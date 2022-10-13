ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bexar County, TX

KSAT 12

Trial date finally set for Andre McDonald

SAN ANTONIO – The man accused of killing his wife and burning her body will finally be going to trial on Jan. 17. Andre McDonald is charged with the 2019 murder of his wife Andreen McDonald. It’s been almost a year since McDonald’s last hearing when his bond was...
BEXAR COUNTY, TX
KSAT 12

San Antonio surpasses goal to get hundreds of homeless people off streets

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio became the first community in the U.S. to surpass a nationwide effort to help end homelessness, city officials announced Monday. “Congratulations for being the first House America community to not only meet but to exceed your rehousing goal,” Marcia Fudge, secretary of the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, told city officials.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

Guilty verdicts for man and his stepfather charged in 2020 murder

SAN ANTONIO – A jury took about three and a half hours on Monday to find a man and his stepfather guilty of fatally shooting another man in 2020. Lane Wootan and Williams Blankenship were convicted in the December 2020 murder of 24-year-old Josh Fowler. According to testimony during...
SAN ANTONIO, TX

