting rallies this week.
nwsportsmanmag.com
Pikeminnow Season Catch Up; Data Confirms Snake Walleye Increase
A sharp increase in incidental walleye catches during this year’s Northern Pikeminnow Sport-Reward Program season is confirming a report of building numbers of the fish colonizing upper portions of Washington’s Snake River. End-of-season tallies show 12 times as many walleye were reported in 2022 versus 2021 at the...
$74,950 Foreclosed Home For Sale In One of Idaho’s Most Darling Little Cities
In short, a foreclosed property is one that is seized and listed for sale by the homeowner's lender. Any home with a mortgage has what's called a lien on it. The lien is the part of the mortgage contract that grants a lender the power to take possession of a residence after the homeowner stops paying the mortgage.
pullmanradio.com
Axe Throwing Establishment Comes To The Palouse
An axe-throwing establishment has arrived on the Palouse. Moscow Axe Throwing is located at 310 West 3rd Street. The business hosted its grand opening last weekend. Moscow Axe Throwing is open 7 days a week from noon to midnight.
KLEWTV
Colfax Auctioneer Selected As 2022 FFA American Star Finalist
Colfax auctioneer and junior at Oklahoma State University, Cotton Booker, has been selected as one of four finalists for the National FFA Organization’s top achievement awards, the American Star in Agribusiness, according to a press release. The American Star Awards represent the best of the best among thousands of...
Comments / 0