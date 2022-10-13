ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Jan. 6 panel votes to subpoena Trump for testimony, saying former president 'is required to answer for his actions'

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago

WASHINGTON (AP) — Jan. 6 panel votes to subpoena Trump for testimony, saying former president ‘is required to answer for his actions.’

Gary Campbell
4d ago

then Pelosi needs to answer why she did not defend the capital and still waiting on the Democrats like Waters to be held accountable for inciting riots

