Concerts Happening In Pittsburgh This Week (10/17 - 10/23)Ted RiversPittsburgh, PA
Everyone in Pennsylvania Should Visit This Epic Flea Market At Least OnceTravel MavenPennsylvania State
Popular restaurant chain opening another new location in Pennsylvania this monthKristen WaltersCranberry Township, PA
2 Towns in Pennsylvania Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the United States for 2022Joe MertensPennsylvania State
Pennsylvania airport selling off more than 8,000 items left behind by passengersKristen WaltersPittsburgh, PA
L.A. Kings take shot at Astros' Jose Altuve during game
Jose Altuve is still Los Angeles’ most hated. The LA Kings of the NHL went viral this week for the savage swipe that they took at the Houston Astros star Altuve during a recent contest. On Thursday against the Seattle Kraken, the Kings did an MLB postseason-themed “look-a-like” game on the JumboTron amid a stoppage in play. Headshots of Los Angeles Dodgers players such as Max Muncy and Tony Gonsolin were displayed, and supposed look-a-likes from the crowd were chosen.
Canucks are first team in NHL history to lose first three games by blowing multi-goal leads in each
The 2022-23 Vancouver Canucks are on their way to etching their name in the history books for all the wrong reasons. That might be a bit dramatic, but following the club’s third straight loss last night — this time at the hands of the Washington Capitals — Sportsnet shared a fun (it’s not actually fun at all) little nugget for Canucks fans to read.
Ben Roethlisberger: Steelers rookie QB Kenny Pickett should start if cleared to play
There's chatter in the media and elsewhere about whether the Steelers have a quarterback controversy between Kenny Pickett and Mitch Trubisky. Former Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger is having none of it. "If Kenny's cleared to play this week, Kenny's starting," Roethlisberger said Tuesday on his "Footbahlin with Ben Roethlisberger" podcast....
Watch: Capitals' Evgeny Kuznetsov facing suspension for slash to the face
Washington Capitals forward Evgeny Kuznetsov has a hearing with the NHL's Department of Player Safety on Tuesday and is facing a suspension for a slashing incident that happened in Monday's game with the Vancouver Canucks. It was a vicious and reckless slash to the face of Canucks defenseman Kyle Burroughs.
Legendary Steelers Linebacker Jack Ham Is “Shocked” By the Play Of 2022 Defense
Steelers’ four-time Super Bowl-winning, Pro Football Hall of Fame linebacker Jack Ham joined the 93.7 the Fan’s Cook and Joe Show on Friday morning to chat football. He happily said he’s never been involved in any game as bad as the 38-3 loss Pittsburgh suffered against the Buffalo Bills but recalled one time when legendary Head Coach Chuck Noll accused the team of throwing the game.
Steelers reportedly benched Mitchell Trubisky after 'heated exchange' with Diontae Johnson
Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin originally benched Mitchell Trubisky in favor of Kenny Pickett during the 24-20 loss against the New York Jets and has kept Pickett atop his depth chart since. Gerry Dulac of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette offered more information about that decision in a piece published Monday.
Former Bears QB Mitch Trubisky helps lead Steelers to upset win
Mitch Trubisky replaces Kenny Pickett and leads Steelers to upset win. Former Chicago Bears quarterback Mitch Trubisky was benched a few weeks back in favor of rookie Kenny Pickett in Pittsburgh. But it didn’t take long for Trubisky to find his way back into the game and help lead a big upset in the process.
Postponement casts cloud over Guardians-Yankees elimination game
Fans and analysts alike have blasted MLB for the handling of and ultimate postponement of Monday's elimination playoff game between the Cleveland Guardians and New York Yankees due to rainy conditions. The league has since tried to explain the reasoning behind its decisions. MLB chief operations and strategy officer Chris...
Yankees take significant advantage in Game 5 of ALDS against Guardians
The New York Yankees were preparing to trot out Jameson Taillon for Game 5 of the ALDS against the Cleveland Guardians, but due to inclement weather, the game was postponed to 4 PM on Tuesday afternoon. While some looked down upon the game being moved, it ultimately provided the Yankees with an additional advantage.
Yankees lay out starting pitching plan for Game 5 if they tie up series
The Yankees are down 2-1 in the ALDS to the Cleveland Guardians after a heartbreaking loss in Game 3, where the Yankees were up 5-3 in the 9th before 5 singles won it for Cleveland. Gerrit Cole takes the mound in a pivotal Game 4 matchup as the Yankees look...
