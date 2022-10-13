Read full article on original website
Grizzlies sign F/C Brandon Clarke to contract extension
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — The Memphis Grizzlies signed forward/center Brandon Clarke to a multiyear contract extension Sunday. Clarke just finished his third season with the Grizzlies, averaging 10.4 points in 64 games, all but one off the bench. He shot 64.4% from the field in about 20 minutes per game. Clarke is the Grizzlies’ career leader in field goal percentage at 61.3% and helped them win 56 games and their first division title last season by sparking a bench unit that led the NBA in rebounds and blocks. The 6-foot-7 Clarke played at Gonzaga before being drafted 21st overall in 2019 by Oklahoma City, which dealt his rights to the Grizzlies.
4 lead changes in 4th quarter! Wild game ends with Lake Oswego knocking off No. 4 Tualatin
Lake Oswego 35, No. 4 Tualatin 31 Calvin Macy scored on a swing pass from Liam Davis with 41.9 seconds left, and the host Lakers (5-2, 2-1 Three Rivers League) downed the Timberwolves in a game featuring four lead changes in the final quarter. The Timberwolves (5-2, 1-2) had taken a ...
