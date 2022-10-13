What a glorious weekend for Philly sports fans as the Eagles beat their hated rivals, the Dallas Cowboys, and the Phillies are headed to the NLCS for the first time since 2010. The Eagles are going into the bye week as the only remaining undefeated team at 6-0. Sheil and Ben dissect what the Eagles have been doing on both sides of the ball to remain undefeated and what improvements they need to make in order to have a long postseason run (46:28). Plus, the Phightin’ Phillies are on a run that we haven’t seen in over a decade. Sheil has a series preview as the Phils are set to face the San Diego Padres in the NLCS.

DALLAS, PA ・ 19 HOURS AGO