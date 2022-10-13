Read full article on original website
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
Missiles, exploding drones again hit Ukraine's power, water
KYIV, Ukraine — (AP) — Air strikes cut power and water supplies in a repeatedly bombed Ukrainian city and pounded energy and infrastructure facilities elsewhere in the country on Tuesday, part of an apparent quickening effort by Russia to drive Ukrainians into the cold and dark as winter bites.
Russia-Ukraine war live: strikes reported in several Ukrainian cities; Russian plane crash death toll rises to 13
Attacks in Kryvyi Ri, Dnipro, Kharkiv and Mykolaiv on Tuesday morning; military jet hit residential building in Yeysk on Monday
Trump news – live: Trump charged Secret Service exorbitant hotel rates as DoJ recommends jail time for Bannon
The Department of Justice has recommended that former Trump advisor and far-right agitator Steve Bannon should be given a custodial sentence and a fine after being found guilty of contempt of Congress. Like several key figures from the Trump circle, Mr Bannon refused to testify to the 6 January select...
Asian shares mostly gain after rally on Wall Street
Stocks are mostly higher in Asia, tracking the latest rally on Wall Street
Exxon Exits Russia Completely After Putin Seizes Company's Properties: Report
Exxon Mobil Corp XOM reportedly said on Monday it has made a complete exit from Russia after President Vladimir Putin expropriated its properties. What Happened: Exxon’s decision to leave Russia completely comes after seven months of discussions over an orderly transfer of its 30% stake in a major oil project, reported Reuters.
Australia drops recognition of Jerusalem as Israel's capital
CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Australia has reversed a previous government’s recognition of west Jerusalem as Israel’s capital, the foreign minister said Tuesday, prompting consternation from Israel. The center-left Labor Party government Cabinet agreed to again recognize Tel Aviv as the capital and reaffirmed that Jerusalem’s status must be resolved in peace negotiations between Israel and the Palestinians, Foreign Minister Penny Wong said. Australia remained committed to a two-party solution to the conflict between Israelis and Palestinians, and “we will not support an approach that undermines this prospect,” Wong said. Israel’s Prime Minister Yair Lapid expressed disappointment in Australia’s changed position.
Smartphone maker Foxconn unveils EV for Taiwan brand Yulon
TAIPEI, Taiwan — (AP) — The company that assembles smartphones for Apple Inc. and other global brands unveiled an electric SUV on Tuesday that will be produced for a Taiwanese automaker under a similar contract model. Foxconn Technology Group said the SUV will be sold by Yulon Motor...
Goldman Sachs, Johnson & Johnson And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Tuesday
With US stock futures trading higher this morning on Tuesday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:. Wall Street expects Johnson & Johnson JNJ to report quarterly earnings at $2.52 per share on revenue of $23.47 billion before the opening bell. Johnson & Johnson shares rose 0.5% to $167.40 in after-hours trading.
Here's How Much Social Security Checks Are Increasing in 2023
The average retired worker, worker with disabilities, and widow(er) should bring home well over $100 extra per month next year.
Worry grows for Iran woman athlete who climbed without hijab
An Iranian female competitive climber has left South Korea after competing at an event in which she climbed without her nation's mandatory headscarf covering
