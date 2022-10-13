ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

KTUL

Oklahoma Highway Patrol accepting applications for 71st Lateral Academy

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol is accepting applications for the 71st Lateral Academy. Applications will be accepted through November 3. The lateral academy is open to any current, CLEET-certified law enforcement officer with at least two years of experience. A new college requirement passed in the...
Teen Driver Safety Week begins in Oklahoma

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — National Teen Driver Safety Week began on Sunday. The goal is simple: reduce the number of car accidents involving teens. Anyone who’s been a teenager knows it makes people feel invincible, but according to the Oklahoma Highway Safety Office, teens get in more car crashes than anyone over the age of 30.
