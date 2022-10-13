Read full article on original website
Xsolla Expands Web Shop Solutions to Help Mobile Game Developers to Generate More Sales Online
LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 18, 2022-- Xsolla, a global video game commerce company, announces new features for their mobile-centric solutions to help mobile game developers stay ahead of the continuously evolving industry. With over 28 billion mobile game downloads in the first half of 2022, developers constantly seek ways to improve the mobile experience for their players and augment their monetization strategies in-game and online. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221018005232/en/ (Graphic: Business Wire)
Apple Music gains Spatial Audio support on select Mercedes-Benz vehicles
Apple is partnering with Mercedes-Benz to bring Apple Music’s Spatial Audio with Dolby Atmos support to select Mercedes vehicles. The feature will be immediately available to Apple Music subscribers with compatible cars. Apple Music has been available on Mercedes’ MBUX infotainment system since 2021. Enjoy Spatial Audio in...
Smartphone maker Foxconn unveils EV for Taiwan brand Yulon
TAIPEI, Taiwan — (AP) — The company that assembles smartphones for Apple Inc. and other global brands unveiled an electric SUV on Tuesday that will be produced for a Taiwanese automaker under a similar contract model. Foxconn Technology Group said the SUV will be sold by Yulon Motor...
World's 2nd Richest Person Sells Private Jet, Fed Up With People Tracking It On Twitter: 'No One Can See Where I Go'
Luxury-goods company LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton's LVMUY Bernard Arnault sold his private jet to stop Twitter accounts from tracking his travels. What Happened: Fed up with Twitterverse tracking Arnault's every move via his private plane, the world's second-richest person on Monday on French radio station Radio Classique said LVMH sold its private jet, reported Bloomberg.
Block-based themes for WordPress: Benefits, promise, and future?
WordPress is one of the most widely used content management systems on the market today. It powers 40% of the web. And WordPress, among other features, is much loved for its wide assortment of themes. As of 2020, WordPress has 31,000+ themes available. (More than 10,000 of them are available...
Apple Arcade collection of classic games keeps growing
Apple Arcade subscribers can now enjoy The Gardens Between+, which challenges player to solve puzzles by manipulating time. It’s a classic title joining Apple’s game service. In recent weeks, Gris+, Gin Rummy Classic+ and Spider Solitaire: Card Game+ also joined Apple Arcade. Many classic games join Apple Arcade.
Kanye West to buy right-wing social media app Parler to protect ‘conservative opinions’
Kanye West is buying Parler, the right-wing social media app that’s been banned by Apple and Google multiple times and was used to coordinate the January 6th riots.The rapper, known as Ye, joined the platform today.“In a world where conservative opinions are considered to be controversial we have to make sure we have the right to freely express ourselves,” said Mr West.“This deal will change the world, and change the way the world thinks about free speech. Ye is making a groundbreaking move into the free speech media space and will never have to fear being removed from social...
Awesome apps for work and a great game for play
I rely on my devices for everything. Whether it’s my recipe book, my alarm clock, to help me get work done, or entertain me during my down time, my devices are a critical piece of life. Having apps that help me in those situations (or just make them a little more fun) is key. This week, an app that makes short work of dealing with obscure files, a way to manage your favorite color collections, and a delightful game to enjoy. As usual, if you have something you want us to check out for a future Awesome Apps post, be sure to email your suggestion or tweet them over!
Get the M1 iPad Air at its lowest price so far
Apple’s 2022 iPad Air with M1 chip is down to its lowest-ever price on Amazon. It is available for $519 after a whopping $80 discount. This deal is on the entry-level iPad Air with 64GB storage. You can score a similar $80 off on the 256GB variant of the tablet.
Apple prepping iPad cradle that’s also a HomePod
Apple is reportedly planning an iPad cradle with a built-in speaker. It will function as a HomePod smart speaker, and when a tablet is placed in it will become a smart home hub with a touchscreen. The company also allegedly continues work on a single device that will perform the...
