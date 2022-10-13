Read full article on original website
Related
bioengineer.org
The Ocean should be treated as a living entity with inherent rights, and Ocean-centered governance introduced to resolve crises and foster a more harmonious co-existence with humanity, advocate researchers at the Earth Law Center and elsewhere
In your coverage, please use this URL to provide access to the freely available paper in PLOS Biology: http://journals.plos.org/plosbiology/article?id=10.1371/journal.pbio.3001828. In your coverage, please use this URL to provide access to the freely available paper in PLOS Biology: http://journals.plos.org/plosbiology/article?id=10.1371/journal.pbio.3001828. Article Title: Living in relationship with the Ocean to transform governance in...
Chemical hair straighteners linked to higher risk of uterine cancer for Black women, study shows
Women using chemical hair-straightening products are at a higher risk of uterine cancer than women who reported not using them, a new study by the National Institutes of Health found. Researchers noted that Black women may have a higher risk because they are more likely to use such products more frequently.
bioengineer.org
Effective communication in automobile recalls encourages corrective action among American drivers, finds Pusan National University researcher
Automobile recalls for manufacturing defects are essential to minimize potential risks and enhance public safety. In the event of a recall, the manufacturer issues a recall letter to the vehicle owner, which communicates the details of the risk involved and subsequent corrective actions. However, it is not clear whether recall letters result in prompt corrective actions. This motivated Prof. Yong-Kyun Bae from Pusan National University in Korea to investigate corrective behavior among American vehicle owners in response to automobile recalls. “Consumers always face potential risks from defective products. Without proper treatment and preventive tools via product recalls, they cannot be free from unreasonable risks and accidental harm,” notes Prof. Bae.
bioengineer.org
Dr. Manel Esteller, director of the Josep Carreras Leukaemia Research Institute, considered among the most relevant worldwide researchers according to the Stanford University
Barcelona, October 17th, 2022. Manel Esteller, Director of the Josep Carreras Leukaemia Research Institute (IJC), ICREA Researcher and Professor of Genetics at the University of Barcelona has been considered among the group of top 0.06% researchers with the most impact on world level in all areas of Science by the prestigious Stanford University in the United States.
International Nonprofit Longevity Science Foundation Expands to the United States with New CEO
MIAMI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 18, 2022-- The Longevity Science Foundation (LSF), a global nonprofit organization providing research funding to establish a longer and healthier human lifespan, has recently expanded by launching operations in the United States and appointing a new President & CEO, Lisa E. Ireland. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221014005355/en/ The LSF’s new CEO, Lisa E. Ireland. Photo credits to NSP Studio, https://www.nspstudio.com/
bioengineer.org
A new AI model can accurately predict human response to novel drug compounds
New York, October 17, 2022 – The journey between identifying a potential therapeutic compound and Food and Drug Administration approval of a new drug can take well over a decade and cost upwards of a billion dollars. A research team at the CUNY Graduate Center has created an artificial intelligence model that could significantly improve the accuracy and reduce the time and cost of the drug development process. Described in a newly published paper in Nature Machine Intelligence, the new model, called CODE-AE, can screen novel drug compounds to accurately predict efficacy in humans. In tests, it was also able to theoretically identify personalized drugs for over 9,000 patients that could better treat their conditions. Researchers expect the technique to significantly accelerate drug discovery and precision medicine.
bioengineer.org
Survey: Many US women lack basic information on life after mastectomy
Arlington Heights, IL — As many as 50 percent of cancer patients who’ve undergone a mastectomy have elected to have breast reconstruction surgery. Yet, while breast reconstruction is a common procedure, a new national survey finds that many women may have not received adequate information to evaluate how it may impact them physically, financially and emotionally.
Scientists From Top U.S. Nuke Lab Recruited by China, Report Claims
Chinese scientists who worked at one of the most advanced weapons research labs in America were later recruited by Beijing, according to a new report. Some 162 researchers who worked at the Los Alamos National Laboratory between 1987 and 2021 returned to China to work on programs to develop hypersonic technology, drones, and deep-penetrating warheads. There were so many examples of Chinese researchers who passed through the lab in New Mexico—where the atomic bomb was originally created—that they have been dubbed the “Los Alamos Club.” Greg Levesque, who wrote the report from Strider Technologies, told the Telegraph: “What the Chinese government has set up is a system. That system is built to incentivize folks to make those decisions to go to the U.S., go to the U.K., study, learn, and then there are financial and reputational benefits to actually going back [to China].” The report comes after it emerged that British military pilots are being lured to China to train the People’s Liberation Army.Read it at The Telegraph
bioengineer.org
Researchers to holistically assess buildings’ thermal resilience, sustainability
UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. — As the frequency and severity of both heat waves and extreme cold weather events increase across the United States, assessing how well a structure can handle extreme temperatures — known as thermal resilience — becomes critical, according to Penn State Associate Professor of Architectural Engineering Julian Wang. With a four-year, $500,000 National Science Foundation grant, a Penn State team led by Wang is developing a new holistic framework to understand the relationship between thermal resilience and sustainable design strategies for buildings and communities.
bioengineer.org
Timely interventions for depression might lower the future risk of dementia
Philadelphia, October 17, 2022 – Depression has long been associated with an increased risk of dementia, and now a new study provides evidence that timely treatment of depression could lower the risk of dementia in specific groups of patients. Philadelphia, October 17, 2022 – Depression has long been associated...
