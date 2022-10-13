Read full article on original website
Related
KSAT 12
Activists want marijuana & abortion decriminalization on May 2023 ballot
San Antonio – An activist group focused on police reform wants city voters’ help to eliminate the enforcement of low-level marijuana possession and criminal abortion cases in San Antonio. Act 4 SA plans to launch a campaign Tuesday to put a city charter amendment with numerous policing policy...
KSAT 12
Bexar County Criminal District Court judges appoints attorney to new associate judge position
BEXAR COUNTY – Bexar County Criminal District Court judges have appointed attorney Miguel Najera to fill a newly created associate judge position, according to county officials. The new associate judge will handle pre-indictment matters assigned at arrest rather than indictment, county officials said in a news release. Bexar County...
KSAT 12
Owner headed to court after SA boarding home racks up more than 50 violations
SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio doctor is scheduled to make a plea appearance in Municipal Court on Tuesday morning after a boarding home he owns racked up more than 50 violations. The property, located north of downtown at 903 W. Craig Place, has repeatedly been inspected by San...
KSAT 12
Trial date finally set for Andre McDonald
SAN ANTONIO – The man accused of killing his wife and burning her body will finally be going to trial on Jan. 17. Andre McDonald is charged with the 2019 murder of his wife Andreen McDonald. It’s been almost a year since McDonald’s last hearing when his bond was...
KSAT 12
San Antonio surpasses goal to get hundreds of homeless people off streets
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio became the first community in the U.S. to surpass a nationwide effort to help end homelessness, city officials announced Monday. “Congratulations for being the first House America community to not only meet but to exceed your rehousing goal,” Marcia Fudge, secretary of the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, told city officials.
KSAT 12
Leading SA: UTSA political science professor Jon Taylor discusses elections and gubernatorial race
SAN ANTONIO – Early voting is just around the corner, and there are competitive elections across Texas. Professor Jon Taylor, Professor of Political Science and Chair of the Department of Political Science and Geography at UTSA, joined Leading SA to dive into some election detail. Professor Taylor shared his...
KSAT 12
Family Violence Preventions Services seeks costume donations for children, teens
October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month, and KSAT Community is partnering with Family Violence Prevention Services to donate costumes for kids and teens in need. As Halloween approaches, FVPS is seeking donations of costumes for kids and teens of all ages. Costume donations must be new and cannot include weapons or gore.
KSAT 12
Mother shot by daughter’s ex-boyfriend unaware of suspect’s criminal history
SAN ANTONIO – A man was arrested after shooting his ex-girlfriend’s mother and tying up a teenager following a break-up, San Antonio police said. Officers said the man was upset that his ex-girlfriend went into hiding after she broke up with him and asked him to move out.
KSAT 12
Driver who critically injured four people in 2018 bus stop crash sentenced to decades in prison
SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio man responsible for a 2018 crash at a bus stop that critically injured four people has been sentenced to serve decades in prison, court officials confirmed. Jose A. Garcia was given sentences ranging from 20 years to 40 years in prison after a...
KSAT 12
Guilty verdicts for man and his stepfather charged in 2020 murder
SAN ANTONIO – A jury took about three and a half hours on Monday to find a man and his stepfather guilty of fatally shooting another man in 2020. Lane Wootan and Williams Blankenship were convicted in the December 2020 murder of 24-year-old Josh Fowler. According to testimony during...
KSAT 12
Police, Crime Stoppers seek suspect in robbery at QuikTrip convenience store
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police and Crime Stoppers are looking for the suspect in the robbery of a Northeast Side convenience store. The incident occurred Monday, Oct. 3 at a QuikTrip in the 2700 block of NE Loop 410, not far from Perrin Beitel Road. According to police,...
KSAT 12
Bullets tore through stomach, liver, diaphragm, lungs and arms of teen shot by SAPD officer, family says
The attorney for the family of Erik Cantu sent an update on the 17-year-old’s condition over the weekend. Brian Powers is representing the teenager who was shot by now-former San Antonio Police Department officer James Brennand in a McDonald’s parking lot on Oct. 2. “Yesterday Erik struggled over...
KSAT 12
Latinos’ leading cause of death now cancer, UT Health San Antonio researcher says
SAN ANTONIO – The leading cause of death among Latinos is now cancer, according to Dr. Amelie Ramirez, a nationally recognized researcher at the UT Health San Antonio Mays Cancer Center. “For other population groups, it’s cardiovascular disease,” Ramirez said. “We’re trying to find out why. Why are we...
KSAT 12
San Antonio medical students learn to identify patients experiencing domestic violence
SAN ANTONIO – Health care workers are on the frontline when it comes to recognizing domestic violence victims, but it’s not just bruises and scars they’re looking for in patients. The doctors of tomorrow are learning far more than diagnosing rashes or viruses. They’re learning empathy.
KSAT 12
Family of teen shot by former SAPD officer ‘tormented with pain’ through recovery process
SAN ANTONIO – Erik Cantu, 17, continues to fight for his life in the hospital nearly two weeks after he was shot by a San Antonio police officer in a Mcdonald’s parking lot. His family released a statement Saturday to give an update on his condition. The now-former...
KSAT 12
1 person dead, 1 wounded in shooting at car club meetup on Southwest Side, police say
SAN ANTONIO – One person is dead, and another person was wounded during a shooting at a car club meetup on the city’s Southwest Side late Sunday night, according to San Antonio police. The incident occurred just before 11 p.m. near the intersection of Dunton Street and Afcoms...
KSAT 12
BCSO deputy fired, arrested after being found with cocaine in vehicle, sheriff says
BEXAR COUNTY – A Bexar County sheriff’s deputy was fired and arrested after authorities found cocaine hidden in a pile of paperwork in his vehicle, according to Sheriff Javier Salazar. Salazar held a press conference Saturday and said both the probation deputy, 20-year-old Isaiah Thomas Palomo, and the...
KSAT 12
Facebook Marketplace sale turns armed robbery, says San Antonio police
SAN ANTONIO – Two people were held at gunpoint when they attempted to purchase a car from Facebook Marketplace Saturday, according to San Antonio police. At 8:58 p.m. Saturday, officers responded to a robbery in progress in the 7400 block of San Pedro Avenue. Police say the two victims,...
KSAT 12
Murder trial begins Monday for man accused of killing his 72-year-old stepfather in 2019
SAN ANTONIO – The stepson of a 72-year-old man fatally shot more than three years ago will be going to trial Monday. Danny Allen is facing a first-degree murder charge for the death of Tomas Cervantes Moreno in April 2019. At the time, police said they were called around...
KSAT 12
Argument between neighbors ends in shooting on Southwest Side, police say
SAN ANTONIO – One man was shot during an argument with a neighbor on the city’s Southwest Side, according to San Antonio Police. At 3:50 a.m. Sunday, SAPD officers responded to the 800 block of Price Avenue after receiving reports of someone shot. According to police at the...
Comments / 0