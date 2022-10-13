Read full article on original website
ESPN Analyst Jalen Rose Ignores Sister Who Publicly Blasts Him Over Battle For Late Mother’s Home
Family drama has entered the life of a former NBA player as his sister has taken to social media to disrespect him for making a move that she does not like. According to The Shadow League, current NBA basketball analyst and former NBA player Jalen Rose is embroiled in what appears to be a family feud with his sister.
Russell Westbrook’s surprising response to being told he won’t be starting for Lakers
Friday evening’s preseason contest between the Los Angeles Lakers and Sacramento Kings is expected to be something of a dress rehearsal for the Purple and Gold. That means possibly a preview of the starting lineup and rotations that will be seen during the regular season. One insider predicts Russell...
Draymond Green appears to threaten Warriors front office over contract situation
Draymond Green is still answering questions about the Warriors’ chemistry. His latest comments seem to be pointing fingers at the front office. Draymond Green punching Jordan Poole at a Warriors practice has dominated the NBA conversation as preseason comes to an end. Draymond is back with the team and most of the comments coming from the team are about moving past the punch and getting back to business.
Nia Long Speaks On Possible Affair Between Fiancé Ime Udoka And Celtics Staffer
Nia Long needs all the support she can get following news of her fiancé, Boston Celtics coach Ime Udoka, possibly carrying on an affair with a staffer for the team, leading to his suspension. “The outpouring of love and support from family, friends and the community during this difficult time means so much to me,” Nia told TMZ in a statement via her rep, Shannon Barr. “I ask that my privacy be respected as I process the recent events. Above all, I am a mother and will continue to focus on my children.”More from VIBE.comNia Long, Larenz Tate Set For 'Love...
Lakers trade mistake somehow just got even worse
The Los Angeles Lakers somehow have a lot of roster turnover from last season but it still feels like the front office did not do much in the offseason. Rob Pelinka and co. swapped out minimum-contract role players for other minimum-contract role players and that was really about it. A...
Darvin Ham finally makes the move Lakers fans have yearned for
After the most disappointing season in franchise history, the Los Angeles Lakers parted ways with the head coach that helped guide them to a championship less than two calendar years earlier. Frank Vogel was shown the door and replacing him was Darvin Ham. Ham is well respected in the league...
LeBron James Reacts to Bronny’s Monster Performance Friday
The young guard went 6-for-7 from three in the huge outing.
Jordan Poole finalizing huge contract extension with Warriors
Golden State Warriors guard Jordan Poole has played his way into a very big payday. Poole is finalizing a four-year, $140 million extension with the Warriors, and the deal is likely to be finalized later Saturday, his agents confirmed to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. This is certainly a pretty good...
Draymond Green may have topped huge unwanted milestone
The Golden State Warriors decided to fine but not suspend superstar Draymond Green after video leaked of him punching teammate Jordan Poole. Although the amount of the fine has not been revealed publicly, it was likely enough for Green to surpass a substantial and unwanted milestone. Prior to his latest...
Lakers worried about long-term injury for 1 key offseason signing?
One player’s triumphant return to Los Angeles is hitting a pothole right out of the gate. Shams Charania of The Athletic reported Friday that Lakers guard Dennis Schroder has suffered a finger injury, putting his status up in the air for the start of the regular season. Charania later added that there is some concern within the Lakers that Schroder could be dealing with “a long-term injury.”
Los Angeles Lakers already dealing with the injury bug once again
Darvin Ham and the Los Angeles Lakers are going all-in on their new-look roster in a chance to get LeBron James the pieces he needs to contend for his fifth championship. Names like Anthony Davis and Dennis Schroder, the latter of whom will back up Patrick Beverley, are integral to this concept.
HipHopDX.com
Ice Cube Accuses NBA & ESPN Of Trying To 'Destroy' BIG3 Basketball League
Ice Cube has insinuated that he believes there may be a concerted effort to limit the heights he’s able to reach with his three-on-three basketball league, BIG3. The statement followed a post made by NBA veteran-turned-podcast host Stephen Jackson encouraging more fans to support the league, which is gearing up for its sixth season.
NBA Insider Reveals That The Lakers Originally Wanted To Move Russell Westbrook Before Signing Dennis Schroder
The Lakers wanted to trade Russell Westbrook before acquring Dennis Schroder.
thecomeback.com
Lakers coach uses fancy word to desribe Russell Westbrook’s new role
Things did not go particularly well for Russell Westbrook in his first year with the Los Angeles Lakers, and while Year 2 hasn’t officially started yet, the early trends are not positive for the former league MVP. On Friday, the Lakers revealed that Westbrook would come off of the...