Is milk still considered healthy? How much do we need? 'It really depends on the person'
Experts say milk is a great way to get proper calcium but it's not the only way; it can come from products like kale, winter squash, and spinach.
bioengineer.org
Polyester chemistry highlights possible role of microdroplets in the origin of life
Scientists have long been fascinated with the origin of life on Earth, namely the transition from simple pre-biotic organic molecules to living cell systems. How did these chemical reactions come about, and how did it drive the chemical evolution? Pre-biotic chemistry is the study of how organic compounds formed and self-organised in the buildup to the origin of life on Earth. Different initial pre-biotic compounds have been proposed for the polymerisation step that supposedly played the driving role in chemical evolution. According to speculations on the abiotic origin of life, pre-biotic organic compounds not relevant in modern biochemistry could also have, in fact, played an important role in chemical evolution. Thus, in 2019, researchers from the Earth-Life Science Institute (ELSI) first suggested protocell models based on polyester microdroplets. A new international and interdisciplinary research collaboration, led by researchers from the ELSI at Tokyo Institute of Technology, Japan, now explores the suitable conditions for the synthesis and assembly of polyester microdroplets. Their results show that polyester microdroplets form in much wider conditions than was previously understood, making them a viable candidate as a protocell model.
bioengineer.org
Land analysis in Turkey and Bulgaria to contribute to ecological efforts
A research project conducted at Koç University aims to shed light on future social and environmental threats. The study of 30,000 km2 of land in Turkey and Bulgaria will analyze radical changes in land use and land cover. Correlating the data with population dynamics, the research will contribute to predictions of possible agricultural population loss and deforestation in the future.
bioengineer.org
Tiara Moore, CEO of Black in Marine Science, describes the journey to create the organization, its current activities, and the challenges that remain
In your coverage, please use this URL to provide access to the freely available paper in PLOS Biology: http://journals.plos.org/plosbiology/article?id=10.1371/journal.pbio.3001833. In your coverage, please use this URL to provide access to the freely available paper in PLOS Biology: http://journals.plos.org/plosbiology/article?id=10.1371/journal.pbio.3001833. Author Interview: https://plos.io/3RSOnIY. Article Title: Black in Marine Science: A new wave...
bioengineer.org
Scientists discover structure of adult brain – previously thought to be fixed – is changed by treatment
Scientists believe that the structure of the adult brain is generally rigid and incapable of rapid changes; now new work has shown that this is not true. German researchers have shown that in-patient treatment for depression can lead to an increase in brain connectivity, and those patients who respond well to this treatment show a greater increase in connectivity than those who don’t.
bioengineer.org
Project examines mental health care training in South Africa
It is almost impossible to imagine the long-term psychological problems faced by the over 16 million orphans and vulnerable children in the global society, difficult to conceptualize their sense of loss and sadness. One thing, however, is universally understood: Sensitive and responsive caregiving leads to positive outcomes, both intellectually and on a social and emotional basis, for all children.
bioengineer.org
Test for carbon monoxide poisoning is unreliable and should not be used
Berlin, Germany: Pulse oximetry is an unreliable method for spotting people suffering with carbon monoxide poisoning and it should not be used for this purpose, according to a systematic review and meta-analysis presented today (Tuesday) at the European Emergency Medicine Congress [1]. Berlin, Germany: Pulse oximetry is an unreliable method...
bioengineer.org
Fewer patients sent to hospital rehabilitation facilities for recovery after colorectal operations early in the COVID pandemic
The first months of the COVID pandemic in 2020 caused a discernible change in post-surgery practice; colorectal surgeons discharged more patients direct to home for recovery, thus, bypassing a stay at a rehabilitation facility. The rate of patients discharged to rehabilitation facilities dropped 3% but the number of patients who...
bioengineer.org
Future emissions from ‘country of permafrost’ significant, must be factored into global climate targets
By the end of this century, permafrost in the rapidly warming Arctic will likely emit as much carbon dioxide and methane into the atmosphere as a large industrial nation, and potentially more than the U.S. has emitted since the start of the industrial revolution. By the end of this century,...
bioengineer.org
Deep learning tool identifies bacteria in micrographs
Omnipose, a deep learning software, is helping to solve the challenge of identifying varied and miniscule bacteria in microscopy images. It has gone beyond this initial goal to identify several other types of tiny objects in micrographs. Omnipose, a deep learning software, is helping to solve the challenge of identifying...
Comments / 0