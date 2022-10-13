ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hillsborough County, FL

Comments / 3

Related
995qyk.com

Could The SeaGlass Tavern Be The Most Beautiful Restaurant In Tampa Bay?

What makes a great restaurant? Obviously it’s the food but decor and atmosphere play a role. Could the SeaGlass Tavern be the most beautiful restaurant in Tampa Bay?. From the looks of it, the SeaGlass Tavern will be a dining experience for the eyes as well as the palette. The menu brings tastes from New York City, Boston, and San Francisco all under one roof. But the decor of the SeaGlass Tavern is what will have you talking. When you step inside you will see “a gorgeous mix of textures ‘with a San Francisco Wharf feeling.’” According to management, the bar top will be a “show stopper.”
TAMPA, FL
Bay News 9

St. Pete to Tampa Cross Bay Ferry returns Wednesday

TAMPA, Fla — The Cross Bay Ferry is back for 2022-23! The ferry lets passengers ride between St. Pete and Tampa. Tickets go on sale starting Wednesday, Oct. 19. "Reaching the docks is a breeze, whether you board at the Vinoy Basin in St. Petersburg, or cast off at The Tampa Ferry Terminal, located on the waterside of the Tampa Convention Center, just east of the Sail Restaurant and Franklin Street." - thecrossbayferry.com.
TAMPA, FL
businessobserverfl.com

Freddy Williams, 38

Freddy Williams says he used to avoid competitions like the Business Observer’s 40 Under 40 program because he was afraid of being judged by his age. He landed his first CEO role in 2012, when he was just 28, leading the Boys & Girls Clubs of Lake and Sumter counties. In 2016, he joined the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Suncoast, headquartered in Clearwater, as president and CEO.
CLEARWATER, FL
Bay News 9

Tampa artist talks about inclusion for National Hispanic Heritage Month

TAMPA, Fla. — We’ve explored many interesting stories during National Hispanic Heritage Month. This year focused on inclusivity for a stronger nation. As National Hispanic Heritage Month comes to a close, residents are reminded of all the artistic contributions made by a local artist, who brightens up Tampa Bay and sees art as the embodiment of inclusivity.
TAMPA, FL
Bay News 9

Siblings put the chill in ice cream with Chill Bros shops

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — The four kids from Tampa had a bone to pick. When the Chillura siblings — three brothers and a sister, ages 4 to 12 — visited their grandparents in Ohio, a highlight was getting rich scoops of ice cream from the beloved Graeter’s shop.
TAMPA, FL
Tampa Bay Date Night Guide

Tampa EDITION Hotel Brings Luxury To Water Street

Tampa could not be more ready for a truly luxurious hotel, and luckily the Tampa Edition Hotel is now open. Located in the heart of Tampa’s new Water Street development in the Channelside District, The Edition is a gorgeous, 26-story addition to the area. The official Tampa Edition Hotel opening is set for October 25, but it’s open now in preview. Overnight guests and diners can enjoy this luxury experience in its early days.
TAMPA, FL
995qyk.com

Terry Honors Son And Daughter-In-Law Who Are First Responders

Terry honors his son and daughter-in-law who are first responders for First Responder Friday this week. His son Tyler is a fire medic for Clearwater Fire Department. Tyler has been working there for six years now. Tyler’s wife, Jo, is a firefighter for Madeira Beach. Terry says that Tyler...
CLEARWATER, FL
ysnlive.com

TURNER BRINGS HOME FIRST PLACE FINISH AT STATE

COLUMBUS OH- It was a great day for Cardinal Mooney golf as they added a State Champion to their ranks. Rocco Turner shot a two round total a 145 to claim the crown. His Round 1 total was a 74, and he improved his score by three strokes in Round 2 to submit a 71. Dante Turner was next best on Mooney with a total of 176. Alex Eckstein was also sub 200 shooting a 183 at state. Tim Reardon, and Joe Zeno rounded out the scores shooting a 219 and a 254 respectively.
SARASOTA, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy