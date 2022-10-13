Read full article on original website
995qyk.com
Could The SeaGlass Tavern Be The Most Beautiful Restaurant In Tampa Bay?
What makes a great restaurant? Obviously it’s the food but decor and atmosphere play a role. Could the SeaGlass Tavern be the most beautiful restaurant in Tampa Bay?. From the looks of it, the SeaGlass Tavern will be a dining experience for the eyes as well as the palette. The menu brings tastes from New York City, Boston, and San Francisco all under one roof. But the decor of the SeaGlass Tavern is what will have you talking. When you step inside you will see “a gorgeous mix of textures ‘with a San Francisco Wharf feeling.’” According to management, the bar top will be a “show stopper.”
Hillsborough & Pinellas Week 8 Roundup & Top performances
Are you not entertained yet? We know that line gets used quite frequently, but the high school football season between Hillsborough and Pinellas counties have been interesting when it comes to Friday night results lately. Take the highly anticipated matchup between Tampa Bay Tech and Wharton. ...
mynews13.com
Former Buc Mike Alstott leads Northside Christian with winning mindset
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Rain or shine, Mike Alstott knows what it takes to win. As a former NFL pro that won the Super Bowl with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2002, there’s plenty of knowledge to share. Now in his 11th season as Northside Christian's football head...
Lake Region dedicates victory to former late teammate, Jamarius Edler
DAVENPORT, FLORIDA – Lake Region dedicated its game to former wide receiver Jamarius Edler Friday and came away with a huge win in his honor, as it knocked off Davenport, 28-19. Edler, a member of the Lake Region football and basketball teams, died Monday following a tragic accident involving a car ...
Bay News 9
St. Pete to Tampa Cross Bay Ferry returns Wednesday
TAMPA, Fla — The Cross Bay Ferry is back for 2022-23! The ferry lets passengers ride between St. Pete and Tampa. Tickets go on sale starting Wednesday, Oct. 19. "Reaching the docks is a breeze, whether you board at the Vinoy Basin in St. Petersburg, or cast off at The Tampa Ferry Terminal, located on the waterside of the Tampa Convention Center, just east of the Sail Restaurant and Franklin Street." - thecrossbayferry.com.
Pinellas County man’s trip to convenience store wins him $1M
A Pinellas County man became Florida's latest millionaire after he claimed a $1 million prize-winning scratch-off ticket from the Florida Lottery.
businessobserverfl.com
Freddy Williams, 38
Freddy Williams says he used to avoid competitions like the Business Observer’s 40 Under 40 program because he was afraid of being judged by his age. He landed his first CEO role in 2012, when he was just 28, leading the Boys & Girls Clubs of Lake and Sumter counties. In 2016, he joined the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Suncoast, headquartered in Clearwater, as president and CEO.
Fifth ‘Skull Games’ in Tampa identifies at least 20 human trafficking victims
Skull Games is an anti-human trafficking event. The name comes from the brainwashing traffickers do to their victims to keep them docile..
DJ Pauly D, Steve Aoki, Shaq to perform at Armature Works ‘Haunted Carnival’
A variety of famous DJs are scheduled to perform at Armature Works' second annual "Haunted Carnival" Halloween weekend.
Bullet from drive-by shooting hits Tampa middle school’s door
Police said their gunfire detection technology, ShotSpotter, identified shots in the 3400 block of North 16th Street at about 9 a.m. Monday, then they got a call about a shooting at a home across from Orange Grove Middle School, which is nearby.
Bay News 9
Tampa artist talks about inclusion for National Hispanic Heritage Month
TAMPA, Fla. — We’ve explored many interesting stories during National Hispanic Heritage Month. This year focused on inclusivity for a stronger nation. As National Hispanic Heritage Month comes to a close, residents are reminded of all the artistic contributions made by a local artist, who brightens up Tampa Bay and sees art as the embodiment of inclusivity.
Bay News 9
Siblings put the chill in ice cream with Chill Bros shops
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — The four kids from Tampa had a bone to pick. When the Chillura siblings — three brothers and a sister, ages 4 to 12 — visited their grandparents in Ohio, a highlight was getting rich scoops of ice cream from the beloved Graeter’s shop.
Tampa EDITION Hotel Brings Luxury To Water Street
Tampa could not be more ready for a truly luxurious hotel, and luckily the Tampa Edition Hotel is now open. Located in the heart of Tampa’s new Water Street development in the Channelside District, The Edition is a gorgeous, 26-story addition to the area. The official Tampa Edition Hotel opening is set for October 25, but it’s open now in preview. Overnight guests and diners can enjoy this luxury experience in its early days.
Woman killed, another injured while crossing St. Pete Beach street
A woman was killed and another was injured after being struck by a vehicle while crossing Gulf Way in St. Pete Beach on Sunday evening, authorities said.
995qyk.com
Terry Honors Son And Daughter-In-Law Who Are First Responders
Terry honors his son and daughter-in-law who are first responders for First Responder Friday this week. His son Tyler is a fire medic for Clearwater Fire Department. Tyler has been working there for six years now. Tyler’s wife, Jo, is a firefighter for Madeira Beach. Terry says that Tyler...
Zephyrhills hands Pasco its 1st loss of the season in the 65th edition of the 9-Mile War
DADE CITY, FLORIDA- In the 65th edition of the 9-Mile War between the Zephyrhills Bulldogs and Pasco Pirates, there was a lot more on the line than just bragging rights. Also on the line as well was a key district game, in which both the Bulldogs and Pirates have figured along as the ...
Tampa Bay Tech stifles Wharton with suffocating defense, uptempo offense
TAMPA, FLORIDA- If there was a question of who the best team in Tampa is this season, the Tampa Bay Tech Titans slammed the door shut on that conversation. Coming into the game undefeated at 7-0, the Titans reminded everyone who has been the most consistent, dominant team this season. ...
Father, son open fire on innocent woman they think is home intruder, Polk sheriff says
A Polk County father and son were charged with attempted murder after they opened fire on an innocent woman who they thought was trying to break into their home, Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd said Monday.
ysnlive.com
TURNER BRINGS HOME FIRST PLACE FINISH AT STATE
COLUMBUS OH- It was a great day for Cardinal Mooney golf as they added a State Champion to their ranks. Rocco Turner shot a two round total a 145 to claim the crown. His Round 1 total was a 74, and he improved his score by three strokes in Round 2 to submit a 71. Dante Turner was next best on Mooney with a total of 176. Alex Eckstein was also sub 200 shooting a 183 at state. Tim Reardon, and Joe Zeno rounded out the scores shooting a 219 and a 254 respectively.
DeSantis speaks at campaign event in Tampa
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis will speak at a Republican campaign event in Tampa on Saturday afternoon.
