ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Missiles, exploding drones again hit Ukraine's power, water

KYIV, Ukraine — (AP) — Air strikes cut power and water supplies in a repeatedly bombed Ukrainian city and pounded energy and infrastructure facilities elsewhere in the country on Tuesday, part of an apparent quickening effort by Russia to drive Ukrainians into the cold and dark as winter bites.
Benzinga

Exxon Exits Russia Completely After Putin Seizes Company's Properties: Report

Exxon Mobil Corp XOM reportedly said on Monday it has made a complete exit from Russia after President Vladimir Putin expropriated its properties. What Happened: Exxon’s decision to leave Russia completely comes after seven months of discussions over an orderly transfer of its 30% stake in a major oil project, reported Reuters.
The Associated Press

Australia drops recognition of Jerusalem as Israel's capital

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Australia has reversed a previous government’s recognition of west Jerusalem as Israel’s capital, the foreign minister said Tuesday, prompting consternation from Israel. The center-left Labor Party government Cabinet agreed to again recognize Tel Aviv as the capital and reaffirmed that Jerusalem’s status must be resolved in peace negotiations between Israel and the Palestinians, Foreign Minister Penny Wong said. Australia remained committed to a two-party solution to the conflict between Israelis and Palestinians, and “we will not support an approach that undermines this prospect,” Wong said. Israel’s Prime Minister Yair Lapid expressed disappointment in Australia’s changed position.
WPXI Pittsburgh

Smartphone maker Foxconn unveils EV for Taiwan brand Yulon

TAIPEI, Taiwan — (AP) — The company that assembles smartphones for Apple Inc. and other global brands unveiled an electric SUV on Tuesday that will be produced for a Taiwanese automaker under a similar contract model. Foxconn Technology Group said the SUV will be sold by Yulon Motor...
Benzinga

Goldman Sachs, Johnson & Johnson And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Tuesday

With US stock futures trading higher this morning on Tuesday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:. Wall Street expects Johnson & Johnson JNJ to report quarterly earnings at $2.52 per share on revenue of $23.47 billion before the opening bell. Johnson & Johnson shares rose 0.5% to $167.40 in after-hours trading.

Comments / 0

Community Policy