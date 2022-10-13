State of the Art Exhibition at Paris+ par Art Basel 2022, Presented by Tezos

PARIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 13, 2022--

The contemporary renaissance of generative art will be in the spotlight at this year’s Paris+ par Art Basel at the groundbreaking exhibition – State of the Art , Presented by Tezos . This unique interactive exhibition from Tezos, an energy-efficient blockchain, will celebrate the union of transformative technology and a disruption to the traditional art landscape that is generative art.

The Tezos exhibition will bring together three components of the digital art world - curation, ownership and exhibition. It will feature four framed prints from renowned generative artists Zancan and William Mapan. Mapan’s project, Dragons, was created by exploring unexpected outputs from an earlier piece of code, while the Garden, Monoliths iteration on display is a regenerated version of the original artwork crafted by Zancan specifically for this show. These pieces highlight the malleable nature of generative art with an element of surprise.

The works of Zancan and Mapan will be complemented by four live minting stations with generative artworks by Julien Espagnon, Olivier Bodini, Ada Ada Ada, and Eliza SJ. Visitors will mint unique generative pieces by these artists live from Paris+!

Blockchains such as Tezos are helping re-imagine the digital canvas for generative artists. The State of the Art exhibition invites attendees to experience first-hand the intersection of art and technology and how Tezos NFTs are expanding the previous boundaries of the art world, making it more accessible and inclusive.

At the core of the exhibition is fx(hash), a generative art platform built on the Tezos blockchain. fx(hash) is unique in the NFT art world because it empowers artists, collectors, and curators with open tools for creating, collecting, and sharing generative art alongside a bustling integrated marketplace. fx(hash) will power the interactive live minting experience of the installation, where visitors will scan a QR code to set in motion the process of creating an entirely new, unique artwork autonomously rendered by the artist’s code. Once rendered, the unique artwork is minted as an NFT, displayed on-screen in the installation, and gifted to the visitor’s corresponding wallet in real-time.

State of the Art will also feature a selection of works from pioneering generative artists that represent the global, diverse Tezos art community. Featured artists include DisruptedStar, Melissa Wiederrecht, Amber Vittoria, Hevey, Lisa Orth, loackme, ciphrd, Cyril Diagne, Sarah Ridgley, and Jess Hewitt.

The Tezos art community will host the Tezos NFT Speaker Series alongside the Paris+ conversations series at Le Bal de la Marine, a boat docked near the Eiffel Tower. Community-curated programming will feature representatives from institutions such as Quotidien de l’Art, Francisco Carolinum Linz, Serpentine Galleries, Nxt Museum, Vertical Crypto Art, Sotheby’s, and fx(hash).

The speaker series will examine what artists, collectors, galleries, and museums need to know about web3 and art on the blockchain. The programming will run Friday, October 21 from 10:00am - 12:00pm; Saturday, October 22 from 10:00am - 12:00pm; and Sunday, October 23 from 10:00am - 5:30pm CET. The Tezos NFT Speaker Series will feature the highlighted panels below and more:

The NFT Collectors Spotlight. Friday, October 21 at 10:00am CET.

Micol Ap, Founder of Vertical Crypto Art (host)

Brian Beccafico (Arthemort), NFT Specialist at Sotheby’s

Sylvain Levy, Co-founder, DSL Collection

Sandy Rower, President of the Calder Foundation

Museums and NFTs: A Love Story? Saturday, October 22 at 10:00am CET .

Magali Lesauvage, Deputy Editor-in-Chief at Quotidien de l’Art (host)

Diane Drubay, Head of Art at TZ Connect

Alfred Weidinger, director, Francisco Carolinum Linz

Tamar Clarke-Brown, Curator, Serpentine Galleries

Maja Hoffmann, Founder, LUMA Foundation

The Evolution of Generative Art. Sunday, October 23 at 12:30pm CET.

Dr. Nina Roehrs, Kunsthalle Zürich (host)

Baptiste Crespy, Founder of fx(hash)

Zancan, artist

Ada Ada Ada, artist

Dr. Lev Manovich

The Tezos ecosystem will also host an NFT Open House on Wednesday, October 19th from 4:00-6:00pm CET at the Tezos exhibit located in the Partner Hall at the Grand Palais Éphémère for champagne and a chance to discuss NFTs and the evolving relationship between art and technology.

Tezos’ energy-efficient design and low costs for minting and transacting NFTs have attracted a diverse global community of artists, collectors, and builders. With Tezos home to major NFT platforms such as fx(hash), objkt.com, and Teia.art, more artists are choosing to create on Tezos than ever before. In less than a year, over 1.2 million unique works of generative art have been collected on fx(hash).

State of the Art, Presented by Tezos will be on public view from October 20-23, 2022, at Paris+ par Art Basel in Paris, at Grand Palais Éphémère. Please visit parisplus.artbasel.com for more information.

For more information on fx(hash), visit fxhash.xyz and follow @fx_hash_ on Twitter.

For more information on Tezos, visit Tezos.com and follow @Tezos on Twitter.

Explore the full Tezos NFT exhibition and Speaker Series at https://tezos.com/events/paris-plus. All talks will be livestreamed and available post-event.

Press kit and images can be accessed here.

About Tezos:

Tezos is smart money, redefining what it means to hold and exchange value in a digitally connected world. A self-upgradable and energy-efficient Proof of Stake blockchain with a proven track record, Tezos seamlessly adopts tomorrow’s innovations without network disruptions today. For more information, please visit www.tezos.com.

About Tezos x Art:

Tezos, an energy-efficient blockchain, has gained global acclaim as the platform of choice for artists and institutions looking to mint NFTs sustainably and responsibly. The Tezos NFT art community is home to a diverse, global network of artists, collectors and builders exploring NFTs as a new medium for creative expression. The Tezos art community has been featured at Art Basel in Miami Beach 2021, Art Basel in Hong Kong 2022, Art Basel in Basel 2022, Venice Biennale 2020, SXSW 2022, and more. The Tezos Foundation, a non-profit organization in the Tezos ecosystem, recently established the Tezos Foundation Permanent Art Collection, a $1 million effort to support emerging artists from across the globe – curated by activist and commentator Misan Harriman, Chair of the Southbank Center in London. With Tezos home to major NFT platforms such as fx(hash), Objkt.com, and Teia.art, more artists are choosing to create on Tezos than ever before.

About Zancan:

Zancan, a former oil painter and longtime programmer, works at the convergence of figurative and generative arts. He developed his own plotter software able to perform his increasingly complex designs. Zancan claims to be bewitched by density, lush plants, and trees.

About William Mapan:

William Mapan is an artist, coder, and teacher based in France. Best known for his series, Dragons (2021) and Anticyclone (2022), his work is dedicated to bridging worlds through color, texture, and composition in order to create the unexpected.

About Art Basel :

Founded in 1970 by gallerists from Basel, Art Basel today stages the world’s premier art shows for Modern and contemporary art, sited in Basel, Miami Beach, Hong Kong, and Paris. Defined by its host city and region, each show is unique, which is reflected in its participating galleries, artworks presented, and the content of parallel programming produced in collaboration with local institutions for each edition. Art Basel’s engagement has expanded beyond art fairs through new digital platforms and new initiatives such as The Art Basel and UBS Global Art Market Report, Intersections: The Art Basel Podcast, and The BMW Art Journey. The Financial Times is its global Media Partner. For further information, please visit artbasel.com.

