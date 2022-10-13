ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Tax the rich for more EVs? California Democrats split

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — A California ballot measure that would tax the rich to help put more electric cars on the road may seem tailor-made to win support from Democrats in a state known for climate leadership, but Proposition 30 has one notable opponent: Gov. Gavin Newsom. That’s put the Democratic governor on the opposite side of his own party and against his traditional environmental allies.
Gavin Newsom Vetoed California Crypto Regulations—and Invited Even Worse Federal Intervention

California Gov. Gavin Newsom's surprise veto of a cryptocurrency regulation bill looks like a boon to consumers and creators alike. Unfortunately, his rationale for rejecting it is antithetical to promoting currency competition: Newsom is rolling out the welcome mat for even more expansive federal regulation, and anyone with a stake in the crypto market should be on guard.
This Is the Richest City in the World, According to a New Report

Some cities just emanate glitz and glamor (think: the gold souks in Dubai, the skyrise buildings in Hong Kong, or even the huge mansions in Silicon Valley). These are all signs that a city is incredibly wealthy, but according to a recent report by global residence and citizen firm Henley & Partners, the wealthiest city is actually right here in the U.S.
Americans Are Losing Their Work Ethic

Policy analysts who favor reduced immigration to the United States have always had one plausibly compelling argument: If you cut off the supply of cheaper labor, they maintained, employers would be forced to raise wages for lower-skilled, native-born workers, who would then demonstrate the fiction behind the contention that there were some jobs "Americans just won't do."
Taking a bite out of the Big Apple: More than 40,000 New Yorkers have migrated to Florida due to soaring crime, eye-watering taxes and rocketing cost of living

More than 40,000 New Yorkers have migrated to Florida due to soaring crime, eye-watering taxes, and cost of living skyrocketing. The highest number of monthly New Yorkers switching to the Sunshine State was recorded in August, with 5,838 trading in their Empire State licenses, according to the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles data, obtained by DailyMail.com.
The Supreme Court Could Not Have Timed Its Latest Attack on Unions Any Worse

Amazon workers in California’s Inland Empire planned to strike on Friday. They’re not alone: strikes are happening everywhere these days. It’s no surprise: workers across the United States are fed up with poor working conditions and unlivable wages amid ballooning corporate profits. Unfortunately, it’s also no surprise that the Supreme Court, an increasingly faithful backer of corporate interests, has just agreed to hear a case that might effectively kneecap workers’ right to strike.
Reason.com is the leading libertarian magazine covering news, politics, science, culture, and more through articles, videos, and podcasts.

