The Ringer
Backyard Breaks Drama, NFL and MLB Price Check, and Mailbag
Mike and Jesse begin this week by addressing the Backyard Breaks situation that has blown up on social media (4:00). Then, they review NFL card prices to see who is rising and falling (19:00), before picking one player on the remaining MLB teams who is “investable” (34:00). Finally, they preview upcoming releases (50:00) and close the show by answering your mailbag questions (64:00).
The Ringer
Who Is Going to Win Each Division? Plus, Jack Easterby Is Fired and Other Week 6 Takeaways.
Kevin is joined by Lindsay Jones to discuss the Texans firing Jack Easterby (0:06) before they share their Week 6 takeaways and who they think will win each division based on this six-week sample of the season (8:01). Host: Kevin Clark. Guest: Lindsay Jones. Producer: Richie Bozek. Additional Production Supervision:...
The Ringer
Waiver Wire Targets for Week 7
(02:36) - RB Targets. Weekly Fantasy Football Rankings for positional rankings and more!. Email us! ringerfantasyfootball@gmail.com. Hosts: Danny Heifetz, Danny Kelly, and Craig Horlbeck. Producers: Craig Horlbeck and Jessie Lopez. Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts.
The Ringer
Week 6 Top Five Bets
Raheem Palmer is back to share his five best bets for Week 6. Plus, he gives out his favorite teaser legs and a few point totals to bet on.
The Ringer
Everything You Need to Know About Week 6 of the 2022 NFL Season
Week 6 started with a Commanders-Bears snoozefest in Chicago. But things picked up on Sunday when the Jets stunned Aaron Rodgers and his Packers, and the Steelers upset Tom Brady and the Bucs. Also, Josh Allen one-upped Patrick Mahomes, leading the Bills to a victory over the Chiefs in Kansas City—and the Eagles still can’t lose, beating the Cowboys to improve to 6-0 on the season. Before the Monday Night Football clash between the Broncos and the Chargers wraps up the latest round of games, check out The Ringer’s NFL coverage to read up on the most talked-about story lines from Week 6:
The Ringer
Chargers-Broncos Preview
JJ and Raheem open by recapping their Week 6 cards. They follow up by previewing the Monday Night Football matchup between the Chargers and the Broncos and make their picks. They close by looking at the Yankees-Guardians Game 5 lines and odds for the rest of the MLB postseason. Hosts:...
The Ringer
The Eagles Defeat the Cowboys AND the Phillies Are in the NLCS!
What a glorious weekend for Philly sports fans as the Eagles beat their hated rivals, the Dallas Cowboys, and the Phillies are headed to the NLCS for the first time since 2010. The Eagles are going into the bye week as the only remaining undefeated team at 6-0. Sheil and Ben dissect what the Eagles have been doing on both sides of the ball to remain undefeated and what improvements they need to make in order to have a long postseason run (46:28). Plus, the Phightin’ Phillies are on a run that we haven’t seen in over a decade. Sheil has a series preview as the Phils are set to face the San Diego Padres in the NLCS.
The Ringer
Brady’s Grisly Year, Mediocre QBpalooza, the Frisky Pats, and MLB Playoff Fixes With Cousin Sal
The Ringer’s Bill Simmons is joined by Cousin Sal to discuss the Eagles rolling to 6-0 after defeating the Cowboys, struggling to identify the second-best team in the NFC, the Jets’ win over the Packers, Buccaneers-Steelers, Cardinals-Seahawks, “Panic Teams,” Bills-Chiefs, Ravens-Giants, and Patriots-Browns (2:02). Then, they guess the lines for NFL Week 7 (39:35), before checking in on the MLB playoffs (1:06:16). They close the show with Parent Corner (1:16:58).
The Ringer
Bills’ Statement Win With Trent Dilfer, Ranking Tennessee After the Alabama Win, Plus an NBA Playoff Team Draft
Russillo shares his five biggest takeaways from NFL Week 6 (0:32), before he is joined by Super Bowl champion Trent Dilfer to discuss Josh Allen vs. Patrick Mahomes, the 6-0 Eagles and specific improvements QB Jalen Hurts has made, the Packers’ lack of identity without Davante Adams, Tennessee’s win over Alabama on Saturday, QB Hendon Hooker, and more (18:20). Then Ryen gives out his weekly rankings of the top 12 teams in college football (53:11). Finally Ryen and Ceruti draft their 16 NBA playoff teams (1:03:25), before answering some listener-submitted Life Advice questions (1:12:27).
The Ringer
Week 6 Winners, Losers, and Kyle Pitts Scores a TD
We recap Week 6 by giving out awards for the biggest winners and losers of the weekend. We cover the underdog bonanza, Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers looking their age, Kyle Pitts scoring a TD, Ja’Marr Chase’s re-emergence, Rhamondre Stevenson and the Zero RB boom, and we induct our next player into the 2022 Fantasy Burn Book. We also hold a special case of Fantasy Court involving Craig and his friends.
The Ringer
The Five Biggest Takeaways From the Bills’ Win Over the Chiefs
I hope Tom Brady was watching Bills-Chiefs on Sunday. Two weeks ago, the 45-year-old Buccaneers quarterback lodged a complaint about the quality of football he had been seeing early in the 2022 NFL season. It wasn’t just the ramblings of a cranky old man stuck in a bad offense himself—it’s a take that’s also been echoed by fans.
The Ringer
Bailey Zappe Carries the Suddenly Dangerous Patriots With James White, Plus Celtics Season Over/Unders
Brian shares his instant reaction to the Patriots’ dominant win over the Browns (0:30), before he chats with former Pats running back James White about the game, QB Bailey Zappe’s impressive performance, some fun Bill Belichick stories, and more (18:00). Then, Brian takes a crack at some Celtics season over/unders (38:00).
