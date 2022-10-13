Husky Football Midseason Report, Position by Position

Six games in, here's how the UW players have fared so far.

As promised, Kalen DeBoer's University of Washington football team has no problem generating large amounts of offense, averaging 41 points per game and just a yard and a half shy of spitting out 500 an outing.

As for the defense, now that's another story.

After permitting 85 points and 896 yards in consecutive losses, co-defensive coordinator Chuck Morrell was asked who played well on his Husky stop unit during the road setbacks.

Each time, he mentioned just one guy — defensive tackle Tuli Letuligasenoa against UCLA and linebacker Cam Bright against Arizona State.

"I thought Cam Bright had his best game for us so far, which is exciting," Morrell said after the 45-38 loss to the Sun Devils. "Obviously we believe in Cam and his ability and his skill set. To see him coming into his own, just running; that's what he does as good as anyone out there is run to the ball."

Well, 2-against-11 on defense are not strong odds for winning Pac-12 football games.

With six games in the books, the new Husky staff over the remaining six regular-season games will try to get defenders healthy, experienced to the point of being trustworthy and far more successful than they've been in winning four of six games but giving up a ton of yards and points.

A positive start to the DeBoer era at the UW is at stake. Likely a bowl game of some sort. Recruiting momentum. Fan-base support.

With all of that in mind, we look at the 22 Husky starting jobs and two specialists and how things have played out so far and who might be making a move for postseason recognition and who's suffering some.

HUSKY STARTING OFFENSE

WR Rome Odunze — The sophomore is having an All-Pac-12 season with 35 catches for 524 yards and 4 touchdowns. He's now on the Biletnikoff Award watch list. He's turned in three consecutive 100-yard receiving games and ranks second in the Pac-12 in total yards and catches even after missing an outing with an injury. Interestingly, he's started just three games so far.

WR Jalen McMillan — He's just a notch behind Odunze with 31 catches for 453 yards and 4 scores over six games. He's meeting high expectations. Keep going, and he could draw some postseason accolades.

WR Ja'Lynn Polk — Polk has had one huge outing against the Big Ten's Michigan State on national TV, catching 6 passes for 153 yards and 3 scores. Otherwise, he's come up with a relatively quiet 10 receptions for 133 yards and a TD in the five other games. He's been a third wheel.

OT Troy Fautanu — He's a big reason quarterback Michael Penix Jr. has been sacked just three times. He's a partial reason Jaxson Kirkland is a guard now. He's on a course to become possibly a second-team All-Pac-12 selection or honorable mention.

OG Jaxson Kirkland — He's gone through ankle surgery, a late start and a position change. He also had a big day in the desert, helping the Huskies score five times in short-yardage situations on the ground. He seems to be rounding into his previous dominant shape, though his delayed return could well cost him all-conference honors.

C Corey Luciano — Luciano seemed to be effectively going about his job, sometimes sharing game time with Matteo Mele, but then he had a disastrous low snap at the Arizona State 31. The ball got slapped backward for a 30-yard loss and snuffed out any hope for a comeback attempt in Tempe. Big stain on his ledger.

OG Henry Bainivalu — The sixth-year senior continues to show up for work, having started 24 consecutive Husky games without a miss, more than anyone else on the roster. He's not flashy, but he does his job. He might be worthy of All-Pac-12 honorable-mention accolades again.

OT Roger Rosengarten — The redshirt freshman could be one of the league's better linemen before he's done, but he's going through his baptism now and it's been painful at times. He drew three penalties at UCLA, including an ill-timed unsportsmanlike conduct flag at the Bruins 6. He's learning on the job.

TE Devin Culp — He's an NFL prospect who got off to a somewhat slow start in the DeBoer offense, but he's caught 8 of his 13 passes, picked up 68 of his 111 receiving yards and made his lone touchdown reception in the past two games. His overall performance over the next six games ahead should dictate whether he turns pro or comes back for another UW season in 2023.

QB Michael Penix Jr. — The Indiana transfer has been superb, the most productive Husky of all, previously ranking as the nation's leading passer before dipping to second this week with wieldy passing yardage of 2,044. Add that to his 158-for-244 completion stat line and 16 touchdown passes. He thrown for at least 300 yards in all six of his games. He was second-team All-Big Ten once; he could match that in the Pac-12. The NFL scouts have to like what they see, especially with him being able to stay healthy through six games. He has another year of college eligibility that most likely will go unused.

RB Wayne Taulapapa — He might not have the speed of Cam Davis or the explosiveness of Richard Newton, but the Virginia transfer is reliable in running, catching and blocking almost to a fault. He rarely makes mistakes and that's why he's the starter and leads the Huskies in rushing with 70 carries for 410 yards and 4 touchdowns. He also has 11 catches for 117 yards and another score. He'll help get those others ready to play by showing them his consistency.

