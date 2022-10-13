ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gainesville, FL

alachuachronicle.com

Honoring the Departed Ceremony to be held on October 19

ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. – Alachua County Community Support Services, in collaboration with faith-based community organizations, invites the community to attend “Honoring the Departed” on Wednesday, October 19, 2022, at 1 p.m. at Evergreen Cemetery (401 S.E. 21st Avenue, Gainesville). “Honoring the Departed” is a ceremony to memorialize indigent individuals that were unclaimed, abandoned, or unknown. The ceremony is free and open to the public.
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
Gainesville’s Cold Night Shelter Program Anticipated October 18

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – City of Gainesville officials anticipate severe weather conditions, including temperatures below 45 degrees Fahrenheit during evening hours, Tuesday, Oct. 18. The anticipated temperatures will lead to the activation of the city’s Cold Night Shelter (CNS) Program, and it is expected to remain in effect until overnight low temperatures rise above 45 F. The CNS program normally runs from Nov. 1 through March 31.
GAINESVILLE, FL
Branford man arrested for stealing 26 Lego sets from Walmart

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Richard Fredrick Torrey, III, 35, was arrested yesterday afternoon and charged with grand theft after allegedly stealing 26 Lego sets with a value of $1,001.68 from the Walmart in Butler Plaza. Torrey reportedly went to the store at about 4:00 p.m. yesterday with reusable shopping bags,...
BRANFORD, FL
16 Alachua County schools get School Recognition Awards from Florida Department of Education

NORTH PORT, Fla. – Today, Governor Ron DeSantis visited Toledo Blade Elementary on its first day back in session to announce more than $200 million in awards through the School Recognition Program. These awards will go to 1,400 schools across the state that demonstrated student growth and teaching excellence in the 2021-22 school year. To be eligible, schools must receive a school grade of “A” or improve at least one letter grade from the prior year.
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
County Commission votes against proposed West End development

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – At their October 11 meeting, the Alachua County Commission voted 4-1 to deny an application for a 70-unit residential development on the former West End Golf Course property, leaving it zoned Recreational. Commissioner Raemi Eagle-Glenn was the sole vote in favor of the development, which she said was a compromise between the developer, who originally wanted 487 residential units and a hotel, and the neighbors, who wanted the property to remain as open space.
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
Man arrested for stealing 77 items from Walmart

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Travis James Brendle, 40, was arrested yesterday afternoon after allegedly filling a shopping cart with 77 items at Walmart and walking out without paying. Brendle entered the Butler Plaza Walmart around 1:00 p.m. yesterday and placed 77 items, including a flat-screen TV, clothes, baby products, bath...
GAINESVILLE, FL
31-year-old Alachua man killed in motorcycle accident in Micanopy

MICANOPY, Fla. – At 9:24 a.m. this morning, Florida Highway Patrol troopers responded to a motorcycle crash on U.S Hwy 441 in Micanopy. According to the report, the motorcycle was traveling south on U.S. 441 when it left the roadway and hit a sign. The driver, a 31-year-old Alachua man, was transported to UF Health Shands, where he was pronounced deceased. The cause of the crash remains under investigation.
MICANOPY, FL
Woman arrested for battery on an officer following bar fight

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Ayranique Tainesha Thomas, 25, was arrested last night and charged with battery, battery on a law enforcement officer, and disorderly intoxication following a fight at a bar on her birthday. A Gainesville Police Department (GPD) officer responded to a midtown bar just after midnight last night...
Man wanted in rape case arrested for trespassing on UF campus

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Abraham Omar McCray III, 37, was arrested late last night for drug possession and trespassing on the University of Florida campus. He was also wanted in a 2021 rape case and for violation of probation in another case. A University of Florida Police Department officer stopped...
GAINESVILLE, FL

