ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Netflix sets $7 monthly price for its ad-supported service

By MICHAEL LIEDTKE
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tRZvV_0iXsr0yM00
FILE - A logo for Netflix is seen on a remote control in Portland, Ore., on Aug. 13, 2020. Netflix will unveil the first version of its video streaming service with ads in November 2022, giving cost-conscious viewers a chance to watch most of its shows at a steep discount in exchange for putting up with commercial interruptions. (AP Photo/Jenny Kane, File)

SAN RAMON, Calif. (AP) — Netflix next month will unveil the first version of its video streaming service with ads, giving cost-conscious viewers a chance to watch most of its shows at a steep discount in exchange for putting up with commercial interruptions.

The ad-supported service is scheduled to debut Nov. 3 as Netflix tries to reverse a drop in subscribers. It will cost $7 per month in the U.S., a 55% markdown from Netflix’s most popular $15.50-per-month plan, which is ad-free.

Netflix’s ad-supported option will also be rolling out in Australia, Brazil, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Korea, Mexico, Spain and the U.K., according to a Thursday post by the company’s chief operating officer, Greg Peters.

Besides putting up with roughly four to five minutes of ads during each hour of viewing, Netflix subscribers who sign up for the cheaper service also won’t be able to download TV shows and movies to watch when their devices are offline. Peters also said a “limited” amount of programming available on the commercial-free service won’t be on the ad-supported version because of licensing issues.

Netflix’s 15-year-old streaming service has until now been commercial free, but the Los Gatos, California, company decided to head in a new direction six months ago after reporting its first loss in subscribers in more than a decade.

The customer erosion worsened a wrenching decline in its stock price that has wiped up more than $200 billion in shareholder wealth during the past 11 months. The shares rallied after Thursday’s announcement, but still have lost about two-thirds of their value since reaching their peak last November when the streaming service was still growing.

Through the first half of this year, Netflix lost 1.2 million subscribers, leaving it with nearly 221 million. Management in July predicted it would regain about 1 million of those subscribers during the summer months. The numbers for the July-September period are scheduled to be disclosed Tuesday.

Netflix is betting the low-priced option with ads will be particularly popular at a time that persistently high inflation is pressuring millions of households to curb their spending, particularly on discretionary items such as video streaming. The streaming market also has become crowded with tougher competition from the likes of Amazon, Apple and Walt Disney Co., which also is preparing to offer an ad-supported version of its service soon.

Comments / 0

Related
Vibe

Akon Admits To Using Brother As Stage Double When Overbooked

Akon has confessed that in the past, he has counted on brother Abou ‘Bu’ Thiam to fill in for him on stage when double booked. The 49-year-old musician made the admission as a guest on The Morning Hustle when asked about the rumors. “Let me clear some things up so we all know,” he explained. “Bu was my double. He was my double. This was before [the] internet. If you saw Abou in one place and you saw me, you couldn’t tell the difference.”More from VIBE.comAkon Brings Jollof, Music & Food Festival To AtlantaSaucy Santana Hints At Kodak Black Biting Viral Hit...
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Associated Press

Religious polarization in India seeping into US diaspora

In Edison, New Jersey, a bulldozer, which has become a symbol of oppression of India’s Muslim minority, rolled down the street during a parade marking that country’s Independence Day. At an event in Anaheim, California, a shouting match erupted between people celebrating the holiday and those who showed up to protest violence against Muslims in India.
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Associated Press

Xsolla Expands Web Shop Solutions to Help Mobile Game Developers to Generate More Sales Online

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 18, 2022-- Xsolla, a global video game commerce company, announces new features for their mobile-centric solutions to help mobile game developers stay ahead of the continuously evolving industry. With over 28 billion mobile game downloads in the first half of 2022, developers constantly seek ways to improve the mobile experience for their players and augment their monetization strategies in-game and online. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221018005232/en/ (Graphic: Business Wire)
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Associated Press

Cirium Integrates the Most Accurate CO2 Emissions and Flight Tracking Data With Its Unrivaled Fleets Database

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 18, 2022-- Today, the aviation analytics company, Cirium, announced the integration of aircraft CO 2 emissions and satellite-based flight tracking data with its expansive fleets analysis solution, Fleets Analyzer. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221018005610/en/ Cirium CO2 emissions estimates shows a 9.5% improvement in average CO2 emissions per flight in September 2022 versus 2019 (Graphic: Business Wire)
The Associated Press

Kanye West to buy conservative social media platform Parler

The rapper formerly known as Kanye West is offering to buy right-wing friendly social network Parler shortly after getting locked out of Twitter and Instagram for antisemitic posts. The acquisition of Parler would give West, legally known as Ye, control of a social media platform and a new outlet for his opinions with no gatekeeper. The question is, who will listen? Even among the new breed of largely right-wing, far-right and libertarian social apps that purport to support free speech by having looser rules and moderation, Parler’s user base is tiny — and with competition only increasing for...
The Associated Press

