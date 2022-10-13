Read full article on original website
Massive Energy Beam Pointed at Earth Appears to Break the Laws of Physics, Scientists Say
ABSTRACT breaks down mind-bending scientific research, future tech, new discoveries, and major breakthroughs. An intense jet of energy in space appears to be traveling seven times faster than the speed of light—a feat that is considered physically impossible in our universe. Though this rapid pace is only an optical illusion, according to a new study, it still represents a blast of energy shooting towards us at very nearly the speed of light.
Creator of Hit Japanese Manga ‘Yu-Gi-Oh!’ Died Trying to Save People From Rip Tide
The creator of the internationally beloved card game and manga Yu-Gi-Oh! died trying to save people from drowning, a new eyewitness account has revealed. U.S. Army Major Robert Bourgeau was reportedly on the same beach as the manga artist Kazuki Takahashi on July 4, days before the 60-year-old was found dead. Bourgeau, who’s also a diving instructor, was meeting two of his students when he heard a woman call out for help—her 11-year-old daughter and a U.S. officer were trapped in a rip current.
Workers Say Amazon Is Punishing Them for Observing Union Vote
Amazon’s ALB1 warehouse near Albany, New York, began its union election process on Wednesday. In a total of eight polling sessions through next Monday, workers will have the chance to vote on whether ALB1 will join the Amazon Labor Union and become the second Amazon warehouse to unionize. But...
Scientists Taught Brain Cells in a Dish to Play Video Games and It's Pretty Wild
ABSTRACT breaks down mind-bending scientific research, future tech, new discoveries, and major breakthroughs. The brain is often compared to a computer––after all, both use electrical signals to send messages—and recent research has sought to combine them. This is the basis behind DishBrain, the first real-time synthetic biological intelligence system that can harness the inherent adaptive computation of the neuron to perform goal-oriented tasks such as playing the legendary arcade game Pong.
Xsolla Expands Web Shop Solutions to Help Mobile Game Developers to Generate More Sales Online
LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 18, 2022-- Xsolla, a global video game commerce company, announces new features for their mobile-centric solutions to help mobile game developers stay ahead of the continuously evolving industry. With over 28 billion mobile game downloads in the first half of 2022, developers constantly seek ways to improve the mobile experience for their players and augment their monetization strategies in-game and online. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221018005232/en/ (Graphic: Business Wire)
The Oral History of ‘The Sims’, the World’s Most Enduring Game
“All they do is eat and shit! How many times do I have to kill this game before it will die?!’” This is what one senior executive at video company EA Games apparently snapped in the late 90s, according to art director Charles London, after yet another underwhelming demonstration of The Sims.
Photos of people posing with their art doppelgängers
Ever been wandering the hallow halls of your favourite gallery when you suddenly come face-to-face with your art-historical twin? A viral 2017 post by Bored Panda proved that you’re not alone. The meme website subsequently compiled a bunch of “suspected time travellers” striking poses with paintings that could well have been looking mirrors. Some resemblances are effortlessly uncanny, with the art appreciators even, serendipitously pictured in similar outfits to their likenesses in the frame, while others are unashamedly engineered, like the Henry VIII lookalike who rocked up to the museum with his feathered hat.
Kanye West to buy right-wing social media app Parler to protect ‘conservative opinions’
Kanye West is buying Parler, the right-wing social media app that’s been banned by Apple and Google multiple times and was used to coordinate the January 6th riots.The rapper, known as Ye, joined the platform today.“In a world where conservative opinions are considered to be controversial we have to make sure we have the right to freely express ourselves,” said Mr West.“This deal will change the world, and change the way the world thinks about free speech. Ye is making a groundbreaking move into the free speech media space and will never have to fear being removed from social...
This Birkenstock Boston Dupe Is My Fave Fall Shoe (TikTok Loves It, Too)
The Birkenstock Boston has been busting moves all over street style roundups and TikTok, and I, for one, want to slide into (get it?) the action—aka the versatile, 90s-throwback, crunchy-cool clog—myself. Slotted into the “granola chic” section of my personal style, Birkenstock Bostons are surprisingly comfy AF and sit right on the line between a sidewalk-ready slipper and gorpcore vibes (love).
For an Unoriginal Horror, 'Smile' is Really Scary
Minutes into Smile (2022), it was obvious that the ride would be a cliche-fuelled rollercoaster through all of the psychological horror genre’s finest tropes. Dutch angles? Ooouh, so strange, I’m suddenly feeling a sense of dread and unease. Sickly green, blue, grey, colour grading? Something haunted must be afoot. Jump scares as a constant? A sickening score? Eye motifs? Themes of suicide, mental illness, a “smile” that masks something terrible? Aaaaah. It’s all so original.
The Best Stuff from Emma Chamberlain’s House Tour, and Where to Get It
We’re believers in this house. We pray to the holy trinity of Architectural Digest home tour video legends: Dakota Johson, Troye Sivan, and Dr. Phil’s son—the latter of which never actually got an AD moment in the sun, but whose unhinged home was more than deserving of the spotlight, if only for sociological reasons. We’ve found dupes for the tours’ most memorable decor, from Sivan’s Noguchi lamps to Cara Delevigne’s sex swings, and the latest objects of our obsession belond to the newest member of AD hour tour cult family, Emma Chamberlain.
It's ‘Forspoken’ Time on Waypoint Radio
While Rob’s spending time with family, we’re sneaking in a fun announcement: Save Point is back next week, baby! But first, we discussed the Mario trailer, and Cado did an incredible thing: went to an event to play a video game! Unfortunately, so far, Forspoken left a lot to be desired. Elsewhere, Patrick has wrapped up (and loved) Return to Monkey Island. After the break, Ren’s vibing to Season, a game where you document the final moments of a doomed world, and both Ren and Cado basically lost a weekend inside a dice hole to Slice and Dice.
What It Feels Like to Relearn Your Own Black British History
Most of us go to school on autopilot: attending lessons, polishing off assignments and sitting exams till we’re no longer obliged to. You implicitly trust the curriculum – it’s school, right? – and what your teachers drip feed into your malleable little mind. But it’s not often till adulthood that you’re able to grasp the extent to which the classroom can steer your life’s trajectory.
The Teen Magazine Raised an Entire Generation of Girls. Where Is It Now?
Like many chronically online professional creatives today, Fiel Estrella grew up on the teen magazine. She might even go so far as to say that they determined the trajectory of her life, influencing everything from her current set of interests to her career path of choice. So when the print titles that raised her eventually folded, she couldn’t help but feel disappointed in the lack of existing online archives that documented their existence and testified to their excellence.
Photos From the Last Days of an Iconic Shibuya Club
The neon-lit chaos of nighttime Shibuya has an underground club culture that words can’t describe. But in September, two of the Tokyo district’s most iconic clubs, VISION and contact, shuttered. Robin Vochelet. VISION opened in 2011 and was one of the largest music spaces in Tokyo, seating up...
