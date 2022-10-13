ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KCRA.com

KCRA 3's Leticia Ordaz honored with mayoral proclamation for accomplishments as a bilingual author

WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. — KCRA 3 anchor Leticia Ordaz was presented with a mayoral proclamation by West Sacramento's mayor on Friday. Ordaz was honored for her accomplishments in publishing several bilingual children's books in both English and Spanish. She received the honor inside Arthur Turner Library as part of Hispanic Heritage Month, and it was a surprise.
WEST SACRAMENTO, CA
Sacramento, CA
KRON4 News

Vallejo PD respond to shooting incident near charter school Tuesday

VALLEJO, Calif. (KRON) — A local Vallejo charter school was placed on lockdown Tuesday after a shooting incident occurred nearby, according to Vallejo Police Department. The shooting incident occurred on Tuesday at around 1:30 p.m. and caused the charter school, Caliber Change Makers Academy, to go on lockdown. The school lockdown was lifted after officers […]
VALLEJO, CA
KRON4 News

One dead after solo vehicle collision in Brentwood

BRENTWOOD, Calif. (KRON) — One man has died after a single-vehicle collision in north Brentwood, according to a press release from Brentwood Police Department. Around 7:21 a.m., officers with BPD were called to the scene of a overturned vehicle near Grant Street and Fairview Avenue. After officers arrived, they found the driver alone in the […]
BRENTWOOD, CA
CBS Sacramento

Former Natomas hotel converted to housing community for the homeless

NATOMAS — A former North Natomas hotel will now put a roof over homeless families. Vice Mayor Angelique Ashby unveiled the new housing project called "Vista Nueva" in what used to be Staybridge Suites. The permanent housing community, created in partnership with Jamboree Housing Corporation and the Sacramento Housing and Redevelopment Agency, will soon be home to over 100 Sacramento families. "Vista Nueva" means "new view" or "new perspective" in Spanish. For those who are homeless or at risk of being homeless, the converted hotel could be the answer. "Folks cannot find housing," Jamboree CEO Laura Archuleta said. "If you earn $25,000 a year...
SACRAMENTO, CA
KTLA

Arrest made in Stockton serial killings

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — The Stockton Police Department shared on Saturday that an arrest has been made in connection to the series of killings in Stockton. Stockton Police Chief Stanley McFadden thanked several local, state and federal law enforcement agencies as well as the Stockton community for their help in making this arrest. The arrest […]
STOCKTON, CA
Elk Grove Citizen

Sky River Casino to expand parking

Elk Grove’s Sky River Casino will have a new, 250,000-square-foot parking area before Oct. 31. This new, $1.6 million parking lot is being constructed by the 26-year-old Sacramento business, Martin Brothers Construction, which is owned by Elk Grove resident Felipe Martin. He is also a candidate for the Elk...
police1.com

Video: Machete-wielding man fatally shot after advancing on deputy

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Body camera video and 911 audio released this week by the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office show a deputy fatally shooting a man who advanced on his wife and the deputy late last month while wielding a machete and covering his eyes. The man, identified by...
SACRAMENTO, CA
KCRA.com

Stockton serial killings: Neighbors describe possible encounters with suspected killer

STOCKTON, Calif. — News ofan arrest in connection to a series of killings in Stockton reverberated across the city on Saturday. Wesley Brownlee, 43, of Stockton, was taken into custody early Saturday morning near Winslow Way and Village Green Drive, officials said. The cross streets are near Stockton’s Panella Park and the Winslow Village Apartments.
STOCKTON, CA
sacramentocityexpress.com

These streets in Sacramento are closing for IRONMAN California

Thousands of athletes are expected to participate in the 2022 IRONMAN California race in Sacramento on Sunday, Oct. 23. The triathlon competition will temporarily close several streets in downtown and midtown Sacramento. The Oct. 23 event ends at the California State Capitol. Some streets will close as soon as Monday,...
SACRAMENTO, CA
Sacramento Observer

Racist Acts Target High School Athletes

The Greater Sacramento region has been hit by at least three incidents of racism in high school sports, including two cases that have caused the schools to cancel their varsity football seasons. On Sept. 26, the Amador High canceled its varsity season over what officials called a “highly inappropriate group...
YUBA CITY, CA
elkgrovelagunanews.com

City of Elk Grove sued by developers of Oak Rose apartment project

The developers of a proposed apartment complex in the Old Town Elk Grove area that was denied by the city of Elk Grove are now suing the city over that decision. The proposed Oak Rose development was a 67-unit project located on Elk Grove Blvd just west of Waterman Road. The developer, Excelerate Housing Group, applied for the project under the state of California’s SB 35 legislation. SB 35 allows developers of affordable housing to obtain faster approval of projects by going through what is called a ” ministerial review”. SB 35 limits the power of local governments to deny affordable housing projects.
FOX40

Single vehicle crash on I-5 leaves one dead, another in trauma center

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento Fire Department is responding to a fatal collision on northbound I-5 near I-80. A single vehicle collided with a pole, killing the driver, Edwin Medina Padilla, 26, of Sacramento and causing the passenger a female in her early 20’s, to be transported to a nearby trauma center, according to […]

