Pittsburgh, PA

L.A. Kings take shot at Astros' Jose Altuve during game

Jose Altuve is still Los Angeles’ most hated. The LA Kings of the NHL went viral this week for the savage swipe that they took at the Houston Astros star Altuve during a recent contest. On Thursday against the Seattle Kraken, the Kings did an MLB postseason-themed “look-a-like” game on the JumboTron amid a stoppage in play. Headshots of Los Angeles Dodgers players such as Max Muncy and Tony Gonsolin were displayed, and supposed look-a-likes from the crowd were chosen.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Watch: Capitals' Evgeny Kuznetsov facing suspension for slash to the face

Washington Capitals forward Evgeny Kuznetsov has a hearing with the NHL's Department of Player Safety on Tuesday and is facing a suspension for a slashing incident that happened in Monday's game with the Vancouver Canucks. It was a vicious and reckless slash to the face of Canucks defenseman Kyle Burroughs.
WASHINGTON, DC
Legendary Steelers Linebacker Jack Ham Is “Shocked” By the Play Of 2022 Defense

Steelers’ four-time Super Bowl-winning, Pro Football Hall of Fame linebacker Jack Ham joined the 93.7 the Fan’s Cook and Joe Show on Friday morning to chat football. He happily said he’s never been involved in any game as bad as the 38-3 loss Pittsburgh suffered against the Buffalo Bills but recalled one time when legendary Head Coach Chuck Noll accused the team of throwing the game.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Former Bears QB Mitch Trubisky helps lead Steelers to upset win

Mitch Trubisky replaces Kenny Pickett and leads Steelers to upset win. Former Chicago Bears quarterback Mitch Trubisky was benched a few weeks back in favor of rookie Kenny Pickett in Pittsburgh. But it didn’t take long for Trubisky to find his way back into the game and help lead a big upset in the process.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Postponement casts cloud over Guardians-Yankees elimination game

Fans and analysts alike have blasted MLB for the handling of and ultimate postponement of Monday's elimination playoff game between the Cleveland Guardians and New York Yankees due to rainy conditions. The league has since tried to explain the reasoning behind its decisions. MLB chief operations and strategy officer Chris...
CLEVELAND, OH
Yankees take significant advantage in Game 5 of ALDS against Guardians

The New York Yankees were preparing to trot out Jameson Taillon for Game 5 of the ALDS against the Cleveland Guardians, but due to inclement weather, the game was postponed to 4 PM on Tuesday afternoon. While some looked down upon the game being moved, it ultimately provided the Yankees with an additional advantage.
CLEVELAND, OH

