Tax the rich for more EVs? California Democrats split
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — A California ballot measure that would tax the rich to help put more electric cars on the road may seem tailor-made to win support from Democrats in a state known for climate leadership, but Proposition 30 has one notable opponent: Gov. Gavin Newsom. That’s put the Democratic governor on the opposite side of his own party and against his traditional environmental allies.
Gavin Newsom Vetoed California Crypto Regulations—and Invited Even Worse Federal Intervention
California Gov. Gavin Newsom's surprise veto of a cryptocurrency regulation bill looks like a boon to consumers and creators alike. Unfortunately, his rationale for rejecting it is antithetical to promoting currency competition: Newsom is rolling out the welcome mat for even more expansive federal regulation, and anyone with a stake in the crypto market should be on guard.
Kamala Harris, I'm begging you to stop talking about marijuana
"Kamala Harris has little credibility when talking about pardoning past convictions for marijuana possession."
A couple used the empty Florida mansions of top Venezuelan officials to defraud banks of almost $10 million, report says
Carlos Castañeda and Genesis Martusciello fled Venezuela for Miami and set up a scheme that netted them millions, The Wall Street Journal reported.
Gavin Newsom's wife, Jennifer Siebel Newsom, will testify against Harvey Weinstein in his upcoming LA trial
An attorney for Jennifer Siebel Newsom confirmed to Insider that her client is one of nine women set to testify against Weinstein in the coming weeks.
CNBC
Fake billionaire fugitive Justin Costello had gold bars, $60K in cash, Mexican pesos and phony ID when FBI nabbed him
Prosecutors are asking a California federal judge to jail a recent fugitive, Justin Costello, without bail. He is accused of a brazen $35 million fraud. Costello falsely told investors he was a billionaire, a Harvard MBA and a special forces veteran who was wounded twice in Iraq. When an FBI...
San Francisco woman mails check to IRS, has it returned with all ink vanished
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- If you've ever sent mail to the federal government, you may wonder if it will ever reach the right person. What you may not realize is what happens to mail after you send it to the government. It led to a strange experience for one Bay Area viewer.
Fentanyl crackdown nets 4 million pills, 217 arrests, California attorney general says
Atty. Gen. Rob Bonta said a task force has seized more than 4 million fentanyl pills and nearly 900 pounds of fentanyl powder since April 2021.
California governor's wife among accusers at Weinstein trial
The wife of California Gov. Gavin Newsom, is among the accusers of Harvey Weinstein who will testify at his rape and sexual assault trial that began Monday
COVID tax fraud: California man sentenced to 10 years for multimillion-dollar schemes
A California man was sentenced to 10 years in prison for multimillion-dollar schemes to defraud the Paycheck Protection Program and the Internal Revenue Service.
veranda.com
This Is the Richest City in the World, According to a New Report
Some cities just emanate glitz and glamor (think: the gold souks in Dubai, the skyrise buildings in Hong Kong, or even the huge mansions in Silicon Valley). These are all signs that a city is incredibly wealthy, but according to a recent report by global residence and citizen firm Henley & Partners, the wealthiest city is actually right here in the U.S.
Americans Are Losing Their Work Ethic
Policy analysts who favor reduced immigration to the United States have always had one plausibly compelling argument: If you cut off the supply of cheaper labor, they maintained, employers would be forced to raise wages for lower-skilled, native-born workers, who would then demonstrate the fiction behind the contention that there were some jobs "Americans just won't do."
Taking a bite out of the Big Apple: More than 40,000 New Yorkers have migrated to Florida due to soaring crime, eye-watering taxes and rocketing cost of living
More than 40,000 New Yorkers have migrated to Florida due to soaring crime, eye-watering taxes, and cost of living skyrocketing. The highest number of monthly New Yorkers switching to the Sunshine State was recorded in August, with 5,838 trading in their Empire State licenses, according to the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles data, obtained by DailyMail.com.
Melinda French Gates said her foundation with ex-husband Bill Gates will continue until 20 years after both of their deaths
Melinda French Gates says her foundation with ex-husband Bill Gates, will cease to exist 20 years after their deaths. The comments differ from those made recently by Bill Gates. French Gates said he spoke "before we made a decision." Bill and Melinda Gates finalized their divorce last year, but have...
California's Housing Policy Fight Is Flipping Traditional Political Alliances
In its opposition to a new state law that eliminates parking requirements for developments located near transit lines, the city of Newport Beach offered this whiny complaint to the Legislature: "We believe cities, not the state, are best suited to determine the parking needs of development projects in their jurisdiction."
US News and World Report
Biden Signals New Effort to Lower Gasoline Prices Next Week
LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden said on Thursday that U.S. gasoline prices remain too high and that he will have more to say about lowering the cost next week. (Reporting By Jarrett Renshaw; Editing by Chris Reese)
Cops: Fake 911 call helped unravel Vermont murder for hire
A Los Angeles biotech investor is back in Vermont where he is facing a murder for hire charge for his alleged role in the 2018 kidnapping and death of a Danville man
Slate
The Supreme Court Could Not Have Timed Its Latest Attack on Unions Any Worse
Amazon workers in California’s Inland Empire planned to strike on Friday. They’re not alone: strikes are happening everywhere these days. It’s no surprise: workers across the United States are fed up with poor working conditions and unlivable wages amid ballooning corporate profits. Unfortunately, it’s also no surprise that the Supreme Court, an increasingly faithful backer of corporate interests, has just agreed to hear a case that might effectively kneecap workers’ right to strike.
Ron DeSantis' Martha's Vineyard Stunt Might Help Migrants Stay in the U.S. on Special Visas
In a surprising twist, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' move last month to fly dozens of migrants to Martha's Vineyard may end up putting those migrants on a pathway to obtaining a special visa—and potentially lawful permanent residence in the United States. Legal questions quickly arose after DeSantis used state...
Venezuelan Migrants Will Be Returned to Mexico, Effective Immediately
According to news reports, the Biden administration in an effort to stem the rushing tide of migrants into the US has issued a new declaration. Effective October 12th, the Department of Homeland Security, DHS, will now be turning some migrants back toward Mexico.
Reason.com