PK Peyton Henry — The sixth-year senior has had to watch the aggressive Huskies go for it a lot on fourth down and eschew field goals, but he's been perfect when called upon after making all nine of his 3-point attempts and all 27 conversion kicks. He could repeat his honorable-mention honors from the past.

HUSKY STARTING DEFENSE

ER Jeremiah Martin — He's a full-fledged starter for the first time in five seasons as a collegian. Counting Texas A&M, he's appeared in 49 games. He's the only Husky edge rusher to start all six games this season. By all accounts, he's been fairly steady with 17 tackles, including 3.5 for tackles for loss and 3 sacks, plus he has 2 quarterback hurries and a forced fumble. He could stand to make a few more big plays. He could play another season if he wanted to become more NFL desirable.

DT Tuli Letuligasenoa — The man called Tuli has been one of the UW's most consistent defenders when there hasn't been many. However, he had to come off the bench at ASU and play sporadically while dealing with some health issues. He has season stats of 12 tackles, a TFL and, get this, 4 pass break-ups, which any of his secondary teammates would kill for. He's likely headed for All-Pac-12 second-team or honorable-mention recognition.

DT Faatui Tuitele — The sophomore replaced the departed and underperforming Taki Taimani as a six-game starter. He has modest stats of 3 tackles, a half TFL and a half sack, plus 2 quarterback hurries and a pair of fumble recoveries. The Huskies need more production out of this position, but Tuitele is a step up from his predecessor.

ER Bralen Trice — The sophomore is a star in the making, having beaten out Zion Tupuola-Fetui for the starting job in five of the first six games. He has 18 tackles, including 7 TFLs and 4.5 sacks, plus a pair of quarterback hurries. He's on the cusp of being a feared playmaker similar to ZTF in 2020, but he's not there yet. Look for him to receive All-Pac-12 honorable mention unless he piles up a lot of sacks and draws greater accolades.

LB Cam Bright — While he was singled out for his 10-tackle performance at ASU, he's been steady but not all-conference material. He runs well, but he might be a little undersized playing on the inside. Admittedly, Bright was more of a hybrid linebacker/safety for Pittsburgh, his previous stop. He has 35 tackles, including 2.5 TFLs, 1.5 sacks and an interception. He's not Eddie Ulofoshio, but still might get to play next to him and flourish.

LB Alphonzo Tuputala — The sophomore made a strong push to win the starting job and had big moments early on, but he wasn't quite as effective in the consecutive losses, especially at ASU, where he had 3 tackles. His season stat line is 35 tackles, 4.5 TFLs and 3 sacks. He could be an all-conference player in seasons ahead, but not yet.

CB Jordan Perryman — The UC Davis corner might be a talented coverage guy, but he just played his first full game at ASU and hasn't shown anything yet. Injuries have spoiled his season so far. If he can stay healthy, the Huskies need someone like him to step up in the secondary and shut down all the passing yards piling up at the Huskies' expense.

CB Misheal Powell — Fairly reliable, this sophomore corner got hurt at the end of the Michigan State game and that's when things got really messy for the Husky secondary. Three different players have started in place of him in a constant shuffle. Here's wondering if Jacobe Covington, now sitting on the bench at USC after transferring out, would have been been the answer to this problem? There appears to be no end in sight to his inactive situation.

S Alex Cook — The sixth-year senior has showed up for every game as a starter, been a vocal team leader and leads the team in tackles with 41, but he hasn't played all that well in coverage. Here's thinking he's a better support player rather than focal defender. He has no passing stats as of yet, such as interceptions, pass break-ups or quarterback hurries.

S Asa Turner — He appeared ready for a breakout season after coming up with a pair of interceptions in the opener, but a practice injury sat him down for three games. Sorely needed, he came back at ASU only to be called for targeting and sitting down again halfway through the second quarter. He's been greatly missed. He'll try again to get back in the flow on Saturday against Arizona.

H Dominique Hampton — The junior hybrid Husky has been the best of the Husky defensive backs, and the former safety is still settling into a new position and his play has been adequate. He has 24 tackles, a half TFL and leads the DBS with 3 pass break-ups. He'd probably be so much better off with more veteran talent around him.

P Jack McCallister — He's been a big surprise. Outside of one shank, he's held his own by averaging 42.6 yards on 11 punts, with a.long of 58. He beat out Kevin Ryan, the Idaho State transfer who brought a 45.6 average with him to Montlake as well as All-Big Sky honorable-mention honors. McCallister will be the UW punter for the next three seasons.

