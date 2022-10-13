ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

See inside singer and senator Frances Black’s cosy Dublin home

Singer and senator Frances Black opened up her Dublin home for a recent episode of RTE’s Keys to My Life. Located in a trendy corner of Dublin, Frances invited host Brendan Courtney into her home she shares with her husband of 27 years, Brian. As Frances and Brendan had...
Inside Pippa O’Connor’s freshly renovated Kildare house and gorgeous garden

Pippa O’Connor lives in a stunning family home with her husband Brian Ormond and their three sons, Ollie, Louis and Billy. The couple purchased their luxurious mansion back in August 2017 for €1.3 million and have spent many years renovating the property. Their home is located in the...
Robbie Keane announces the passing of his beloved mother and 'rock' Anne Keane

Irish football icon Robbie Keane has announced, "with a heavy heart," the death of his mother Anne. He described his beloved mum as the most "generous and selfless person" he has ever met. Posting to Instagram, he shared some lovely photos of his mother, and penned a tribute to her.
Emmerdale boss confirms multiple deaths as cow stampede tears through the village

Emmerdale's 50th Anniversary week continues this week as the storm continues to wreak havoc on the village residents. On Sunday night's special viewers saw Kim and Harriet's lives hang in the balance after Harriet's quad bike, which was leaking fuel, was struck by lightning and the two characters were caught up in the terrifying explosion.
Pippa O'Connor felt 'washed up' after becoming a mum impacted her modelling career

Pippa O'Connor felt "washed up" when she started getting less work as a model after becoming a mum. The blogger turned businesswoman shares children Ollie (9), Louis (6) and baby Billy with husband Brian Ormond. While Pippa has established a hugely successful career for herself in recent years, she explained...

