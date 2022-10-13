ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golden Valley, MN

Joseph Maness sentenced in fatal wrong-way crash on I-394

By WCCO Staff
CBS Minnesota
CBS Minnesota
 4 days ago

WCCO Digital Update: Morning of Oct. 13, 2022 00:59

MINNEAPOLIS -- A wrong-way driver who killed another driver in a Golden Valley crash earlier this year has been sentenced to over three years in prison.

Joseph Maness was sentenced in court Thursday morning. He was sentenced to three years and five months on a criminal vehicular homicide charge. He was also given a 23-month sentence on a criminal vehicular operation charge, which is stayed for three years.

Joseph Maness Hennepin County Jail

On Feb. 18, police responded to a crash on Interstate 394 near Plymouth Road, finding a head-on collision between a Jeep and a Chrysler. Maness was the driver of the Jeep, the complaint states, and he had been driving the wrong way on I-394. The Chrysler was heading in the right direction.

CBS

According to the complaint, Maness showed signs of impairment. When a trooper asked him if he knew he was driving the wrong way, Maness allegedly replied, "Sorry bro." Maness had a blood alcohol level of .207, the complaint said.

RELATED : Charges: Driver Had 10 Drinks Before Fatal Wrong-Way Crash On I-394

Both occupants of the Chrysler were hospitalized. The driver -- later identified as 30-year-old Alexander Caraveo -- later died, and the passenger suffered broken bones to her face and internal bleeding, according to the complaint.

Previous report:

Minneapolis, MN
