KTUL
Free morning after pills, pregnancy tests, delivered discreetly for Oklahoma residents
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Oklahoma has some of the most restrictive abortion laws in the country. But, women all over our state now have discreet access to the so-called "morning after" pill for free. It’s all thanks to a women-focused healthcare company and an anonymous donor. A company...
KTUL
Oklahoma Highway Patrol accepting applications for 71st Lateral Academy
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol is accepting applications for the 71st Lateral Academy. Applications will be accepted through November 3. The lateral academy is open to any current, CLEET-certified law enforcement officer with at least two years of experience. A new college requirement passed in the...
KTUL
Teen Driver Safety Week begins in Oklahoma
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — National Teen Driver Safety Week began on Sunday. The goal is simple: reduce the number of car accidents involving teens. Anyone who’s been a teenager knows it makes people feel invincible, but according to the Oklahoma Highway Safety Office, teens get in more car crashes than anyone over the age of 30.
KTUL
AAA reminds drivers to watch for stopped cars on 'National Move Over Day'
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — AAA is asking drivers to be careful and watch for workers on the side of the road. Oct. 15 is National "Move Over" Day. It's meant to remind drivers to slow down and move over when there's a car on the shoulder. AAA says about...