Joby Applies for Japan Aircraft Certification

Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY), a California-based company developing all-electric aircraft for commercial passenger service, today confirmed it has formally applied for its revolutionary aircraft design to be certified for use in Japan. The news comes as Japanese and U.S. regulatory authorities confirmed earlier today that they have reached an agreement to deliver a streamlined approval process for U.S. applicants who wish to validate their eVTOL (“electric vertical take-off and landing”) aircraft designs in Japan. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221017006062/en/ Joby’s all-electric, vertical take-off and landing aircraft during a flight test. (Photo: Business Wire) Joby’s application to the Japan Civil Aviation Bureau (“JCAB”) for the validation of an FAA (“Federal Aviation Administration”) “type certification”, is believed to be the first of its type and is a necessary step to launching aerial ridesharing services in Japan. Joby plans to use its five-seat, piloted eVTOL aircraft to connect people and cities through fast, quiet, and emissions-free flight.
Action News Jax

Australia and Singapore strike agreement to achieve net-zero

CANBERRA, Australia — (AP) — Australian and Singaporean leaders announced Tuesday what they described as a world-first agreement to cooperate in transitioning their economies to net-zero greenhouse gas emissions. Singapore’s Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong and Australia’s Prime Minister Anthony Albanese outlined their so-called Green Economy Agreement between...
Benzinga

Goldman Sachs, Johnson & Johnson And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Tuesday

With US stock futures trading higher this morning on Tuesday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:. Wall Street expects Johnson & Johnson JNJ to report quarterly earnings at $2.52 per share on revenue of $23.47 billion before the opening bell. Johnson & Johnson shares rose 0.5% to $167.40 in after-hours trading.
Benzinga

World's 2nd Richest Person Sells Private Jet, Fed Up With People Tracking It On Twitter: 'No One Can See Where I Go'

Luxury-goods company LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton's LVMUY Bernard Arnault sold his private jet to stop Twitter accounts from tracking his travels. What Happened: Fed up with Twitterverse tracking Arnault's every move via his private plane, the world's second-richest person on Monday on French radio station Radio Classique said LVMH sold its private jet, reported Bloomberg.
The Guardian

‘They can’t ignore us any more’: five women on long Covid and medical misogyny

Many are still reporting minimization of their long Covid symptoms – and it’s partially attributable to the fact that female patients are routinely dismissed. In June, Dr Massimo Galli, a well-known infectious diseases specialist in Italy, disclosed that since contracting Covid in January, he had experienced widespread muscle pain and “a fair amount of fatigue that I did not have before”.
The Associated Press

Top Asian News 7:36 a.m. GMT

Report: Taliban killed captives in restive Afghan province. ISLAMABAD, Pakistan (AP) — The Taliban captured, bound and shot to death 27 men in Afghanistan’s Panjshir Valley last month during an offensive against resistance fighters in the area, according to a report published Tuesday, refuting the group’s earlier claims that the men were killed in battle. One video of the killings verified by the report shows five men, blindfolded with their hands tied behind their backs. Then, Taliban fighters spray them with gunfire for 20 seconds and cry out in celebration. The investigation by Afghan Witness, an open-source project run by the U.K.-based non-profit Center for Information Resilience, is a rare verification of allegations that the Taliban have used brutal methods against opposition forces and their supporters, its researchers said.
StyleCaster

The $8 Oil That ‘Helps With Hair Growth’ & Yields Results In ‘a Couple of Weeks’ Is Still on Major Discount

If your brush accumulates a nest of hair after every few uses, you might want to rethink your routine. Are you using a gentle brush? Are you giving your scalp a quick massage? Are you using products that promote healthy strands? What you put on your hair and scalp is important, so don’t go with the first bottle you see at the drugstore, especially when you have a specific concern like hair growth, thinning or breakage. If you’ve been scratching your head (both literally and figuratively) at how to solve these concerns, you’re in luck because we found an oil...
hotnewhiphop.com

Lil Durk Posts & Deletes TikTok Message For India Royale

The rocky relationship takes another turn, albeit a reversed one. Lil Durk & India Royale relationship drama isn’t yet wrapped up. Readers may remember that, amid breakup rumors, Lil Durk said that India is his “forever,” adding the message “welcome to death row b***h” to an Instagram story. It seems Durkio had another similar sentiment to share yesterday, as he posted and deleted a TikTok that tagged India and had audio of a snippet with the bar “I gave that b***h my heart, welcome to death row.”
The Associated Press

Smartphone maker Foxconn unveils EV for Taiwan brand Yulon

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — The company that assembles smartphones for Apple Inc. and other global brands unveiled an electric SUV on Tuesday that will be produced for a Taiwanese automaker under a similar contract model. Foxconn Technology Group said the SUV will be sold by Yulon Motor as the...
The Associated Press

Labor agency tallies votes in another Amazon union election

NEW YORK (AP) — The nascent group that secured the first-ever union victory of an Amazon warehouse in the U.S. is set to face a crucial test on Tuesday, when votes from yet another election are set to be tallied. Representatives from the National Labor Relations Board will be counting ballots cast by workers at a facility in the town of Schodack, near Albany, New York. Roughly 800 people are employed at the warehouse, according to Amazon. This will be the fourth union election at an Amazon warehouse this year, and the third one led by the Amazon Labor...
SCHODACK, NY
The Associated Press

Kanye West to buy right-wing friendly Parler

The rapper formerly known as Kanye West is offering to buy right-wing friendly social network Parler shortly after being booted off Twitter and Instagram for antisemitic posts. Parlement Technologies, which owns the platform, and West, legally known as Ye, said the acquisition should be completed in the fourth quarter, but...
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
547K+
Post
559M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy