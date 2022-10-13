NC Lottery
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) _ These North Carolina lotteries were drawn Thursday:
Cash 5
02-04-22-28-33
(two, four, twenty-two, twenty-eight, thirty-three)
Estimated jackpot: $120,000
Lucky For Life
09-17-27-42-48, Lucky Ball: 14
(nine, seventeen, twenty-seven, forty-two, forty-eight; Lucky Ball: fourteen)
Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: 494,000,000
Pick 3 Day
5-3-3, Fireball: 6
(five, three, three; Fireball: six)
Pick 3 Evening
9-2-0, Fireball: 4
(nine, two, zero; Fireball: four)
Pick 4 Day
9-8-1-4, Fireball: 9
(nine, eight, one, four; Fireball: nine)
Pick 4 Evening
5-8-3-5, Fireball: 7
(five, eight, three, five; Fireball: seven)
Powerball
Estimated jackpot: 454,000,000
