ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado Springs, CO

Colorado Springs man arrested for the murder of a woman found dead in a garage

By KRDO News
KRDO News Channel 13
KRDO News Channel 13
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0c6T1l_0iXsxdlE00

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs Police arrested a 39-year-old Colorado Springs man for the murder of a woman found dead in a garage.

Monday, officers were dispatched at 8:18 p.m. for a call for service in the 500 block of Erie Rd. According to CSPD, there was a reported body found in the garage of a home.

At the scene, police found the body of a woman. The Violent Crimes Homicide/Assault Unit responded and took over the investigation.

Later that day, CSPD said 39-year-old Gregory Whittemore of Colorado Springs was identified as the suspect. He was taken into custody and booked into the El Paso County Jail on the charge of murder in the first degree.

On Tuesday, the El Paso County Coroner's Office identified the victim as 27-year-old Allison Scarfone of Colorado Springs. The coroner's office has yet to determine the official cause of death, but this is being investigated as a homicide.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26fNvS_0iXsxdlE00
Allison Scarfone, courtesy of CSPD

According to court documents, Whittemore's roommate, Jerome Fisher was the person to call police about the body.

When police got to the house, Whittemore was no longer there. It turns out, he had been driven by a friend to Peak View Behavioral Health, a psychiatric hospital 25 minutes north of the crime.

That friend, Michael Field, later told police Whittemore called him around 1:30 in the afternoon Monday saying they needed to talk. When Field arrived, Whittemore was crying.

Field says around 7:30 that night he took Whittemore to Peak View. On the drive, Whittemore explained he got into a fight with a homeless woman he had gotten some clothes for. Court documents don’t say what started the fight, but Whittemore told Field while they were arguing Scarfone had called him a rapist.

Whittemore said being called a rapist sent him into a fit of rage. He then hit Scarfone, suffocated her, cut her clothes off, and proceeded to actually rape her.

Jerome Fisher, the roommate, would go on to tell police Whittemore actually confessed to Field and Fisher earlier in the day around 4:30. He says after discussing Whittemore’s options, Field took him to the hospital. While they were gone Fisher called his own parole officer, who encouraged him to turn his roommate into police — which Fisher did.

During his interrogation Whittemore told police he has been diagnosed with several mental health disorders and has psychotic and crazy thoughts.

Whittemore also told them he’s a convicted sex offender and has a prior case for attempting to murder another woman.

The court documents say at the time of Monday's attack, Whittemore was still on parole and was even wearing an active ankle monitor.

This was one of three homicides police investigated Monday night that forced the department to go on accident alert status for the city.

According to CSPD, this is the 39th homicide investigation in the City of Colorado Springs in 2022. This time last year, CSPD investigated 30 homicides.

Police say this is still an active investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Colorado Springs Police Department at 719-444-7000. To remain anonymous, call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at 719-634-7867 or 1-800-222-8477.

The post Colorado Springs man arrested for the murder of a woman found dead in a garage appeared first on KRDO .

Comments / 5

Nikki
4d ago

He previously tried to murder someone, and yet here he was.... Out and about waiting to strike again. Whew! That ankle monitor sure came in handy! My heart breaks for the girl he murdered, and her family.

Reply
2
Related
KKTV

Suspects tied to multiple drive-by shootings in Pueblo

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - Following multiple drive-by shootings in Pueblo, police have made several arrests. The Pueblo Police Department announced the arrests of Zacariah Trujillo-Martinez, Jacob Archuleta and Bobbi Sue Aguilar on Monday. Police tied the trio to shootings on Oct. 13 and 14 that occurred along Spruce Street and E. Orman Avenue. Police were able to gather info at the scene to identify a suspect vehicle that is owned by Aguilar.
PUEBLO, CO
KXRM

COLD CASE: Who Killed Sherry Boyd?

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) continues to investigate the death of 44-year-old Sherry Boyd after her body was found in Prospect Lake 35 years ago. In 1987, CSPD received reports of a body floating in Prospect Lake. The body would later be identified as Boyd. Evidence suggested that she was killed […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

Death under investigation after woman is hit by brush truck near downtown Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs police say they’re investigating after a brush truck reportedly hit a woman in a park downtown. Police say firefighters with the Colorado Springs Fire Department were responding to reports of a tree stump on fire near Dorchester Park off Nevada and I-25. As the vehicle entered the park, police say it came in contact with a person. CSPD says members of the fire department got out to check on the person and the person was dead.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

Woman dead after being hit by brush truck downtown

Wreaths Across America and the Honor Bell Foundation stopped in Colorado Springs on 10/16/22 to educate the community and honor veterans. The El Paso County Sheriff's office says the protesters are expressing their First Amendment rights. Updated: Oct. 15, 2022 at 9:25 AM MDT. Law enforcement from the Pueblo Police...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Police respond to car accident following a stabbing at a Pueblo KFC

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Pueblo Police Department is investigating a stabbing at a fast food restaurant on Pueblo's north side. Saturday, Oct. 15, officers were dispatched to the KFC at 4171 N. Elizabeth St. at 6:50 p.m. While responding to the restaurant, officers were notified of a nearby traffic accident at Hwy. 50 and The post Police respond to car accident following a stabbing at a Pueblo KFC appeared first on KRDO.
PUEBLO, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Man fires gun near adult league soccer game, bystanders hold shooter down until police arrive

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Around 4 p.m. Sunday afternoon, Colorado Springs Police (CSPD) say officers were dispatched on a report of multiple shots fired across the street from The Classical Academy Central Campus in the 1600 block of Springcrest Road. Police say they received reports of a woman hiding while a man was shooting The post Man fires gun near adult league soccer game, bystanders hold shooter down until police arrive appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Child hit by car while running through traffic in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A child was struck by a car Saturday evening on the east side of town and was taken to the hospital, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department. It happened just after 5 p.m. when police said a juvenile crossed the street without using a crosswalk and was weaving through The post Child hit by car while running through traffic in Colorado Springs appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

Crash involving a school bus and semi closes a Colorado highway Monday

CUSTER COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - No students were on board when a school bus crashed with a semi in Colorado on Monday. Colorado State Patrol is reporting they received a call about the two-vehicle crash at about 11:23 a.m. along Highway 96 about five miles east of Westcliffe. The crash forced the closure of the highway for several hours.
WESTCLIFFE, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Police search for two suspects seen breaking into Colorado Springs business

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Police are searching for two suspects in a break-in at a commercial business in Colorado Springs. On Sept. 30, officers with the Colorado Springs Police Department responded to the 3800 block of N. Academy Blvd. on reports of a break-in at 7 a.m. According to police, two men male suspects The post Police search for two suspects seen breaking into Colorado Springs business appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Court Docs: Colorado Springs police say suspect strangled a man to death with Krav Maga move

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Newly released court documents are shining a light on one of the three homicides that occurred during a violent Monday night in Colorado Springs. A man, now accused of second-degree murder, called 911 Monday at 7:50 p.m. to report that he strangled another man in an act of self-defense. While The post Court Docs: Colorado Springs police say suspect strangled a man to death with Krav Maga move appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Man found dead in Pueblo identified, death being investigated as homicide

(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The Pueblo County Coroner said a 67-year-old man’s death is now being investigated as a homicide after his body was found on Monday, Oct. 10. The death was initially labeled suspicious on Wednesday, after officers responded to the 100 block of North Dayton Avenue shortly before noon on a report of a […]
PUEBLO, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

KRDO News Channel 13

Colorado Springs, CO
19K+
Followers
5K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Colorado Springs and Pueblo, CO from KRDO News Channel 13, Where the News Comes First.

 https://krdo.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy