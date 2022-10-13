Chinese scientists who worked at one of the most advanced weapons research labs in America were later recruited by Beijing, according to a new report. Some 162 researchers who worked at the Los Alamos National Laboratory between 1987 and 2021 returned to China to work on programs to develop hypersonic technology, drones, and deep-penetrating warheads. There were so many examples of Chinese researchers who passed through the lab in New Mexico—where the atomic bomb was originally created—that they have been dubbed the “Los Alamos Club.” Greg Levesque, who wrote the report from Strider Technologies, told the Telegraph: “What the Chinese government has set up is a system. That system is built to incentivize folks to make those decisions to go to the U.S., go to the U.K., study, learn, and then there are financial and reputational benefits to actually going back [to China].” The report comes after it emerged that British military pilots are being lured to China to train the People’s Liberation Army.Read it at The Telegraph

