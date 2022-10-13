ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Steelers Offense Will Have Two Injured Players Ready By Game Day

By Noah Strackbein
AllSteelers
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4StRal_0iXsyC5W00

The Pittsburgh Steelers offense doesn't need to worry about two injured veterans.

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are dealing with 11 injuries heading into Week 6 but should have good news on two of them.

With Pat Freiermuth in the concussion protocol, dealing with his third concussion in two seasons, the Steelers' tight end room is slim. Zach Gentry is nursing a knee injury he sustained against the Buffalo Bills, and did not practice to start the week.

That changed on Thursday when Gentry retook the field in South Side. Afterward, he confirmed he was a full participant and feels good. Without a setback, he expects to play against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

If Freiermuth does not play, Gentry will start with Connor Heyward behind him.

Center Mason Cole is also expecting to play this weekend despite dealing with a foot injury. Cole started the week missing practice and walking around in a walking boot on his right foot.

Cole confirmed with All Steelers that he'll play against the Bucs and is feeling fine. The injury seems to be a lingering issue from early in the season.

The Steelers kickoff against the Buccaneers at 1 p.m. at Acrisure Stadium.

AllSteelers

Pittsburgh, PA
